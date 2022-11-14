Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dailytrib.com
LCRA grant will pay for transport chairs for Marble Falls Area EMS
The Marble Falls Area EMS received a $12,287 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority and Pedernales Electric Cooperative to purchase transport chairs to safely move patients out of confined spaces or across uneven terrain, the LCRA announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The Community Development Partnership Program grant, along with...
Eater
Texas French Bread Returns With a New Garden Bakery
After Texas French Bread was destroyed in a fire in January, the bakery and restaurant reopened with a new outdoor garden space today next door to its original address in the Heritage neighborhood. The 2900 Rio Grande Street alfresco cafe opened today, November 16. The outdoor space includes an airstream...
thetexastasty.com
Thanksgiving & Holiday Events Austin
There is never a lack of events and happening during the holiday season in Austin. Fairmont Austin always delivers a full lineup of food, events, and activities to make it a memorable holiday season. Fairmont Austin announced today a festive lineup of specials, offerings, and events to get in the...
dailytrib.com
Balcones Friends group awards patrons, calls for new members
The annual meeting of the Friends of Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge on Nov. 12 focused on the organization’s recent accomplishments, awards for exceptional members and affiliates, and a call for increased membership. The meeting was held at the Doeskin Ranch pavilion on the north end of the refuge.
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
Morning Glory to open in Lakeway in first quarter of 2023
Morning Glory, an Italian-inspired brunch and coffee restaurant, will be opening in Lakeway in February or March. (Courtesy Gabriel Chaparro) Morning Glory, a brunch and specialty coffee restaurant, will be opening at 2121 Lohmans Crossing Road in Lakeway in February or March. Gabriel Chaparro, co-owner and chef of Morning Glory,...
fox7austin.com
Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming
AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
easttexasradio.com
Pflugerville ISD Teacher Fired For Saying He Was Ethnocentric
A Pflugerville ISD teacher reportedly made racist comments during a conversation with students in a Bohls Middle School class is no longer working for the district. It started when a student walked into the room wearing a BLM sticker on his shirt was told to remove it. Next, a student’s video shows an unnamed teacher telling students, “Deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.” Following the comments, you can hear a middle school student saying, “I am not racist. I like all kinds.”
Honest Mary’s to Open in Cedar Park
"We emphasize honestly good ingredients, beautifully designed restaurants and genuine hospitality.”
TODAY.com
Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home
An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public
When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
‘Crushed and devastated’: Dripping Springs ISD families address board after bond package fails
There was tension Monday night in Dripping Springs after school board members held their first meeting since the district's $481 million bond package failed on Election Day.
Local Restaurateur and Caterer to Open Cajun Eatery in Austin
It is a notable development considering Mr. Shallcross’s leadership at the helm of 2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, a successful high-end catering company in Central Texas, and his nearby Louisiana-inspired restaurant, Sawyer & Co.
Community honors life of veteran, doctor killed at Killeen mosque
The victim of a fatal stabbing was a highly decorated veteran who helped found the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen, in hopes of bringing a place of prayer to a religious minority.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 18-20
1 / Shop for the Holidays at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Still looking for the perfect gifts? Blue Genie Art Bazaar, one of Austin’s most cherished holiday markets, opens this weekend. Search through thousands of original, locally made works ranging from items that stir up laughter to art pieces that create a heartfelt moment. Shop in-person, online, or hire a personal shopper to check off your list for you. Learn more here. Nov. 18-Dec. 24, 6100 Airport Blvd.
Kohl's to open new Pflugerville store Nov. 18
The new 55,000-square-foot Kohl's store in Pflugerville will also contain a Sephora. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Kohl's department store at 2101 Autumn Slate Drive, Pflugerville, is set to have its grand opening Nov. 18. Kohl's is a national chain that sells clothing, accessories, electronics, furniture, decor, and bed and bath products. The new store will also feature a location of beauty retailer Sephora, according to a press release. www.kohls.com.
Buddy’s Burgers to Open its Second Location
According to the listing, the restaurant will cost an estimated $300,000 to construct and cover around 3,100 square feet of space, on top of featuring drive-thru capabilities.
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
Leander ISD eyes rezoning for secondary schools
From left, Leander ISD board trustees Anna Smith and Sade Fashokun, and Superintendent Bruce Gearing discussed rezoning secondary school districts Nov. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed its annual demographic report and updates to the 10-year long-range plan during a workshop meeting Nov. 15, as...
Comments / 0