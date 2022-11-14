Read full article on original website
Cardinals Select Connor Thomas
The Cardinals announced that they have selected left-hander Connor Thomas to their 40-man roster. That protects him from being selected in the upcoming Rule 5 draft.
Cubs reportedly interested in adding catcher in free agency
Earlier this week, catcher Willson Contreras was one of 12 players to reject a qualifying offer, officially allowing the Cubs to recoup draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere. As a team that did not pay the competitive balance tax or receive revenue sharing, the Cubs would be entitled to an extra pick just before the third round. That seems to be their goal. Contract talks with Contreras never seemed to gain much momentum, and they are now discussing other backstops, such as free agents Omar Narváez and Christian Vázquez, according to a report from Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. There’s nothing yet to indicate they have reached out to the players or their representatives, but the fact that other catchers have been “discussed internally” by the Cubs is nonetheless notable.
Yankees Select Randy Vasquez
The Yankees announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander Randy Vásquez onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. Vásquez signed as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic during the 2018-19 international signing period. A curveball specialist, he recently ranked as the #9 prospect in the New York farm system at Baseball America. The outlet credits him with a low-mid 90s fastball and suggests he could develop into a back-of-the-rotation starter if he makes some strides with his control.
Mariners Select Four Players
The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
Astros Select J.P. France
The Astros announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander J.P. France onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. A 14th-round pick from Mississippi State in the 2018 draft, France spent all of this year at Triple-A Sugar Land. He worked in a swing capacity for the Space Cowboys, starting 15 of his 34 outings. France pitched to a 3.90 ERA across 110 2/3 innings, punching out an above-average 28.3% of opponents against a slightly elevated 10.6% walk rate.
Joc Pederson accepts qualifying offer from Giants
Outfielder Joc Pederson has accepted the $19.65M qualifying offer he received from the Giants, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Pederson was drafted by the Dodgers and spent seven seasons there, largely serving as a productive member of the lineup. He had an ill-timed down year in 2020, just as he was about to reach free agency. That led to him settling for a one-year, $7M deal to join the Cubs for 2021. He bounced back slightly that year but was still below average at the plate overall, leading to another one-year deal for 2022, this time getting $6M from the Giants.
Rangers Select Six Players
The Rangers have selected the contracts of six players who’d otherwise have been eligible for the Rule 5 draft. Infielders Luisangel Acuña and Jonathan Ornelas, outfielder Dustin Harris and pitchers Cole Winn, Owen White and Zak Kent have all gotten added to the 40-man roster, which is now at capacity.
Orioles Select Grayson Rodriguez, Four Others
The Orioles announced that they have added five players to their roster in advance of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are right-handers Grayson Rodriguez, Seth Johnson and Noah Denoyer, along with lefty Drew Rom and shortstop Joey Ortiz.
Orix Buffaloes to post Masataka Yoshida
The Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball are going to post outfielder Masataka Yoshida, according to a report from Yahoo Japan, making him eligible to explore opportunities with MLB clubs (h/t to JJ Cooper from Baseball America and Jason Coskrey on Twitter). The Japanese-language link lists the Yankees, Mariners and Blue Jays as those with interest.
LHP accepts qualifying offer from Rangers after All-Star season
Left-hander Martín Pérez accepted the $19.65M qualifying offer that was extended to him by the Rangers, his agent Gustavo Marcano of Octagon confirmed to Efraín Zavarce of IVC Networks. Pérez, 32, was once a highly touted prospect with Texas, considered one of the top 100 youngsters in...
Rangers hire Will Venable as associate manager
The Rangers announced Will Venable is joining their coaching staff, working under new manager Bruce Bochy as associate manager. The former big leaguer had been working as bench coach with the Red Sox. Venable, 40, has spent the past five seasons working on a big league staff. He served as...
A’s Select Lawrence Butler, Hogan Harris
The Athletics announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contracts of outfielder Lawrence Butler and left-hander Hogan Harris. The pair of moves brings their 40-man roster count to 39 players. Butler, 22, spent the bulk of the season in High-A where he slashed .270/.357/.468 with a 12% walk rate and...
12 MLB players reject qualifying offers
Twelve of the 14 players who received qualifying offers have rejected those one-year, $19.65M contracts in favor of testing the open market, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Martin Perez and Joc Pederson are the only two who accepted a QO. Each of Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon, Brandon Nimmo, Willson Contreras, Anthony Rizzo, Chris Bassitt, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Anderson have rejected the deal. Anderson is already in agreement on a three-year contract with the Angels.
Martin Maldonado undergoes sports hernia surgery
The Astros announced catcher Martín Maldonado underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia yesterday. He’s expected to be ready for the start of Spring Training. In the hours after Houston won the World Series, Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported the veteran backstop was likely to undergo hernia surgery. Rosenthal also reported that Maldonado fractured a bone in his throwing hand in August. He played through both injuries, and Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle tweets he’ll rehab that without going under the knife.
Orioles Outright Mark Kolozsvary
The Orioles announced that catcher Mark Kolozsvary has been outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk. There wasn’t any public indication he’d been designated for assignment but the O’s apparently passed him through waivers in recent days. Kolozsvary, 27, is the third catcher that the Orioles have outrighted this month....
Mariners, Diamondbacks swap Kyle Lewis, Cooper Hummel
The Mariners and Diamondbacks are swapping young big leaguers, reportedly agreeing on a one-for-one deal moving outfielder/DH Kyle Lewis to Arizona. The Mariners bring back catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel in return. Lewis is certainly the more well-known of the players involved. Seattle’s first-round pick in 2016, he bounced back from an...
White Sox Select Bryan Ramos And Jose Rodriguez
The White Sox announced they have added a couple of players to their roster in advance of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are infielders Bryan Ramos and Jose Rodriguez.
Reds Select Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte And Four Others, DFA Six Players
The Reds have selected the contracts of top prospects Elly De La Cruz and Noelvi Marte, as well as Brandon Williamson, Levi Stoudt, Lyon Richardson and Ricky Karcher. As a result, they’ve DFA’d Aristides Aquino, Jeff Hoffman, Art Warren, Derek Law, Jared Solomon and Kyle Dowdy. De La...
Mets meet with Japanese ace Kodai Senga
The Mets recently sat down with free agent starter Kodai Senga in New York, reports Will Sammon of the Athletic. Andy Martino of SNY first reported earlier this week that New York and Senga’s camp would sit down. Senga, 30 in January, recently wrapped up his 11th season in...
Astros Sign Austin Davis To Minor League Deal
The Astros have informed reporters, including Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, that they have signed left-hander Austin Davis to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league Spring Training. Davis, 30 in February, was drafted by the Phillies and made his MLB debut with them in 2018. He’s since...
