ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 27

Maria De Leon
3d ago

I certainly pray that he'll be OK. Nothing scarier then being burned in my opinion.

Reply
5
Carol Bronson
3d ago

love this guy Read his memoires. He's funny in print, but more importantly not arrogant.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns

Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Page Six

Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns from gasoline car fire

Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44

A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Metal Band Involved in Serious Rollover Crash

The quartet musicians who make up American metalcore band Silent Planet are recovering, and counting their blessings, after they were involved in a rollover accident in Nevada earlier this month. As the band headed out on tour, and after just a single show, their van rolled down a snowy embankment and landed upside down on the side of the road, resulting in one band member being rushed to the hospital.
NEVADA STATE
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
KTLA

Jay Leno suffers serious burns in Los Angeles fire

Jay Leno is being treated at a Los Angeles burn center after being seriously injured in a car fire over the weekend. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the comedian and former “Tonight Show” host said in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center

Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Mario Oliver Dies: Prominent L.A. Nightclub Owner And Restaurateur Found Dead In Dominican Republic At 71

Mario Oliver, one of the kings of the Los Angeles nightlife scene when he ran the clubs Vertigo and The Gate and elegant restaurants like Tryst, Le Petit Four, and Linq, has died at age 71. On Wednesday, authorities found his body inside a villa in Las Terrenas, Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Initial reports indicate he was choked to death and gagged when criminals broke into his home and took a safe-deposit box, several watches  Rolex, and other valuables. A report in Dominican Today indicates the National Police, the DICRIM, certified that the death was brought on by head...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash

John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

Jay Leno Rushed To Hospital After Being Burned In Car Fire

Jay Leno was forced to cancel an appearance in Las Vegas over the weekend after suffering a “very serious medical emergency,” RadarOnline.com can confirm.The 72-year-old TV host was scheduled to appear at the Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Vegas on Sunday but canceled at the last minute. “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” an email sent to the attendees at Sunday’s financial conference read.“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy