Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
wcsx.com

VIDEO: Wayne County LightFest’s Naughty Bear

It’s that time again! Tis the season for Christmas lights in Metro Detroit…specifically the Wayne County LightFest. Every year Big Jim’s mind is in the gutter because once he noticed the polar bear, he will never look at it the same again…. While taking a drive through...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Downtown Detroit live entertainment venue opening in Punch Bowl Social space

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new venue for live entertainment is opening in the former Punch Bowl Social in Detroit. Comedian Mike Epps' One Mike Enterprises shared plans for the comedy, music, and spoken word venue, One Mike Detroit, at 1331 Broadway St. on Thursday. Renovations are set to begin next month, with plans to open in the spring.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Zoo Wild Lights start this weekend -- What to know

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo's annual holiday event, Wild Lights, starts this weekend. The lights go on Saturday, Nov. 19, illuminating nearly 300 lit-up sculptures. Find more things to do this holiday season here. When is Wild Lights?. Nov. 19, 25-26 from 5-10:30 p.m. and Nov....
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City

Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
MARINE CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit church helping families get connected online

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit church is getting an east side neighborhood connected through fellowship and technology.Church of the Messiah is working to get residents in the Islandview neighborhood online.The Equitable Internet Initiative works with community hubs to get high-speed signals to low-income homes.Wallace Gilbert is the assistant pastor and project manager of the initiative at the church."Our boundaries for the Equitable Internet Initiative is from Chene to Alter Rd to I-94 and we're in conversation with the Belle Isle Conservancy to throw our wireless internet onto the island," Gilbert said.According to The Detroit Community Technology Project, 38% of Detroit homes...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location

Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

First responders at scene of flipped SUV in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - First responders were at the scene of a serious vehicle crash in Lincoln Park Thursday night. A flipped-over SUV could be seen on the front lawn of a home in the 1700 block of Cicotte near Porter. Witnesses said the SUV hit a tree, then a fence and flipped over.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Where to expect highest snow totals as rain-snow mix hits Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A snowy evening commute Tuesday night is in place for parts of Metro Detroit. Perhaps a lingering snow shower for the morning commutes Wednesday as well. After sunset, a rain-snow mix will eventually change to snow for most of the area. But the highest snow totals will be west and north of Detroit. In Wayne and Monroe counties, Lake Erie will keep temps warm enough to support a mix of rain and snow and limit totals to less than half an inch. But in parts of Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties could see as much as an inch totaling up on grassy areas.
DETROIT, MI

