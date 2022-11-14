ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

University of Virginia Shooter in Custody

By Matty Willz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1bqD_0jATUjgs00
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

A horrendous fatal shooting took place at the University of Virginia Sunday night. According to reports, the accused shooter is now in police custody.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr is allegedly responsible for the shooting death of three members of the University of Virginia football team. Two others were wounded. At this moment we’re unsure of their condition.

The shooting took place on a bus for the players returning from a trip.

Jones was a member of the team in 2018 but never played in a game. In the hours after the incident, reports went out on and around campus to look out for Jones. They listed what he was wearing and said he should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’.

The details of this story are still emerging. Check back for updates.

Information from a FOX 8 report was used in this post. To see their entire story, [click here].

University of Virginia Shooter in Custody was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

