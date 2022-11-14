Read full article on original website
Will Oregon Ducks be able to limit Utah’s Cameron Rising?
Oregon was on the losing end of two meetings with Utah and Cameron Rising last season and will attempt to flip the script at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Rising is completing 66.3% of his passes for 2,225 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions and has run for 335 yards and six touchdowns entering this week’s matchup with the No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12), on pace to top his statistics from last season, when he helped lead the Utes to a Pac-12 Championship.
Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’
Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
Can Oregon Ducks fix their woeful pass defense against Utah?
Oregon’s defense opened the season in brutal fashion while allowing 439 passing yards against Georgia and may have hit rock bottom against Washington, which had 408 yards through the air in the comeback win at Autzen Stadium. The No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) enter Saturday’s game against No....
Oregon Ducks have trust, confidence in backup QBs if Bo Nix can’t play against Utah
Bo Nix is preparing to play for No. 12 Oregon against No. 10 Utah, but if the Ducks starting quarterback can’t play then the starting receivers are confident in backup Ty Thompson. Nix’s status this week is undetermined after he took a hit to the right leg during the...
Dan Lanning: Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix ‘preparing as if he can go’ against Utah, backups ‘ready to go if needed’
The status of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix against No. 10 Utah remains undetermined, but the nation’s most accurate passer has been on the practice field this week and preparing to play Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Nix, who went down after taking a helmet...
Oregon State volleyball coach Mark Barnard announces retirement after 18 years at school
Oregon State volleyball coach Mark Barnard plans to retire at the end of the season following an 18-year run at the school. Barnard was hired in 2005 as an assistant coach, then promoted to head coach in 2016. He intends to pursue other opportunities outside of college athletics, the school said in a statement.
Oregon’s Bo Nix, Noah Sewell named semifinalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Noah Sewell were named semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award. Nix and Sewell are among 22 players named semifinalists for the award, the fourth-oldest in college football. Nix leads the country with a 72.8 completion percentage, is fifth in passer...
Talia von Oelhoffen leads Oregon State women’s basketball past Eastern Washington
Talia von Oelhoffen scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Oregon State Beavers held off Eastern Washington for a 73-66 women’s basketball victory Thursday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Raegan Beers also notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Oregon State, while Jelena...
Oregon State Beavers vs. Bushnell Beacons score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (11/15/22)
Oregon State can match its win total of a year ago when the Beavers play Bushnell University at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers are 2-0 after season-opening wins over Tulsa and Florida A&M. Scroll down to find live updates. Bushnell (2-2) at Oregon State (2-0) Time: 8...
Oregon State football: Tristan Gebbia gets a chance, Trent Bray candidate for national assistant of the year
It’s been a long two years for quarterback Tristan Gebbia since he suffered a horrific hamstring injury against Oregon during the 2020 season. Gebbia had started five consecutive games over two seasons before going to the sideline. Gebbia tried to play in 2021, but recovery from the injury took longer than expected.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 81-51 win over Montana State
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Montana State. The Ducks won 81-51. The Ducks awee coming off a brutal loss to UC Irvine. Oregon was favored by 10.5, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from tonight’s game. FINAL: OREGON 81,...
King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
Oregon couple gets help after wildfire destroys their home in ‘Fast: Home Rescue’ TV series
The Weather Channel has long been associated with forecasts and climate coverage, but a new series, “Fast: Home Rescue,” follows efforts to help people whose lives have been dramatically affected by natural disasters and extreme weather events. In an Oregon-focused example, an upcoming episode of the show will feature a Lane County family whose house was destroyed in the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, in September 2020.
Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man
The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15
On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
True Crime Tuesday: Accused Springfield murderer sought after 2004 disappearance
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to track down a man they say shot and killed a family friend in 2004 in Springfield, Oregon.
Lebanon buys chunk of Albany for $65k
The city of Lebanon has purchased a small portion of the city of Albany. If that sounds confusing, that’s because the city of Albany owned a piece of property in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Council directed city staff on Nov. 9 to sign a $65,000 purchase agreement with Albany for more than 5 acres of surplus land attached to River Park on the northeast side of the city.
