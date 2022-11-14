Read full article on original website
North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, South Korea, Japan and allied countries convened an emergency meeting during an Asian summit on Friday and condemned North Korea's firing of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, calling for a united response.
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, em
UK's Hunt delays "properly tough" budget decisions: IFS
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt appears to have delayed the "properly tough" decisions needed to balance the public finances, possibly in the hope of an economic upturn that will reduce the need for a painful squeeze, a think-tank said.
Biden administration says Saudi prince has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Biden administration ruled on Thursday that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, drawing immediate condemnation from the slain journalist's former fiancee.
What’s it worth to our national security to take the lead on on fighting climate change? | Column
Today, we face an array of converging global climate crises that impact the health, security and economic interests of all Americans. Whether it’s record-breaking heatwaves in Europe, historically severe droughts in the Horn of Africa, torrential rainfall and flooding in Pakistan, wildfires along the West Coast or, most recently, hurricanes that wreaked havoc across Florida — especially in Central and Southwest Florida — it’s clear that without urgent action climate change will continue to lead to devastating economic and national security consequences.
Iran protesters set fire to Khomeini's ancestral home: images
Protesters in Iran have set on fire the ancestral home of the Islamic republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini two months into the anti-regime protest movement, images showed on Friday. They were fuelled by anger over the obligatory headscarf for women imposed by Khomeini but have turned into a movement calling for an end to the Islamic republic itself.
