Related
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Teams Up The Devils, Power And Denji
Chainsaw Man is revving through the first season of its highly anticipated anime release, and one hilarious cosplay has given Denji and Power a surprising makeover! The anime for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has kicked off a whole new wave of attention for the franchise as fans are beginning to see just how differently its main characters might act from central figures in other action series. Denji and Power have had a very curious dynamic that fans have seen develop over the episodes thus far as they seem pretty similar at their core, but really couldn't be more different.
ComicBook
Batwoman Writers Share Emotional Reaction to Javicia Leslie's The Flash Casting
Late last month, Batwoman fans got the exciting news that Javicia Leslie is joining the cast of The Flash for The CW series' upcoming ninth and final season. While it won't be the first time Leslie has appeared on its fellow Arrowverse series — she appeared during the five-part "Armageddon" event that kicked off Season 8 — but this appearance is a bit bittersweet. Batwoman was cancelled earlier this year after three seasons on the network so Leslie's return will mark her first since. The significance of that isn't lost on fans, nor is lost on the show's writers. On Twitter, the account for the Batwoman writer's room weighed in on seeing Leslie suited up as Batwoman again for The Flash, writing about how it had them "emotional".
ComicBook
Violent Night: David Harbour's Santa Claus Throws Hand in Exclusive Clip
Ahead of Violent Night's theatrical release and ComicBook.com's exclusive early screening in New York City, Universal Studios has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from the film. In the clip, seen in the video above, David Harbour is Santa Claus arriving at a home invasion. With the robbers being on the naughty list, Santa Claus is given no choice but to start serving up some Christmas butt-kicking with various holiday decorations, toys, and more from his bag of tricks being used to take down the naughty list.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Reveals Tradition He Has For All of His Movies
Thanks to franchises like Aquaman and Dune, Jason Momoa has become a bonafide fan-favorite in the entertainment world. Momoa's onscreen presence definitely doesn't seem to be slowing down, between roles in the upcoming Netflix film Slumberland, the Fast & Furious sequel Fast X, and more. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight promoting Slumberland, Momoa revealed how the film carried on a tradition that he has for each of his movies — making a playlist of songs to listen to on set. While the playlist apparently contained some '80s favorites, including Dexys Midnight Runners' "Come on Eileen", as well as some newer hits.
ComicBook
Grey's Anatomy Star Announces Exit From Series With Tease for the Future
Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of cast exits over its 19 seasons, with the majority of its major characters leaving the series at one point or another. This season, however, the series is saying goodbye to its biggest character and longest-tenured star. Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show after starring in every season as Meredith Grey, the main character and Seattle Grace doctor that the entire show is named after. The midseason premiere in February will be Pompeo's last episode as a series regular on Grey's Anatomy.
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
ComicBook
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals Another Meeting Between Picard and Sisko
Many Star Trek fans will remember the meetings between Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and Cmdr. Benjamin Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's pilot episode, "Emissary." Star Trek has revealed that wasn't the only meeting between the two iconic Star Trek captains. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Benjamin Sisko is back, sent by the Prophets into corporeal existence with a new mission. However, for that mission, he needs a ship and a crew. For that, he looks toward Picard for help, which comes as a surprise to Jean-Luc as much as it may surprise fans.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Star Dee Bradley Baker Teases What To Expect From Season 2 (Exclusive)
Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of the Bad Batch (and all the other clone troopers) in the Star Wars universe promises that Star Wars: The Bad Batch's second season will give fans more of what they love. The series, set between the prequel Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, during the era after the prequel trilogy and before the original trilogy, follows Clone Force 99, a squad of clones with unique mutations and skills, as they try to navigate the galaxy under the tightening grip of the Galactic Empire. The first season got the series off to a strong start, with a compelling story, the returns of some popular characters, and a mystery involving Omega, who, though female, is an exact genetic copy of Jango Fett, the same as Boba Fett.
