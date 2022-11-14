Read full article on original website
Orange Weekly: How Syracuse football and basketball bounce back from a rough week (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —It hasn’t been an ideal week for the Syracuse University football and men’s basketball teams. Dino Babers’ football team got smoked in the final home of the 2022 season by Florida State and Jim Boeheim’s basketball team is recovering from another stunning loss to Colgate.
3 former Section III stars will be captains for the 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team
Syracuse, N.Y. —Three former Section III lacrosse stars will help lead the 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team as captains. Pete Fiorini, Griffin Cook, and Max Rosa were selected to wear a captains’ C on their jerseys next season. along with Cole Kirst and defenseman Caden Kol.
Dyaisha Fair caps run that propels Syracuse to victory over Long Island University
Dyaisha Fair brought the ball up the court in the final moments of the first half. Syracuse had gotten used to halftime leads of 13, 16 and 25 in its first three games of the year, but Long Island University was sticking around. The Orange were only up six and...
Syracuse basketball’s offense sputtered against Colgate. What went wrong?
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse graduated three-fourths of its shooters after last season. The Orange last year could space the floor with Joe Girard, Buddy Boeheim, Cole Swider and Jimmy Boeheim. Defenses had to respect their ability to convert from the 3-point line, leaving Jesse Edwards mostly one-on-one to score in the paint.
Section III hockey players poll: Who has the messiest locker?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III hockey players often need to be organized and clean on the ice to get an advantage, but that doesn’t always carry over into the locker room. >> Section III hockey players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (21 photos)
Syracuse football at Wake Forest: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Colgate ‘savant’ Tucker Richardson leads an experienced, confident team past Syracuse. Again
Syracuse, N.Y. – Tucker Richardson over four seasons had built a resume at Colgate that would have appealed to high-major college basketball programs. He’d amassed 1,259 points, 601 rebounds, 428 assists and was a career 37.7% shooter from the 3-point line. But midway through last season, as Colgate...
Syracuse’s loss to Colgate elicits as many rants as it does questions from readers (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – I received a lot of emails at the Mailbox following Syracuse’s 80-68 loss to Colgate on Tuesday. However, most didn’t include questions. They were more along the lines of rants.
‘Unspeakable grief’: Syracuse’s Robert Anae and Jason Beck speak out in aftermath of UVA tragedy
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers spoke Monday about how the deaths of three Virginia football players had affected the Syracuse football building. SU offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck both coached in the same positions at UVA for six seasons before joining Babers’ staff. The...
Dariauna Lewis and Felisha Legette-Jack have a deal if she breaks her coach’s rebounding record
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dariauna Lewis and Felisha Legette-Jack have a deal. Legette-Jack finished her career as Syracuse’s all-time leading rebounder and still ranks in the Top 10. In the 1985-86 season, she pulled down 292 boards (10.1 per game). If Lewis breaks that record, Legette-Jack will buy her...
CBA star receiver Syair Torrance makes college choice
Christian Brothers Academy standout receiver Syair Torrence has announced where he will continue his academic and athletic career. The junior receiver announced he will attend Syracuse University via his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
Section III girls basketball coaches poll: Which opposing player keeps you up at night?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III’s star girls basketball players have a way of giving opposing coaches nightmares. These players will need to be the focal points of every defense they face this season. >> Section III girls basketball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (45 photos)
Syracuse’s big three offensive problems come down to one thing: depth
Syracuse, N.Y. — Early in the 2022 season, it looked like Dino Babers had finally perfected the recipe for a game-winning Syracuse football offense. His fourth offensive coordinator, Robert Anae, seemed to be the perfect partner in terms of coaching mentality. The program was returning conference-leading running back Sean Tucker, who set records in 2021. With Oronde Gadsden as his primary target, Garrett Shrader was able to change the narrative on his talent as a quarterback.
Jamesville-DeWitt grad wins another Cortaca Jug, and 68 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Michael Anderson scored a touchdown in a baseball stadium last weekend. He reached the endzone in center field as Ithaca College played SUNY Cortland at Yankee Stadium, commemorating the 63rd Cortaca Jug between the two Division III schools.
Syracuse freshman wide receiver entering transfer portal in December
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first announcement of a player departing the Syracuse football program at the end of the 2022 season came Tuesday. True freshman wide receiver Dom Foster shared via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal in December. Foster was suspended from the team ahead of Week 1 for undisclosed reasons. It is unknown whether he was ever officially reinstated by the Orange.
Syracuse vs. Wake Forest picks, spread & injury news for Saturday, 11/19
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for Syracuse, as the Orange have struggled to score in consecutive losses to Clemson, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Florida State. Now they’ll have to square off against an explosive Wake Forest offense led by one of the best QBs in the nation. The Demon Deacons are trying to end a three-game losing streak themselves, so we should be in store for an interesting matchup.
Meet Section III’s boys, girls volleyball state semifinalists this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Girls volleyball teams from Westhill and Living Word Academy and the boys squad from Jamesville-DeWitt will be chasing after state titles this weekend. All three of those Section III have reached their respective class semifinals. which will be held Saturday in the Capital Region.
Final boys soccer state poll: Skaneateles tops Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest boys soccer state rankings have been released, and 15 Section III teams are ranked. After winning its third straight state championship, Skaneateles finishes the season ranked No. 1 in Class B.
No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know
Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Colgate
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 80-68 loss to Colgate on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
