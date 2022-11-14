Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WATE
Knoxville restaurant owner puts health insurance on the bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Healthcare can be expensive, especially if you can’t get insurance through your job. A Knoxville restaurant took a particular step to help workers get the healthcare they need. Providing healthcare for employees in the service industry is almost unheard of but that’s exactly what...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee
The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.
WATE
Burkhart Medical still providing quality customer care after 70 years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – With 70 years under its belt helping Knoxville, Burkhart Medical Aesthetics prides itself on helping customers stay happy and healthy. As a physician-owned company, Burkhart Medical provides more than just cosmetics to their customers, they put actual science into what they do. Putting customers first...
Mold found inside ice machine, rice thrown out at Knoxville Japanese steakhouse
Restaurant reports for the week of Nov. 17, 2022.
WBIR
Saving you money: We found the best price for a turkey in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week is the week to get all those Thanksgiving ingredients ready for cooking. 10News Anchor Abby Ham did some shopping to find you the best prices on the staples of the big meal. First, the main event—the turkey. We found a Kroger brand turkey...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the end of 2022 nears, two proposed Amazon Warehouses only 15 minutes apart sit empty. In Alcoa, an Amazon Fulfillment Center remains under construction. It was announced in February of 2021, and construction continues on the property with most of the work focused on infrastructure...
WATE
Veterans food pantry in Morristown
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee are teaming up to distribute food to veterans in East Tennessee. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Veterans food pantry in Morristown. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee...
Lonsdale students surprised with shoes, backpacks & more
Every student at Lonsdale Elementary School in Knoxville has received a "hope tote" filled with supplies.
thetrek.co
Into The Great Smoky Mountains
We enjoyed our time off trail in Sevierville, TN. It is strange to think this might be our last zero. Our days on trail are numbered. Our first zero day was filled with cold rain. Glad not to be hiking in it but we still took the opportunity to explore the area. The University of Tennessee in Knoxville was a short drive away. We wandered around the campus and ducked into a few buildings to escape the rain and warm up from time to time. Eric always enjoys seeing a new college campus. It was fun to see their innovative robot food delivery mobiles meandering around. We clearly stood out as not being affiliated with the campus since everyone else simply ignored them. We thought they were hilarious and got excited seeing a few of them trying to get around each other.
Tennessee Skybridge Lighting Up In The Most Beautiful Way For Christmas
WHERE IS AMERICA'S LONGEST SUSPENDED WALKING BRIDGE?. Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park is where you will find the SkyBridge. The bridge is 680 feet in length and allows guests to walk across it all throughout the year. Here's the amazing description from Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park FB;. Located in the heart of downtown...
wvlt.tv
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
Dollywood unveils Big Bear Mountain ride vehicles
The ride vehicles for Dollywood's Big Bear Mountain rollercoaster that is coming in Spring 2023 were unveiled on Tuesday.
Beloved Knoxville bar, beer garden announces closure after eight years
A popular bar and beer garden in the Happy Holler Historic District of Knoxville will soon close their doors after nearly nine years in business.
TN Attorney General concerned about Ticketmaster’s presale of Taylor Swift tickets
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has heard the consumer complaints about Ticketmaster's presale of tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras tour.
Blount County has a new glass pulverizer, making it one of the few places in Tennessee where you can recycle glass
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Blount County now have a place to recycle glass. The county will formally cut the ribbon on a new glass recycling facility on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blount County Operations Center at 1227 McArthur Road in Maryville. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.
‘Insane!’: Family captures bear encounter during Gatlinburg vacation
The encounter happened Saturday morning in a cabin outside the city limits of Gatlinburg, Tennessee during the family’s vacation.
WATE
STAR 102.1’s Kim Hansard offers advice to working women
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An extraordinary woman is teaching others how to live, laugh, learn, and love. Kim Hansard has been making many laugh on their drive in the morning for over 20 years. Whether driving to work or dropping the kids off at school, she and her co-host Marc Anthony, hope to make you smile every day with their fun chemistry and witty personalities.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Eat in Pigeon Forge TN
The Pottery House Cafe and Grille is a popular eatery in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. It is known for its country decor and friendly servers. You can get freshly baked bread, pastries, and various hand-crafted sandwiches at this restaurant. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The menu features chicken, steak, and seafood dishes. It also has a small bakery and ample indoor and outdoor dining areas.
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
WATE
Knoxville bakery giving diabetics a chance to enjoy more foods
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At Inny’s Bake Shop in Knoxville the treats are decadent, and the food is rich in flavor. But there is something that is missing. It’s not the taste — it’s the carbs. Owner Irum Mahmood was working from home during the...
Comments / 0