(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit church is getting an east side neighborhood connected through fellowship and technology.Church of the Messiah is working to get residents in the Islandview neighborhood online.The Equitable Internet Initiative works with community hubs to get high-speed signals to low-income homes.Wallace Gilbert is the assistant pastor and project manager of the initiative at the church."Our boundaries for the Equitable Internet Initiative is from Chene to Alter Rd to I-94 and we're in conversation with the Belle Isle Conservancy to throw our wireless internet onto the island," Gilbert said.According to The Detroit Community Technology Project, 38% of Detroit homes...

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO