ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brooklynvegan.com

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Brooklyn’ moves to Williamsburg for 2022

The Pig Brooch Theatre Company have been staging a live adaptation of classic holiday special A Charlie Brown Christmas for 14 years now. It's now a holiday tradition, with a live jazz trio performing Vince Guaraldi's iconic soundtrack, and the actors matching the original special "word for word and gesture for gesture."
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

The Walkmen are back, announce NYC reunion shows

The Walkmen, whose last shows were at the end of 2013, have announced they're getting back together to play a couple hometown NYC shows at Webster Hall on April 26 & 27. Says frontman Hamilton Leithauser: "Back in 2013, an unnamed Walkmen band member (Peter Bauer) announced to the Washington Post that we were going on an 'extreme hiatus.' I assumed that meant there would be a lot of monster energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot…but none of that actually happened. Instead, in the ensuing years we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting. So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again... See you soon."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Sidney Gish playing NYC with Feeble Little Horse before tour with The Beths

Sidney Gish has announced an end-of-year show at Bowery Ballroom on December 30, with support from Feeble Little Horse and Precious Human. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "After five long years, our canine allowance policy is due for updates. Join us at Bowery Ballroom for a corporate indie rock mixer to discuss." Tickets are on sale now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Black Eyes announce first shows in nearly 20 years, reissuing s/t LP

DC post-hardcore/art punk vets Black Eyes were initially around from 2001 to 2004, during which time they released two albums on Dischord, and now they're finally set to reunite for their first shows in nearly 20 years! They'll kick things off with a hometown show on April 4 at Black Cat and then play Brooklyn's Market Hotel on April 8 and Philly's First Unitarian Church on April 9. Tickets go on sale Friday (11/18) at 10 AM.
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Thievery Corporation on tour in December (win tix to Brooklyn show)

Long-running downtempo electronic duo Thievery Corporation (Rob Garza and Eric Hilton) will be heading out on an East Coast tour in December. Most of the tour is with Emancipator and stops include Atlanta, Brooklyn, New Haven, Asheville, two nights in their hometown of Washington, DC, and more. All dates are listed below.
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

The Smile made their US live debut in Providence (setlist, video)

The Smile kicked off their North American tour on Monday night (11/14) at Providence's Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Spread out across the stage in a row -- Thom Yorke on the left, drummer Tom Skinner on the right and Jonny Greenwood in the middle -- the band played every song from their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, save for "Open the Floodgates," as well as a handful of unreleased songs that have been in live rotation for a while. Robert Stillman, who appears on the album and is opening on the tour, joined the band for "Colours Fly" and "You Will Never Work in Television Again" which closed out the main set.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy