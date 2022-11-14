ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

ktoo.org

Empire reporter breaks down how Juneau voted in statewide election

Alaskans are still waiting for the final outcome of races after the recent general election. But there’s no doubt about who Juneau voters picked as their winners. KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac spoke to Juneau Empire reporter Mark Sabbatini about his recent article breaking down how capital city voters differed from the rest of the state.
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Alaska health officials urge flu vaccines as case counts rise among children

State health officials are urging Alaskans to get flu vaccines and take other protective measures as case counts increase rapidly across the country. States in the southern half of the Lower 48 have the most flu cases right now. But in a public health presentation Wednesday, state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said the wave is expected to reach Alaska in the coming weeks.
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Alaska Department of Corrections reports 17th death of the year

A 51-year-old man became the 17th person to die in Alaska Department of Corrections custody this year. Khari Wade died on Friday morning at the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, the department announced Monday. He’d been convicted of unlawful exploitation of a minor. Wade’s death brings the total number of...
ALASKA STATE

