Today, we face an array of converging global climate crises that impact the health, security and economic interests of all Americans. Whether it’s record-breaking heatwaves in Europe, historically severe droughts in the Horn of Africa, torrential rainfall and flooding in Pakistan, wildfires along the West Coast or, most recently, hurricanes that wreaked havoc across Florida — especially in Central and Southwest Florida — it’s clear that without urgent action climate change will continue to lead to devastating economic and national security consequences.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO