Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvik.org
Humane Society Hopes to Empty the Shelter
Celina Rippel, Development and Communication Coordinator for the Humane Society, says this year, the fees will be a little different from the past. "It's official, we are waiving fees completely for all cats and dogs. And our normal adoption application and screening process will still go into, will still be part of the process. That's always a question we get because people are always like 'oh, you're just handing dogs out for free.'"
ourquadcities.com
Ascentra to offer $15,000 in scholarships
In 2023, Bettendorf-based Ascentra Credit Union will award a total of $15,000 in scholarships to 15 Ascentra student members to help offset costs of attending postsecondary education through a college, university or trade program. The program includes awards for three different types of students. Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded...
ourquadcities.com
Schuetzen Park presents zither holiday music
Anne Prinz and Karen Hinnah return to Schuetzen Park to perform a variety of tunes for “Jause,” a prelude to the holiday season. The performance, which will include some old favorites to get listeners in a holiday mood, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Schuetzen Park, 700 Waverly Road, Davenport.
Rock Island Schools Hosting Winter Concerts And Holiday Programs
Here is a schedule of the upcoming Winter Concerts and School Programs in RIMSD #41:. Dec. 6th—RIHS Winter Orchestra Concert @ 7:00 PM @RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 7th—Washington Music Dept. Winter Concert @ 7:00 PM @ RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 8th—Ridgewood @ 9:00 (3rd-6th grades and Miss Liz’s class) and...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine Community College presents musical ‘Rent’
Muscatine Community College’s Theatre Department is presenting the iconic rock musical “Rent” on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in the newly-renovated Black Box Theater in Strahan Hall, 152 Colorado Street in Muscatine. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the...
ourquadcities.com
Fighting hunger in Galesburg
River Bend Food Bank is the primary source for families struggling with food insecurity in the area. On Tuesday, the food bank took a big step to make it easier to help families in the Galesburg area. There was a ribbon cutting for a new storage facility in Galesburg. The...
New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
KCRG.com
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe
Dubuque health officials recommend vaccines ahead of holidays as COVID-19, RSV cases rise. Health officials in Dubuque are urging people to take action ahead of Thanksgiving to keep people safe. 'Respect Marriage Act' advances in US Senate test vote. Updated: 5 hours ago. Senate lawmakers took a step toward passing...
osfhealthcare.org
OSF Saint Luke welcomes new general surgeon
OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center is pleased to add a new general surgeon to better serve the community of Kewanee and surrounding areas. The addition of Calvin Atwell, MD, will ensure increased access for patients in need of general surgery at the OSF Medical Group office at 1051 W. South St.
Lind making progress, says FOP president
East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind continues to make progress in his recovery at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria after a devastating attack while on patrol on October 24. He recently underwent surgery to reinstall a section of bone flap that was initially removed to allow for brain swelling. “They got it placed back […]
Your Guide To Finding Thanksgiving Meals On Turkey Day In The QC
Turkey Day is coming up fast and if you're in the QC and don't plan on cooking, here are a few options you have to enjoy a meal. I'll be the first to tell you that I cannot cook. My family never expects me to bring food to Thanksgiving because anything I try to make comes out okay maybe 37% of the time. If I were staying in the QC for the holiday, I would definitely go to a local restaurant and get a meal. It is the day of turkeys and stretchy pants, after all.
Blippi coming to the Adler in May
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The new "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour" is coming to Adler Theatre on May 4!. The popular YouTube educational live-action program for children up to 5 years old has become a worldwide sensations, with over one billion monthly views on YouTube and 50 millions fans worldwide.
wvik.org
Galesburg Branch and FISH Pantry Has Grand Opening
On Tuesday, an open house and ribbon cutting was held for the River Bend Food Bank, Galesburg Branch, and FISH of Galesburg food pantry. Joshua Gibb is the President and CEO of the Galesburg Community Foundation. "So the food bank that's based out of the Quad Cities, supplies food to...
tspr.org
Student detained in stabbing at Monmouth-Roseville High School
Police were called to Monmouth-Roseville High School, 200 S. B St. in Monmouth, around noon today, according to a statement released by the school district. They arrested a student who school officials believe stabbed another student, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The student accused...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport working to host RAGBRAI’s 50th in 2023
2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), and Davenport is hoping to be picked to be the end point – as it was the first year, in 1973. The big 50th RAGBRAI is set for July 23 through July...
ourquadcities.com
3 QC musicians to play with Mannheim Steamroller
Mannheim Steamroller’s national holiday tour starts today, and three Quad Cities string players will be performing in three Iowa concerts in its first week. Matt Manweiler (violin), Jennifer Pickering (viola) and Paula Hartmann (violin) are joining the popular group — which bills itself as the No. 1 Christmas artist in history — in Dubuque on Thursday, Nov. 17, and two shows in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 19. They will be at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center and Iowa City’s Hancher Auditorium; there are no QC dates on the 2022 Christmas tour.
franchising.com
Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois
Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
Creepy Reason Why Many Go to a Burlington Hill and Say “Lucinda”
Do you believe in ghosts? Your answer to that question will likely determine whether you are willing to go to a Burlington, Iowa hill and say "Lucinda" 3 times to see what happens. The legend is based upon some bluffs along Stony Hollow Road just north of Burlington, Iowa. As...
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
Comments / 0