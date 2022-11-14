The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into whether Worcester police engage in discriminatory policing and excessive force based on race and sex. The investigation, which includes the office of U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, will look to determine whether there’s a pattern of biased practices within the Worcester Police Department. Federal officials did not specify particular instances that led to the investigation, but they said they found “significant justification” for it.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO