Reuters

UK's Hunt delays "properly tough" budget decisions: IFS

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt appears to have delayed the "properly tough" decisions needed to balance the public finances, possibly in the hope of an economic upturn that will reduce the need for a painful squeeze, a think-tank said.
Tampa Bay Times

What’s it worth to our national security to take the lead on on fighting climate change? | Column

Today, we face an array of converging global climate crises that impact the health, security and economic interests of all Americans. Whether it’s record-breaking heatwaves in Europe, historically severe droughts in the Horn of Africa, torrential rainfall and flooding in Pakistan, wildfires along the West Coast or, most recently, hurricanes that wreaked havoc across Florida — especially in Central and Southwest Florida — it’s clear that without urgent action climate change will continue to lead to devastating economic and national security consequences.
AFP

Iran protesters set fire to Khomeini's ancestral home: images

Protesters in Iran have set on fire the ancestral home of the Islamic republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini two months into the anti-regime protest movement, images showed on Friday. They were fuelled by anger over the obligatory headscarf for women imposed by Khomeini but have turned into a movement calling for an end to the Islamic republic itself.

