Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Newly designed benches headed to Myrtle Beach boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach City Government has released a new design for the boardwalk benches. The photos of the new designs were shared on Facebook Wednesday. City officials say 100 of these circular benches have been purchased. They say they're waiting on delivery. Officials also...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Dept. of Revenue involved in Cates Bay Road investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a large official presence at the Quick Shop gas station on Cates Bay Highway and Highway 134 near Conway in Horry County Thursday afternoon. Local law enforcement offices said they are not investigating anything, however, the South Carolina Dept. of Revenue confirmed...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to shine purple for World Prematurity Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will be shining purple in observance of World Prematurity Day this Thursday, according to a release from the March of Dimes. The symbolic gesture also comes as the March of Dimes observes November as Prematurity Awareness Month with Nov. 17...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Residents share thoughts on future plans for Burgess community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Thursday, a discussion was held to update a 10-year-old plan that seeks improvements and smart development projects in the Burgess community of Horry County. County officials presented these updates to some community members to hear their feedback. The Burgess community plan was approved...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach to Host Charity Shoe Drive throughout November

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is partnering with Lowcountry Food Bank to collect donations as part of the food bank’s mission to care for the less fortunate in the coastal counties of South Carolina. Throughout November, both Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach locations will accept new socks and new or gently used shoes in donation boxes at Shopper Services, located in Suite M115 at the Highway 501 location and Suite 283 at the Highway 17 location.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy 544 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Conway Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:12 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Corbett Road. Officials said no one is being taken to the hospital at this time. Lanes...
CONWAY, SC