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
ComicBook
Netflix Fans Are Raving About 1899's Debut
Netflix fans have been diving into 1899 on the streaming service and loving the dark series. Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese are back for the mystery-horror spectacle on the platform. They thrilled audiences with Dark and now the Atlantic Ocean plays host to the scares. A ship named the Kerberos has begun a voyage to fins another vessel called the Prometheus. However, the ocean is terrifying and the mysteries that lie below the waves might not be the only thing to be wary of out on the high seas. When the first clip debuted at TUDUM this year, a ton of of horror fans circled the date on their calendars. Their hype was not misplaced if these first reactions are anything to judge by.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Episodes 11 & 12 Release Dates, Season 2 Info
Star Wars: Andor is a slow-burn hit over on Disney+, with many calling it one of the best Star Wars projects ever – not to mention one of the best TV shows of 2022. That said, Andor is still admittedly building its way to the kind of viewership that shows like House of the Dragon or The Mandalorian have attracted – and it seems not everyone even watching the show is certain of how many episodes Andor will have, or what details there are about Season 2.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Gets Classic Wolverine Look In Deadpool 3 Fan Art
Marvel Studios has been taking their time with introducing their mutant lineup of characters since getting the rights back through the Disney and Fox merger. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gives us our first mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, and the live-action version of Ms. Marvel was also revealed to be a mutant. It was recently announced that Hugh Jackman was set to make his triumphant return as Wolverine for the third Deadpool movie and fans were wondering what that could mean for the sequel. One fan seems to think that Jackman will finally suit up in the characters classic look and has even designed what it could look like in Deadpool 3.
ComicBook
The Simpsons Showrunner Confirms Another Trump Prediction From 2015
The Simpsons fans have begun joking that the show has predicted another world event. With Donald Trump running for president again, Al Jean decided to poke fun at the program's ability to call future events out. A lot of people on social media are basically begging the show to predict positive moments from here on out. The United States in particular has been watching in horror as coincidences keep on unfurling over the last couple of years. Despite The Simpsons having no real magical powers over anything that happens, people still flock to these posts on social media. Every time there's some wiggle room with a "prediction" there's even more tin foil hat toting by another group of viewers online. One day, may we all be free of this cycle, but probably not today. Check out Jean's post for yourself right here.
ComicBook
WWE's Bianca Belair is 'Just Waiting on the Phone Call' to Play Marvel's Storm in MCU
Bianca Belair defeated Bayley to retain her WWE Raw Women's Championship at Crown Jewel, and while she will be facing Damage CTRL at Survivor Series War Games, that doesn't mean she can't also find time to jump into the world of Marvel superheroes. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Belair all about the launch of WWE SuperCard season 9, and during that conversation, I had to ask about her previous revelation that she wanted to play Storm in the MCU. When I asked if that was still something she would be all in for, she didn't hesitate to say yes, and she is just waiting on the phone call to bring some EST magic to the MCU.
ComicBook
Andor Episode 11 Established A Pivotal Rogue One Character Connection and Mission
Andor Episode 11 established one pivotal Rogue One: A Star Wars Story connection. Yes, the mission from the Diego Luna-led movie comes into stark view this week. *Spoilers for this week's Andor lie ahead!* Melshi's utterance that "people have to know" will give Rogue One fans all the complicated feelings in the world heading into the finale. An interesting part of the Andor experience is how the familiar gets turned on its head to make you super aware of everything going on with the show in the present. These callbacks are there for more than nostalgia, and its truly a thrill when they have been uttered over the course of this season. (Look no further than a single "never more than 12" sending shockwaves through social media previously.) It's been an emotional journey for Cassian this fall and things are looking especially precarious headed into the finale. Check out the heartbreaking moment for yourself right here!
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Menace of Makima
Chainsaw Man has roared its way this fall anime season, with the first episodes introducing us to the often tragic, often hilarious world of Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters. Since the Shonen protagonist merged with his trusty canine, Pochita, and inherited the power of the Chainsaw Devil, he has found himself under the watchful eye of Makima, the head of the devil-hunting division that clearly has some secrets up her sleeves. Now, one fan has leaned into the sinister undertones of Denji's "frenemy".
ComicBook
Andor Episode 11 Ending Is Crushing Rogue One Fans Emotionally
Andor continues to be a standout achievement in both Star Wars storytelling and prestige TV, and the ending of Episode 11 was no different. Andor is now coming down to its final two episodes, so the ending of its penultimate episode (no. 11) was indeed a moment that needed to propel Cassian Andor on his ultimate trajectory toward the finale. Not only did we get that, we also got a deeply powerful character moment (and performance from Diego Luna) whose power resonates all the way down to Andor's final moment in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
