Amazon Plans About 10,000 Layoffs In Retail, Devices & HR Units – Report

By Erik Pedersen
 3 days ago
The same day that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledged to give away most of his $124 billion fortune comes word that his company is planning some 10,000 layoffs.

Citing unnamed sources, The New York Times reported today that Amazon will lay off thousands of corporate and tech staffers, potentially beginning this week, in what would be its widest job cuts ever. The paper said the layoffs will focus on retail, human resources and devices units, the latter including people who work on the AI voice assistant Alexa.

If the number of layoffs is accurate, it would represent roughly 3% of Amazon’s corporate workforce and less than 1% of its 1.5 million global employees.

Amazon shares plummet late last month after it posted a third-quarter earnings report in which its profit exceeded Wall Street analysts’ consensus estimate, but the revenue line fell slightly below expectations. Results in the Amazon Web Services division also fell short, mainly a 27% year-over-year revenue gain to $20.5 billion.

The company shares were down by 1% today to 99.78, as of 11:15 a.m. PT.

The news about the behemoth behind Prime Video follows recent layoffs or pending job cuts at a number of other big media and entertainment companies including Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Meta and Twitter.

