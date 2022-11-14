Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Related
Step Back in Time with an Exhibit of J. L. Hudson’s Holidays of the Past
If you grew up in Michigan, the J. L. Hudson's department store was part of your holiday season, especially in Detroit. From the parades to holiday displays, and of course visits with Santa himself, Hudson's was the Midwest Macy's at Christmastime. Once the tallest and second-largest department store in the...
Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families
(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
Black-Owned Cozie Fabric Softener Sheets Hits 20+ Metro Detroit Stores
Black-Owned Cozie Fabric Softener Sheets Hits 20+ Metro Detroit Stores and is striving to create avenues for wealth to others. The post Black-Owned Cozie Fabric Softener Sheets Hits 20+ Metro Detroit Stores appeared first on BLAC Media.
wcsx.com
VIDEO: Wayne County LightFest’s Naughty Bear
It’s that time again! Tis the season for Christmas lights in Metro Detroit…specifically the Wayne County LightFest. Every year Big Jim’s mind is in the gutter because once he noticed the polar bear, he will never look at it the same again…. While taking a drive through...
fox2detroit.com
New Downtown Detroit live entertainment venue opening in Punch Bowl Social space
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new venue for live entertainment is opening in the former Punch Bowl Social in Detroit. Comedian Mike Epps' One Mike Enterprises shared plans for the comedy, music, and spoken word venue, One Mike Detroit, at 1331 Broadway St. on Thursday. Renovations are set to begin next month, with plans to open in the spring.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Zoo Wild Lights start this weekend -- What to know
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo's annual holiday event, Wild Lights, starts this weekend. The lights go on Saturday, Nov. 19, illuminating nearly 300 lit-up sculptures. Find more things to do this holiday season here. When is Wild Lights?. Nov. 19, 25-26 from 5-10:30 p.m. and Nov....
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City
Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
Detroit church helping families get connected online
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit church is getting an east side neighborhood connected through fellowship and technology.Church of the Messiah is working to get residents in the Islandview neighborhood online.The Equitable Internet Initiative works with community hubs to get high-speed signals to low-income homes.Wallace Gilbert is the assistant pastor and project manager of the initiative at the church."Our boundaries for the Equitable Internet Initiative is from Chene to Alter Rd to I-94 and we're in conversation with the Belle Isle Conservancy to throw our wireless internet onto the island," Gilbert said.According to The Detroit Community Technology Project, 38% of Detroit homes...
Netflix ‘Love Is Blind’ Casting Detroit Residents, What You Need To know
What a time to be alive. Why attempt to find the person of your dreams with no one watching? It's 2022, you can really put yourself out there and attempt to find love on a reality show - with millions of people watching. The very popular Netflix show 'Love Is...
Win free chicken wings for a year at grand opening of Detroit Wing Company
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Show up early enough to the launch of a new Ann Arbor restaurant and you could find yourself walking away as the winner of a year’s worth of free chicken wings. Detroit Wing Company is launching another Ann Abor restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 19, giving...
Mike Epps to open One Mike comedy club in downtown Detroit's old Punch Bowl Social space
Star comedian Mike Epps is set to launch a multipurpose entertainment and dining establishment in downtown Detroit. One Mike, a comedy and music club, will open at 1331 Broadway St. in Detroit, a $1.5 million property that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social, said two people familiar with the project. Punch Bowl...
Detroit News
Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location
Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
fox2detroit.com
Lawsuit claims Black students disadvantaged from transfer rules by Archdiocese of Detroit
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Attorney Jon Marko is crying foul over what he calls a racially discriminatory rule at the Catholic High School League and Archdiocese of Detroit. "This is Jim Crow-type stuff. They have no place in Michigan in 2022," he said. Marko says the rule puts transfer students...
Querfeld Funeral Home in Dearborn closes after nearly 100 years in business
A funeral home that served the Dearborn community for nearly 100 years closed its doors last month when the owner retired. Querfeld Funeral Home announced the closure on its website, effective Oct. 22. The website said the closure was "due to the retirement of William N. Querfeld," the home's owner. According to the website,...
michiganchronicle.com
Focus: HOPE Accepting New Applications For Seniors in Need to receive Free Monthly Food Assistance
Program seeks 2,600 new seniors to add to its food program. To help reduce the nearly 43 percent of people who are food insecure in southeast Michigan, Focus: HOPE is increasing its effort to expand the monthly food program for seniors. “With rising food prices and high energy costs for...
Detroit’s RecoveryPark ordered to repay $750,000 in loans
The embattled nonprofit was supposed to provide farming jobs for formerly incarcerated people and recovering addicts
A ‘Castle’ in Downtown Detroit? Royal Living Awaits for $1.2 Million: Look
Ever feel you were destined to live like royalty? Feel like the royal life is calling your name? You won't have far to travel to channel your inner regal vibe. There's a castle for sale in Detroit and it's as magnificent as you imagine. The 'royal' home, on the market...
MetroTimes
Metro Detroit’s best restaurants, food, and drink of 2022, according to our readers
We asked, and you answered: the results are finally in for our Best of Detroit poll. Here are the best metro Detroit restaurants, bars, and more of 2022, according to you, our readers. You can see the rest of the Best of Detroit winners in this week’s issue.
fox2detroit.com
First responders at scene of flipped SUV in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - First responders were at the scene of a serious vehicle crash in Lincoln Park Thursday night. A flipped-over SUV could be seen on the front lawn of a home in the 1700 block of Cicotte near Porter. Witnesses said the SUV hit a tree, then a fence and flipped over.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Where to expect highest snow totals as rain-snow mix hits Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A snowy evening commute Tuesday night is in place for parts of Metro Detroit. Perhaps a lingering snow shower for the morning commutes Wednesday as well. After sunset, a rain-snow mix will eventually change to snow for most of the area. But the highest snow totals will be west and north of Detroit. In Wayne and Monroe counties, Lake Erie will keep temps warm enough to support a mix of rain and snow and limit totals to less than half an inch. But in parts of Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties could see as much as an inch totaling up on grassy areas.
Comments / 0