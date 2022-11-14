Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvua23.com
Spirit of Alabama: Chambers Cemetery
The cemetery isn’t large, only about a hundred graves are there. But, 25 or 30 of those hold the remains of veterans who have served in the armed forces. There haven’t been any recent burials at the cemetery, and it appears that there has been little, or no maintenance done. And, that’s what prompted a local veteran to contact the office of Veteran and Military Affairs at the University of Alabama.
wvua23.com
Wine, Women and shoes raises $300,000 for Shelton State scholarships
This year’s Wine, Women and Shoes event at the Bryant Conference Center brought in a lot of money for the Shelton State Foundation. The third annual event raised more than $300,000 for student scholarships and financial resources for Shelton State Community College. Shelton State Director of Development Shannon Chandler...
wvua23.com
River Pitch competition returns for the sixth year
The University of Alabama Culverhouse College of Business hosted the sixth River Pitch Competition at Tuscaloosa River Market. As part of Global Entrepreneurship Week each year, UA students, faculty, staff, and members of the West Alabama community compete and network with business experts to help move their ideas forward. Dr....
wvua23.com
Health Matters: University Medical Center expands Northport facility
University Medical Center is expanding services in Northport with a bigger and better clinic. The new clinic expands the facility from about 6,000 square feet to more than 15,000 and increases exam rooms from 11 to 28. A full lab and X-ray capabilities are also included so patients can get...
wvua23.com
Shelton State, Miles College partner for Bachelor’s agreement
Shelton State Community College and Miles College signed an agreement that will offer students opportunities to earn a bachelor’s degree. Shelton State students will be considered for admission at Miles College after they earn an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science degree. There will be new scholarship...
wvua23.com
Some West Alabama schools got an “F”
Schools in west Alabama made an appearance on the Alabama State Department of Education’s Failing Schools List. The average ACT scores for one day of testing from every high school in the state are taken into consideration, and the bottom six percent of scores make it to the list.
wvua23.com
Several schools in West Alabama on list of failing schools
Each year the State Department of Education releases its annual list of schools that fall below in standardized test scores. The failing schools are identified as the 6% lowest performing schools in the state. Several schools in West Alabama made the list. Greene County, Hale County, and Pickens County schools...
wvua23.com
What’s next for Northport after the mayor’s resignation?
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon shocked his own council and community Monday night when he announced his resignation. This came after his proposed street renaming project was voted down. So what’s next for the city of Northport?. “I’ll miss it. I hate it. I’ll be here until December 31st,” Herndon...
wvua23.com
Hiring event: ARD Logistics looks to grow its workforce in Tuscaloosa
ARD Logistics, is a 3PL (third-party logistics) company responsible for providing assembly, freight and logistics services to global multinational companies. Job seekers can expect on the spot interviews for the full-time positions. Some full-time employees that are hired will be eligible for a $200 sign-on bonus after 30 days and a $500 sign-on bonus after 90 days.
wvua23.com
Neighbors react to brutal murder in Cottondale
WVUA 23 has learned more information regarding a disturbing murder case in which a man’s body was found inside a storage shed in Tuscaloosa County Nov. 12. The victim is identified as 61-year-old Barry Sartain but investigators aren’t sure exactly when he was killed. “This case is not...
wvua23.com
Brown denies responsibility in toddler’s disappearance and death
Testimony is underway in the federal kidnapping trial of Derick Brown, one of the defendants accused in 2019 disappearance and death of three-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. Brown is charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor. The defense team elected to move the trial from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to avoid potential juror bias.
wvua23.com
Tider Insider: Nov. 15, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s road win at Ole Miss, and why the positive impact of the victory will likely be felt in both the short term and long term. Also, we break down Alabama’s upcoming opponent: the Austin Peay Governors. Plus, Alabama men’s and women’s basketball get off to strong starts. And Alabama women’s soccer hopes to be gearing up for a long NCAA Tournament run. Then, we answer viewer questions – on the phone and through email.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa Academy dedicates basketball court to former coach
Tuscaloosa Academy honored legendary basketball coach Scott Brenizer and renamed its basketball gym floor “Brenizer Court”. The court dedication was held at halftime of Monday’s boys basketball game against West Blocton. The Knights beat the Tigers, 68-34. In 30 seasons at Tuscaloosa Academy, from 1977 through 2006,...
Comments / 0