Marble Falls, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dailytrib.com

LCRA grant will pay for transport chairs for Marble Falls Area EMS

The Marble Falls Area EMS received a $12,287 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority and Pedernales Electric Cooperative to purchase transport chairs to safely move patients out of confined spaces or across uneven terrain, the LCRA announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The Community Development Partnership Program grant, along with...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Eater

Texas French Bread Returns With a New Garden Bakery

After Texas French Bread was destroyed in a fire in January, the bakery and restaurant reopened with a new outdoor garden space today next door to its original address in the Heritage neighborhood. The 2900 Rio Grande Street alfresco cafe opened today, November 16. The outdoor space includes an airstream...
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

Thanksgiving & Holiday Events Austin

There is never a lack of events and happening during the holiday season in Austin. Fairmont Austin always delivers a full lineup of food, events, and activities to make it a memorable holiday season. Fairmont Austin announced today a festive lineup of specials, offerings, and events to get in the...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Balcones Friends group awards patrons, calls for new members

The annual meeting of the Friends of Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge on Nov. 12 focused on the organization’s recent accomplishments, awards for exceptional members and affiliates, and a call for increased membership. The meeting was held at the Doeskin Ranch pavilion on the north end of the refuge.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming

AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
AUSTIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Pflugerville ISD Teacher Fired For Saying He Was Ethnocentric

A Pflugerville ISD teacher reportedly made racist comments during a conversation with students in a Bohls Middle School class is no longer working for the district. It started when a student walked into the room wearing a BLM sticker on his shirt was told to remove it. Next, a student’s video shows an unnamed teacher telling students, “Deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.” Following the comments, you can hear a middle school student saying, “I am not racist. I like all kinds.”
TODAY.com

Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home

An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
AUSTIN, TX
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 18-20

1 / Shop for the Holidays at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Still looking for the perfect gifts? Blue Genie Art Bazaar, one of Austin’s most cherished holiday markets, opens this weekend. Search through thousands of original, locally made works ranging from items that stir up laughter to art pieces that create a heartfelt moment. Shop in-person, online, or hire a personal shopper to check off your list for you. Learn more here. Nov. 18-Dec. 24, 6100 Airport Blvd.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Kohl's to open new Pflugerville store Nov. 18

The new 55,000-square-foot Kohl's store in Pflugerville will also contain a Sephora. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Kohl's department store at 2101 Autumn Slate Drive, Pflugerville, is set to have its grand opening Nov. 18. Kohl's is a national chain that sells clothing, accessories, electronics, furniture, decor, and bed and bath products. The new store will also feature a location of beauty retailer Sephora, according to a press release. www.kohls.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD eyes rezoning for secondary schools

From left, Leander ISD board trustees Anna Smith and Sade Fashokun, and Superintendent Bruce Gearing discussed rezoning secondary school districts Nov. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed its annual demographic report and updates to the 10-year long-range plan during a workshop meeting Nov. 15, as...
LEANDER, TX

