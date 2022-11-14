Avondale woman among 4 found dead near University of Idaho campus

Read full article on original website
AZFamily
‘She’s a tough kid’: Avondale father says University of Idaho student killed fought her attacker
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We are learning more about a young woman from Avondale found dead with three roommates in a house off campus at the University of Idaho this past weekend. Arizona’s Family talked exclusively with her father. “She didn’t really worry about the drama and stuff that much. She was never into that. She just liked having fun. Never about materialistic things,” said Jeffrey Kernodle. He was too distraught to be on camera–remembering the life of his daughter Xana. “She was–-all the time–-always with her friends,” he said.
AZFamily
Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The killer — or killers — responsible for the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community.
ABC 15 News
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
Mayor calls University of Idaho students' deaths 'senseless'
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The mayor of the small town where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Sunday said the “senseless” event is a reminder that acts of violence can occur anywhere. The Moscow Police Department has released few details about the...
Phoenix police identify family of five found dead in home
An Arizona family that was found dead in their home on Wednesday was identified by police, who are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
Phoenix New Times
Who Botched the DUI Case Against This Phoenix Cop? No One Seems to Know
On a summer evening in 2021, off-duty Phoenix police officer Jason Halleman was slumped over the steering wheel of his running car. In his hand was an open bottle of alcohol. A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy found Halleman in the driver's seat and roused him. The deputy was responding to a call about the car, which was stopped on a residential street. Halleman's eyes were bloodshot, and his speech was slurred, according to an investigative case file. He was arrested and booked for driving under the influence. During the booking process, Halleman fought with deputies, who forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona resident feared dead in shooting near University of Idaho
A quadruple homicide over the weekend left four University of Idaho students dead and we're learning that one of those students may have Arizona ties. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has more.
KTAR.com
Subject of Silver Alert found dead near his metro Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A metro Phoenix man who went missing nearly a week ago and triggered a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Charles Cohen, 78, was located in his car, close to his home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
12news.com
Inmate Murray Hooper executed Wednesday morning, officials confirm
PHOENIX — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, received a lethal injection at the state prison...
KTAR.com
Homicide investigated after family of 5 dead at site of Phoenix hazmat incident
PHOENIX – A family of five was found dead in a Phoenix home Wednesday morning in what police called a homicide at the scene of a hazmat situation. Two adults and three children were killed at the house near Seventh and Northern avenues, and there were no outstanding suspects in the case, the Phoenix Police Department said.
AZFamily
Raw Video: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home
Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home. A 3-year-old boy, 6-month-old twin girls and two adults were found dead inside a central Phoenix home, according to the family's cleaning ladies. Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The...
Multiple people including 3 children found dead inside house in Arizona
PHOENIX — Two adults and three children were reportedly found dead inside a house in Phoenix, Arizona, Wednesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide. According to KNXV, the Phoenix Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon that two adults and three children were found dead inside the house with “obvious signs of trauma.” The house is located near 7th and Northern avenues.
kyma.com
5 found dead in a Phoenix home in an apparent murder-suicide
PHOENIX (AP) — A family of five was found dead inside their north Phoenix home Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said. Phoenix police said two adults and three children had obvious signs of trauma but didn’t release any details and their names and ages of the five weren’t immediately released.
KTAR.com
Multiple people dead in hazardous materials incident at Phoenix home
PHOENIX – Multiple people were found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning in an apparent hazardous materials incident, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department and crews from the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments were investigating the scene near Seventh and Northern avenues. A Phoenix fire department spokesman said...
Arizona police make 'largest drug bust' in department's history, seize more than 700k fentanyl pills
Arizona police arrested four men in two different drug busts, confiscating over 700,000 fentanyl pills along with other drugs and cash, police said.
AZFamily
Mother called friend instead of 911 after boy overdosed and died, Scottsdale police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 13-month-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose in September after his mother called a friend who had Narcan instead of 911, Scottsdale police say. On Sept. 22, officers responded to a call around 7:52 a.m. in an unknown Scottsdale neighborhood. Paramedics arrived and...
Driver arrested after striking MCSO deputy, leading police on Valley pursuit
One person is in custody after they reportedly hit an MCSO deputy led authorities on a chase through the Valley Wednesday morning.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Newborn Found Lying Dead on Central Phoenix Street
Early Saturday morning, a newborn was found dead lying in a street in central Phoenix. Someone called the police around 1 a.m. reporting a child in the roadway on Nov. 12. When police responded to the scene near 11th Avenue and Madison Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12, police found an unresponsive fetus with no signs of trauma. The baby was pronounced deceased.
New Breeze Airways service to take off from Sky Harbor Saturday
Breeze Airways is set to debut new service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
