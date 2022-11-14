Read full article on original website
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
Open House Scheduled
Ohio Hi-Point will be holding a Ribbon Cutting and Building Open House. The event will be held on Thursday December 1st at 4pm. Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is located at 2280 St. Rt. 540 in Bellefontaine.
Lima Municipal Court records
Cierra S. Davis, 22, Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 25 days suspended. $250 fine; found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 60 days jail. 60 days suspended. $500 fine; found guilty of DUS-OVI susp. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $250 fine. Laron N. Johnson, 39,...
Plane lands without gear in Moraine
MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane suffered a rough end to its flight Wednesday afternoon after landing with no landing gear. According to Moraine Police Dispatch, an airplane landed on its belly at the Moraine Airpark just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Police were called to assist at the airpark located at 3800 Clearview Road. […]
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lima, Ohio
It’s easy to mistake Lima, a city in Ohio, for a quiet and unassuming place. But, hidden within its streets and alleyways are amazing tourist attractions. For starters, Lima is full of beautiful parks, some with lakes where you can enjoy swimming and other fun activities. As such, if you are an outdoors person, you can be sure to have some great times as you take in the city’s lovely outdoors and participate in breathtaking activities.
Most of the 40,000 minks released Tuesday from a Ohio farm have been found
Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said the minks from the farm are considered to be domesticated livestock, and don't have a good chance of surviving on their own in the wild, "because they lack natural survival skills."
Pursuit Monday Starts in Findlay ends in Wyandot County
Just before 2pm Monday, Findlay Police Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer’s arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
WTLW sells one of its two frequencies
LIMA — The American Christian Television Services has announced the selling of one of its TV broadcast frequencies. The frequency was purchased by Marquee Broadcasting. “We realized that most antenna viewers watch both WTLW and WOSN on UHF channel 44 because UHF signals are easier to receive than VHF,” said General Manager Kevin Bowers in a recent press release. “Basically, it (VHF ch. 4) is an underutilized asset for our purposes, but a for‐profit company could maximize its value.”
Thousands of Minks on the loose in Ohio
According to NBC4i, Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives — minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm. Between 25,000 and 40,000 minks are on the loose after a break-in at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township early Tuesday, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Suspects, unknown to police at this time, destroyed fencing and opened the minks’ cages, releasing the furry ferret-like critters into the community.
Crews investigate after car crashes into property in Northridge
HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into the fence and deck of a home in Northridge early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the 5700 block of School Drive around 1 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a vehicle damaging the fence and deck of a home. […]
Van Wert Cinemas to serve liquor
VAN WERT — Voters in Pleasant Township North, last Tuesday, approved all four liquor license requests for the Van Wert Cinemas. The passage now allows the owners to redevelop the movie theater complex. “Obviously, we’re thrilled that the voters agreed with our plans to expand our Van Wert Cinemas...
Lakeview man gets 6th OVI
A Lakeview man got his 6th OVI Tuesday evening just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless op complaint about a vehicle traveling south on State Route 117 that could not stay in the lane. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and began to follow it. The...
Window Wonderland and Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade Announced
The Kenton Historic Courthouse District officially announces this year’s Window Wonderland reveal will occur on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The Kenton Lions Club: Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm around the courthouse square. Also planned for that evening is the lighting of the Hardin County Courthouse Christmas lights.
Crews battle fire at Lowes in Huber Heights
Thanks to a functioning sprinkler system, the fire was contained to a single portion of the store, the post said.
Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
ODOT District 1 Seeking Comments For Proposed Projects
LIMA, Ohio (Nov. 15, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:. ALLEN COUNTY. State Route 117 small bridge and culvert replacement (PID: 107835) –...
Bodies of minks shot by hunters, run over by vehicles have to be cleared with snow plow in Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — In the hours after as many as 40,000 minks were released from a Van Wert County farm Tuesday, many were either shot or killed by vehicles on local roads. Officials said at least one unknown suspect freed the minks from their cages at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm overnight, sending between 25,000 and 40,000 minks into the surrounding countryside.
Venedocia fire update
Greenville Police Blotter
FORGERY: Officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department Lobby to speak with a female reference identity theft. The female complainant advised she was going through a divorce, and the male partner is at their second home in Florida. She advised her husband’s sister-in-law and sister had gained access to banking accounts and other personal information of hers. She discovered a notebook that had information of a private brokerage account she had opened after the separation, and she stated it showed she was buying $1,000 per month in cryptocurrency. She advised the only way this could have been discovered is by her husband’s family hacking into her accounts. The report taken, along with the notes, were sent to the Sumter County Florida’s Sheriff’s Office.
“Disturbing video” with calf sparks Mercer County investigation
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving a call Tuesday night about a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile and a calf. Police say the actual video was taken at a farm in Marion Township. According to the Sheriff’s...
