The Walkmen, whose last shows were at the end of 2013, have announced they're getting back together to play a couple hometown NYC shows at Webster Hall on April 26 & 27. Says frontman Hamilton Leithauser: "Back in 2013, an unnamed Walkmen band member (Peter Bauer) announced to the Washington Post that we were going on an 'extreme hiatus.' I assumed that meant there would be a lot of monster energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot…but none of that actually happened. Instead, in the ensuing years we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting. So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again... See you soon."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO