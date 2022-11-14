Read full article on original website
Empire reporter breaks down how Juneau voted in statewide election
Alaskans are still waiting for the final outcome of races after the recent general election. But there’s no doubt about who Juneau voters picked as their winners. KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac spoke to Juneau Empire reporter Mark Sabbatini about his recent article breaking down how capital city voters differed from the rest of the state.
Alaska health officials urge flu vaccines as case counts rise among children
State health officials are urging Alaskans to get flu vaccines and take other protective measures as case counts increase rapidly across the country. States in the southern half of the Lower 48 have the most flu cases right now. But in a public health presentation Wednesday, state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said the wave is expected to reach Alaska in the coming weeks.
Alaska Department of Corrections reports 17th death of the year
A 51-year-old man became the 17th person to die in Alaska Department of Corrections custody this year. Khari Wade died on Friday morning at the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, the department announced Monday. He’d been convicted of unlawful exploitation of a minor. Wade’s death brings the total number of...
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy still on track to secure another term with more ballots counted
Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is holding on to his sizeable lead in Alaska’s governor race. The Division of Elections added an additional 27,000 ballots to the tally Tuesday. Dunleavy’s share dropped one point from 52.1% to 51%. If Dunleavy’s share of the vote remains over 50%, he...
With more votes counted, Alaska House races are split 20-20 between Republicans and others
Democratic candidate Donna Mears overtook Republican candidate Forrest Wolfe in a closely watched Alaska House race as the Alaska Division of Elections counted 27,178 early, absentee and questioned ballots, about three-fifths of the number outstanding from the Nov. 8 general election. Additional absentee ballots are expected to arrive in the...
Here are the latest vote tallies in Alaska’s first ranked choice general election
Alaska held its first ranked choice general election on Nov. 8. We don’t know the final results yet, but the state Division of Elections started releasing more batches of results Tuesday night. The count so far includes just first-place votes, and it will be updated as more mailed ballots are received.
Alaska gas prices are among the highest in the US despite producing most of it in-state
Across the country, Americans have seen record high gas prices this year, but the spikes haven’t been distributed evenly. Many southern states are paying around $3 a gallon at the pump, but a few western states, including Alaska, are averaging nearly $5 a gallon. Anchorage Daily News reporter Alex...
