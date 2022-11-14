Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
TMZ.com
Alleged UVA Shooter Didn't Play On Football Team With Victims, School AD Says
The former University of Virginia running back accused of killing three current Cavaliers football players had "no overlap" with the victims during his time on the team ... the school's athletic director revealed on Tuesday. According to Carla Williams, Christopher Jones Jr. -- the man who allegedly murdered D'Sean Perry,...
‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus
When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
thecomeback.com
Virginia football shooter’s father reveals “some problems”
The college football world was absolutely rocked by tragedy on Tuesday when former Virginia Cavaliers football player Christopher Darnell Jones allegedly shot and killed three current Virginia football players in a mass shooting on the universities campus. Now, Jones’ father is speaking out about his son, revealing that his son did reveal that he had “some problems.”
TMZ.com
Jimmy Garoppolo Gets Love From Warriors Dancers During Game
Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle learned the hard way ... if you don't want to be completely ignored, never go anywhere with Jimmy Garoppolo!. The 49ers stars sat courtside for the Warriors-Spurs game Monday night ... and the Golden State dancers couldn't get enough of the handsome quarterback. Can't say...
TMZ.com
NBL's Isaac Humphries Reveals He's Gay In Emotional Meeting W/ Teammates
Former Univ. of Kentucky hoops star Isaac Humphries -- who now plays in Australia's NBL -- revealed he's gay in a super emotional talk with his teammates on Tuesday. Humphries sat down with his Melbourne United squad inside a team meeting room to make the announcement ... and he fought back tears as he explained the truth about his sexuality.
TMZ.com
Antonio Brown Shares 2021 Text From Tom Brady, 'Demonstrating Poor Decisions'
Tom Brady was deeply concerned with Antonio Brown's decision-making well before his shirtless exit from the NFL ... with the controversial receiver going public with a passionate text from his former teammate in May 2021. AB has made headlines for all the wrong reasons recently -- from ripping his pads...
TMZ.com
Dick Vitale Returns To College Hoops Broadcast After Cancer Battle
College basketball is back -- and so is Dick Vitale, babyyyyyy!!. The voice of college hoops made his triumphant return to the mic on Tuesday to call the Kentucky vs. Michigan State game ... after missing most of the 2021 season to undergo treatment for cancer and vocal cord surgery.
TMZ.com
David Beckham's Football Skills Impress Peyton Manning, 'Look At The Hands!'
No matter if it's a futbol or a football -- David Beckham apparently knows his way around it ... impressing the hell out of Peyton Manning with his pigskin skills this week!!!. The two legendary athletes shared a field to shoot a Frito-Lays World Cup advert ... and at one point during a break from filming, the guys got in a little catch.
TMZ.com
Gillie Da Kid Beats Detroit Pistons Assistant Coach in 3-Point Shoot-Out
Gillie Da Kid is lights out shooting the rock ... as the Detroit Pistons learned at their own training facility, and ya better believe he didn't hold back when it came to gloating!!!. The "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast cohost battled Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen Tuesday in a...
TMZ.com
NBA's Greg Anthony Blames Warriors' Woes On Draymond Green Punch
The Warriors are in an absolute tailspin this season solely because of Draymond Green ... so says Greg Anthony, who revealed Wednesday he thinks DG's preseason punch has caused massive problems for the champs. The NBA TV analyst made his opinion known loud and clear following the Dubs' 130-119 loss...
TMZ.com
Vikings' Kris Boyd Rips Commanders, Taylor Heinicke, For Postgame Celebration
They say the NFL is a copycat league, but Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd isn't trying to hear that ... especially when it comes to teams mimicking postgame celebrations. Boyd unleashed on the Commanders and Taylor Heinicke ... after video surfaced of the QB iced out in chains, celebrating his team's stunning upset over the Eagles on MNF.
TMZ.com
Tim Hardaway Apologizes After Making Rape Comment During Warriors Broadcast
Tim Hardaway was forced to issue an apology on Monday night ... after he disturbingly compared a player's rough defense to rape during the middle of a Warriors game. The former Golden State superstar was in the TV booth for the team's special "Run TMC" broadcast -- which featured Hardaway, Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond instead of the Warriors' regular announcers -- and a little more than halfway into the game, Tim put his foot squarely in his mouth.
TMZ.com
Broncos' Aaron Patrick Sues NFL, Chargers After Tearing ACL On Stadium Mats
A Denver Broncos special teamer is suing the NFL, the Chargers and a bunch of others ... claiming mats placed on the sidelines at SoFi Stadium earlier this year caused him to suffer a severe knee injury. Aaron Patrick spelled out his allegations in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ...
TMZ.com
Jimmy Johnson Says Cowboys 'Need Another Receiver,' 'Might' Get Odell!
Keep your fingers crossed, Dallas fans ... according to Jimmy Johnson, the Cowboys could very well end up getting Odell Beckham Jr.!. TMZ Sports got the former Dallas head coach out in NYC on Tuesday ... just two days after the Cowboys blew a big lead to the Green Bay Packers and fell to 6-3 on the season.
