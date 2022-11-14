ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Huggable marble sculptures bring joy to Central Wharf Park

GBH Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen shares the latest in arts and culture on Morning Edition every week. Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday week, find something to do with friends and family (or on your own) in Boston's theater, museums and public parks. "The Play That Goes Wrong" Now playing...
BOSTON, MA
Friday, November 18

Jim Braude and Margery Eagan host Boston Public Radio weekdays from 11am to 2pm on GBH 89.7 and the GBH News App. Call or text 877-301-8970, or email BPR@wgbh.org and we'll do our best to include you in the conversation. Today, Mayor Michelle Wu joins Jim and Margery live at...
BOSTON, MA
The Roots' Ray Angry goes back to his musical roots with orchestral premiere in Lexington

In 1987, British scholar Martin Bernal published the first volume of "Black Athena." It would prove to be the object of much academic scrutiny: Bernal's central thesis — that Egyptian and Phoenician cultures influenced "Classical" Greek Civilization by way of colonization, and that this once common knowledge was actively suppressed beginning in the 18th century — was subject to a number of academic criticisms.
LEXINGTON, MA
Thursday, November 17

Jim Braude and Margery Eagan host Boston Public Radio weekdays from 11am to 2pm on GBH 89.7 and the GBH News App. Call or text 877-301-8970, or email BPR@wgbh.org and we'll do our best to include you in the conversation. Today, Chef Lidia Bastianich, who's celebrating 25 years on public...
BOSTON, MA
Wednesday, November 16

Jim Braude and Margery Eagan host Boston Public Radio weekdays from 11am to 2pm on GBH 89.7 and the GBH News App. Call or text 877-301-8970, or email BPR@wgbh.org and we'll do our best to include you in the conversation. Today, naturalist Sy Montomery joins Jim and Margery to discuss...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Public Radio full show: Nov. 15, 2022

We began the show by asking listeners how they feel about the state of extremism post-midterms. Trenni Casey shared her thoughts on Mike Tyson’s new cannabis endeavor based off of his infamous ear-bite, mounting pressure on female athletes to lose weight, and the controversies about the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Casey is an anchor and reporter for NBC Sports Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Mayor Wu says staffing and contract talks consumed a lot of her first year

It's been one year since Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took office. She was sworn in Nov. 16, 2021, just two weeks after being elected, replacing Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who inherited the seat after former mayor Marty Walsh departed to become U.S. Secretary of Labor. Fostering equity, reforming the development...
Green Line Extension to finally open Dec. 12

It’s taken four years of work and several delays, but the final part of the Green Line Extension will open for service on Monday, Dec. 12 — an announcement that came Thursday during a wide-ranging meeting with the MBTA’s board of directors. MBTA General Manager Stephen Poftak...
MEDFORD, MA
Worcester hires Eric Batista as next city manager

Worcester City Council has voted to appoint acting City Manager Eric Batista to the job permanently, ending months of uncertainty about who will be the next chief executive of the city. Batista has served in an interim capacity since May, when Worcester's last manager stepped down. City councilors originally planned...
WORCESTER, MA
DOJ launches investigation into Worcester police over discriminatory policing

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into whether Worcester police engage in discriminatory policing and excessive force based on race and sex. The investigation, which includes the office of U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, will look to determine whether there’s a pattern of biased practices within the Worcester Police Department. Federal officials did not specify particular instances that led to the investigation, but they said they found “significant justification” for it.
WORCESTER, MA

