Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WATE

Knoxville restaurant owner puts health insurance on the bill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Healthcare can be expensive, especially if you can’t get insurance through your job. A Knoxville restaurant took a particular step to help workers get the healthcare they need. Providing healthcare for employees in the service industry is almost unheard of but that’s exactly what...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee

The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Burkhart Medical still providing quality customer care after 70 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – With 70 years under its belt helping Knoxville, Burkhart Medical Aesthetics prides itself on helping customers stay happy and healthy. As a physician-owned company, Burkhart Medical provides more than just cosmetics to their customers, they put actual science into what they do. Putting customers first...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Veterans food pantry in Morristown

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee are teaming up to distribute food to veterans in East Tennessee. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Veterans food pantry in Morristown. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee...
MORRISTOWN, TN
thetrek.co

Into The Great Smoky Mountains

We enjoyed our time off trail in Sevierville, TN. It is strange to think this might be our last zero. Our days on trail are numbered. Our first zero day was filled with cold rain. Glad not to be hiking in it but we still took the opportunity to explore the area. The University of Tennessee in Knoxville was a short drive away. We wandered around the campus and ducked into a few buildings to escape the rain and warm up from time to time. Eric always enjoys seeing a new college campus. It was fun to see their innovative robot food delivery mobiles meandering around. We clearly stood out as not being affiliated with the campus since everyone else simply ignored them. We thought they were hilarious and got excited seeing a few of them trying to get around each other.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

STAR 102.1’s Kim Hansard offers advice to working women

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An extraordinary woman is teaching others how to live, laugh, learn, and love. Kim Hansard has been making many laugh on their drive in the morning for over 20 years. Whether driving to work or dropping the kids off at school, she and her co-host Marc Anthony, hope to make you smile every day with their fun chemistry and witty personalities.
KNOXVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Eat in Pigeon Forge TN

The Pottery House Cafe and Grille is a popular eatery in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. It is known for its country decor and friendly servers. You can get freshly baked bread, pastries, and various hand-crafted sandwiches at this restaurant. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The menu features chicken, steak, and seafood dishes. It also has a small bakery and ample indoor and outdoor dining areas.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
KNOXVILLE, TN

