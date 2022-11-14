ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Will Oregon Ducks be able to limit Utah’s Cameron Rising?

Oregon was on the losing end of two meetings with Utah and Cameron Rising last season and will attempt to flip the script at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Rising is completing 66.3% of his passes for 2,225 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions and has run for 335 yards and six touchdowns entering this week’s matchup with the No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12), on pace to top his statistics from last season, when he helped lead the Utes to a Pac-12 Championship.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’

Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Can Oregon Ducks fix their woeful pass defense against Utah?

Oregon’s defense opened the season in brutal fashion while allowing 439 passing yards against Georgia and may have hit rock bottom against Washington, which had 408 yards through the air in the comeback win at Autzen Stadium. The No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) enter Saturday’s game against No....
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards

One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
hereisoregon.com

Oregon couple gets help after wildfire destroys their home in ‘Fast: Home Rescue’ TV series

The Weather Channel has long been associated with forecasts and climate coverage, but a new series, “Fast: Home Rescue,” follows efforts to help people whose lives have been dramatically affected by natural disasters and extreme weather events. In an Oregon-focused example, an upcoming episode of the show will feature a Lane County family whose house was destroyed in the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, in September 2020.
OREGON STATE
The Times

Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
TUALATIN, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15

On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
SALEM, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon buys chunk of Albany for $65k

The city of Lebanon has purchased a small portion of the city of Albany. If that sounds confusing, that’s because the city of Albany owned a piece of property in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Council directed city staff on Nov. 9 to sign a $65,000 purchase agreement with Albany for more than 5 acres of surplus land attached to River Park on the northeast side of the city.
LEBANON, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy