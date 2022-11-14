Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC witness describes orange object emitting triangular beam of lightRoger MarshPawleys Island, SC
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
wpde.com
Newly designed benches headed to Myrtle Beach boardwalk
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach City Government has released a new design for the boardwalk benches. The photos of the new designs were shared on Facebook Wednesday. City officials say 100 of these circular benches have been purchased. They say they're waiting on delivery. Officials also...
wpde.com
Dept. of Revenue involved in Cates Bay Road investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a large official presence at the Quick Shop gas station on Cates Bay Highway and Highway 134 near Conway in Horry County Thursday afternoon. Local law enforcement offices said they are not investigating anything, however, the South Carolina Dept. of Revenue confirmed...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach hires first coordinator to tackle city’s opioid crisis
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has its first Opioid Program Coordinator to help tackle the opioid crisis in the city. Michelle Smith is the City of Myrtle Beach’s first Opioid Program Coordinator. Originally from Bethel, Connecticut, Smith moved to the area in 2004 and...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach restaurant hosts event, sending holiday packages to troops overseas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 7th annual Project Clause at restaurant & bar Pine Lakes Tavern takes place Wednesday night. The restaurant is collecting goods for deployed special operation forces. Last year, they met their goal of 100 Christmas boxes, and they're looking to do it again. The...
wpde.com
Black Wednesday: Everything will be 50% off at Habitat ReStore in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You can get a jumpstart on holiday deals next week. The Habitat ReStore in Horry County will host its annual Black Wednesday Sale on Wednesday, November 23. Everything in the store will be 50% off. The money goes towards building affordable homes for people...
wpde.com
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
wpde.com
Need help with VA benefits and claim filings? Free bus ride to NC event from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Grand Strand veterans looking for help with their VA benefits and claim filings can take a free trip to Wilmington to sit down directly with a VA representative. American Legion Post 178 is sponsoring a free bus trip for local vets to the Wilmington...
WMBF
South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue was part of a scene in the Conway area on Thursday. A spokesperson from the agency confirmed to WMBF News that the SCDOR was at a location in the area of Cates Bay Highway. No further information was immediately available.
wpde.com
Residents invited to shred documents at MB Pelicans field to stay safe from identity fraud
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It is International Fraud Awareness Week and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is helping people protect their identities. They teamed up with Shred-360, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful to host a community shred event. According to the Association...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to shine purple for World Prematurity Day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will be shining purple in observance of World Prematurity Day this Thursday, according to a release from the March of Dimes. The symbolic gesture also comes as the March of Dimes observes November as Prematurity Awareness Month with Nov. 17...
Horry County veterans come together to help Army brother who suffered stroke
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A local Army veteran who recently suffered a stroke has a rebuilt ramp at his home thanks to a group of men from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and husbands of women from the Blue Star Mothers group. The ramp was originally built a decade ago by the Blue Star […]
3 arrested after rolling shootout, crash on Burcale Road in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities have charged three Myrtle Beach men after a rolling shootout and crash early Wednesday morning on Burcale Road, according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13. Ty’que Crawford, 22, Jyrese Crawford, 23, who are brothers, and Jordan Gore, 21, were arrested by Horry County […]
wpde.com
Vehicle crashes into fence, shed, then home in Conway; 1 taken to hospital: Official
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue asks that drivers avoid the area of Chateau Drive and Gailard Drive in Conway, as they are responding to a two-vehicle crash in which one of the involved vehicles drove through a fence, shed and ultimately struck a residence. One...
borderbelt.org
How safe are the hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt? New grades released
Hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt received “C” grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical centers across the United States. The four hospitals serving Robeson, Scotland, Columbus and Bladen counties all got the same score from The Leapfrog Group, which...
South Carolina deputies shoot suspect who threatened hostage, officers during standoff
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) — Williamsburg County deputies shot a suspect Thursday morning after he barricaded himself and a hostage inside a home, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the person threatened to kill officers and the hostage after refusing commands to come out. It happened at about 5:30 a.m. after deputies were called to a […]
Myrtle Beach author publishes novel inspired by Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Kelly Burton is a mother of five, a marathon runner and an author. Her fourth book, “Run This Way,” just hit the shelves, and the people and places in the book are inspired by none other than the Grand Strand. “Run This Way” is the third book in a series […]
North Carolina man gets 10 years for role in murder at Horry County Food Lion, string of robberies
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in Horry County Circuit Court to charges stemming from 2018 a murder at a Food Lion grocery store and a series of armed robberies that followed the killing, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. […]
wpde.com
Residents share thoughts on future plans for Burgess community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Thursday, a discussion was held to update a 10-year-old plan that seeks improvements and smart development projects in the Burgess community of Horry County. County officials presented these updates to some community members to hear their feedback. The Burgess community plan was approved...
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach to Host Charity Shoe Drive throughout November
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is partnering with Lowcountry Food Bank to collect donations as part of the food bank’s mission to care for the less fortunate in the coastal counties of South Carolina. Throughout November, both Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach locations will accept new socks and new or gently used shoes in donation boxes at Shopper Services, located in Suite M115 at the Highway 501 location and Suite 283 at the Highway 17 location.
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy 544 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Conway Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:12 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Corbett Road. Officials said no one is being taken to the hospital at this time. Lanes...
