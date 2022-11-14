ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots' best deep threat receiver returns to practice

By Jordy McElroy
 3 days ago
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones must have been smiling from ear-to-ear when seeing DeVante Parker return to practice on Monday.

The team’s top deep threat receiver has been out since injuring his knee on the very first offensive play of the Patriots’ road game against the New York Jets in Week 8. Even after missing most of the game against the Jets and the entire Week 9 meeting with the Indianapolis Colts, Parker is still the second-leading receiver behind Jakobi Meyers with 15 receptions for 321 yards and one touchdown.

His possible return ahead of the upcoming rematch with the Jets would be an added boost to a Patriots offense that has been struggling.

Along with Parker, the team also got veteran center David Andrews back on the field at practice last week. The offense is finally getting healthy ahead of a pivotal second-half stretch of the season that will make or break the Patriots’ playoff chances.

