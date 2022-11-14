Read full article on original website
AstaCharles
3d ago
Three young men with their whole lives before them to live, explore, achieve, to do well & to do good things. Gone! All because of a deranged psychopath. Makes me angry and so sad. 😭 This madness will never stop it seems.
Mista Mr
3d ago
Please Please Please Stop it!! We are tired of young people of all races being murdered!! What for? What can make you so angry that you kill someone? No, you won’t get a chance to say sorry a few years down the line. Please Please Please Stop!!!!!!!!
danny16
3d ago
Very tragic and sad. Maybe he was envious of the players he murdered? Or maybe he was bullied? I am anxious for the release of further information. It blows my mind the amount of hate one has to have in order to take three lives over practically nothing. 👍🏻
