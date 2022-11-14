Read full article on original website
Republican leaders look to bring balance as Illinois’ minority party
(The Center Square) – With Republicans continuing in the super minority at the Illinois statehouse, changes are being made to the party’s leadership. After last week’s election, House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, announced he’d not seek leadership. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie this week to lead the Republican caucus for the next two years. She addressed how Republicans will remain relevant with a caucus that will be shrinking in the new General Assembly that begins Jan. 11.
Parson budget office says Schmitt hasn't submitted spending plan
JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Eric Schmitt will be sworn in as Missouri’s next U.S. senator in January, but he has some unfinished business back home before he departs. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s budget office, Schmitt has not submitted a spending plan for the next fiscal year....
Changes to Ohio gender bill means another meeting
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have banned gender reassignment surgery for minors remains alive in the Ohio House but without the ban and with a parental notification requirement. After hours of opponent testimony and amendments earlier this week, a sixth hearing would have to come before...
Reeves signs three bills to support economic development deal
(The Center Square) – A trio of bills finalizing the largest economic development deal in Mississippi history have the governor’s signature. Steel Dynamics Inc., one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in the country, plans to invest $2.5 billion into the state in a deal that is anticipated to create 1,000 jobs with an average yearly salary of $93,000, Reeves said.
Ige extends SNAP benefits for low-income Hawaii residents to January
(The Center Square) - Hawaii residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through Gov. David Ige's emergency proclamation will receive them for another two months. Ige extended the emergency declaration for a fifth time on Thursday until Jan. 16, 2023. In October, 159,725 individuals, received benefits that totaled more than $17...
Task force meets to discuss violence in Illinois schools
(The Center Square) – Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force members met with school officials to discuss ways of curbing violence in Illinois schools. The committee met with members of Chicago Public Schools and discussed future programs designed to help students stay safe in the classrooms.
Iowa’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate up for October
Though Iowa’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 2.9% in October, the state’s labor force participation rate stayed at 67.7%. More than 2,200 Iowans entered the labor force or still were looking for work, and employers added 4,500 jobs across a wide range of sectors, Iowa Workforce Development said in a news release Thursday.
Missouri's broadband director eager to improve connectivity with $500M from feds
(The Center Square) – As a few dozen people in a St. Louis County Library conference room and dozens more online viewed a presentation on Missouri’s broadband plan, the screen abruptly went blank. “If we don’t look like we’re panicking, it’s because in the broadband office these things...
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
Most commonly seen birds in California
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in California from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Most commonly seen birds in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
Most commonly seen birds in Vermont
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Vermont from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Wyoming
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Wyoming using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Most commonly seen birds in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Virginia from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
“Click it or Ticket” goal is to save lives this Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. - Law enforcement officers across Louisiana will hand out tickets to motor vehicle drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seat belts during the 2022 Thanksgiving holidays, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission announced. “The ‘Click it or Ticket’ state enforcement campaign is solely an effort to...
Most commonly seen birds in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in New Hampshire from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Riverside's Festival of Lights ready to switch on millions of lights
RIVERSIDE – The Festival of Lights will once again kick off with fireworks and an exciting switch-on ceremony at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa at 4:30 pm. on November 25 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the event and mark the beginning of the holiday season. Visitors will...
