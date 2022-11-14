Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
brooklynvegan.com
Screaming Females tap Armand Hammer, Laura Stevenson, Catbite & more for 2023 Garden Party
Screaming Females are bringing their annual home-state NJ Garden Party show back for 2023. It's expanded to two days, on February 17 and 18 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at noon Eastern. Screaming Females headline both nights, and each one...
brooklynvegan.com
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Brooklyn’ moves to Williamsburg for 2022
The Pig Brooch Theatre Company have been staging a live adaptation of classic holiday special A Charlie Brown Christmas for 14 years now. It's now a holiday tradition, with a live jazz trio performing Vince Guaraldi's iconic soundtrack, and the actors matching the original special "word for word and gesture for gesture."
brooklynvegan.com
The Walkmen are back, announce NYC reunion shows
The Walkmen, whose last shows were at the end of 2013, have announced they're getting back together to play a couple hometown NYC shows at Webster Hall on April 26 & 27. Says frontman Hamilton Leithauser: "Back in 2013, an unnamed Walkmen band member (Peter Bauer) announced to the Washington Post that we were going on an 'extreme hiatus.' I assumed that meant there would be a lot of monster energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot…but none of that actually happened. Instead, in the ensuing years we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting. So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again... See you soon."
brooklynvegan.com
Sidney Gish playing NYC with Feeble Little Horse before tour with The Beths
Sidney Gish has announced an end-of-year show at Bowery Ballroom on December 30, with support from Feeble Little Horse and Precious Human. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "After five long years, our canine allowance policy is due for updates. Join us at Bowery Ballroom for a corporate indie rock mixer to discuss." Tickets are on sale now.
brooklynvegan.com
Black Eyes announce first shows in nearly 20 years, reissuing s/t LP
DC post-hardcore/art punk vets Black Eyes were initially around from 2001 to 2004, during which time they released two albums on Dischord, and now they're finally set to reunite for their first shows in nearly 20 years! They'll kick things off with a hometown show on April 4 at Black Cat and then play Brooklyn's Market Hotel on April 8 and Philly's First Unitarian Church on April 9. Tickets go on sale Friday (11/18) at 10 AM.
brooklynvegan.com
Thievery Corporation on tour in December (win tix to Brooklyn show)
Long-running downtempo electronic duo Thievery Corporation (Rob Garza and Eric Hilton) will be heading out on an East Coast tour in December. Most of the tour is with Emancipator and stops include Atlanta, Brooklyn, New Haven, Asheville, two nights in their hometown of Washington, DC, and more. All dates are listed below.
brooklynvegan.com
The Smile made their US live debut in Providence (setlist, video)
The Smile kicked off their North American tour on Monday night (11/14) at Providence's Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Spread out across the stage in a row -- Thom Yorke on the left, drummer Tom Skinner on the right and Jonny Greenwood in the middle -- the band played every song from their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, save for "Open the Floodgates," as well as a handful of unreleased songs that have been in live rotation for a while. Robert Stillman, who appears on the album and is opening on the tour, joined the band for "Colours Fly" and "You Will Never Work in Television Again" which closed out the main set.
Comments / 0