MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Kelly Burton is a mother of five, a marathon runner and an author. Her fourth book, “Run This Way,” just hit the shelves, and the people and places in the book are inspired by none other than the Grand Strand. “Run This Way” is the third book in a series […]

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO