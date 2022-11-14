Read full article on original website
IGN
Xbox Put Its Streaming-Only Console On Hold Due to High Costs
Microsoft's streaming-only Xbox console, codenamed Project Keystone, was put on hold because it was too expensive to produce. Speaking to The Verge (and spotted by VGC), Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft couldn't create a streaming-only console it could sell for a cheap enough price. Spencer hoped to sell Project Keystone for around $99 to $129, and even though Microsoft takes a hit on every console it sells, the streaming-only machine simply cost too much.
Is The Trade Desk Stock a Buy Now?
This well-run ad tech company is resisting the macroeconomic slowdown.
IGN
Activision Blizzard Committed to Chinese Gaming Market Following End of NetEase Agreement
Update 11/17 2:56 pm PT: IGN has learned additional details leading to what ended Activision Blizzard's 14-year partnership with NetEase following one NetEase executive's social media statement pointing the finger at a 'jerk.'. According to sources at Activision Blizzard familiar with the company's partnership with NetEase, the agreements between the...
2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities for 2023
These industry leaders have been punished by the bear market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.
2 Dirt Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years
In the long run, these stocks could deliver great returns.
IGN
Nvidia is Being Sued Over Controversial 16-Pin Connector
An RTX 4090 owner has filed a class-action lawsuit against Nvidia over the company's controversial connector cable. As reported by Tom's Hardware, Lucas Genova filed a lawsuit last week concerning the 12VHPWR 16-pin connector used for the company's current high-end graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4090. In the legal complaint, Genova's legal team notes that he purchased an RTX 4090 graphics card and noticed the connector cable began to melt shortly after installing it into his PC.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol - Official Launch Trailer
Discover the terrifying secrets of Black Iron Prison in Striking Distance Studios' The Callisto Protocol. The Callisto Protocol launches on PC and consoles on December 2, 2022.
IGN
Phil Spencer Reacts Hilariously to Microsoft Flight Simulator Demo; Here are the New Features Introduced with the 40th Anniversary Edition
Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most exciting titles on Xbox and PC. At the moment the game is celebrating its 40th Anniversary by releasing the most advanced version of the title, which comes with exciting features that players can try out. On the topic of Microsoft Flight Simulator,...
Factbox-Advertisers react to Twitter's new ownership
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Advertisers are grappling with Twitter's new ownership under Tesla boss Elon Musk, who once tweeted "I hate advertising". German insurer and asset manager Allianz will halt paid advertising on Twitter for now, a spokesperson said on Nov. 7.
IGN
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Founders Edition Review
Following last month’s launch of the $1,599 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, a graphics card meant largely for professional use, today the new generation of GPUs has finally arrived for the slightly less wealthy crowd of PC gamers in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Founders Edition, which launches tomorrow for $1,199. That means the entry point for the RTX 40-series’ lofty performance claims and frame-generating DLSS 3 has come down at least a bit. We’re still at the beginning of this new GPU generation, but so far the RTX 4080 is a strong showing.
IGN
5 Silk Comics to Check Out Before Silk: Spider Society
The Spider-Verse is expanding! In news that was first hinted at last year, Amazon has confirmed that they will be working with Sony to bring the studio's expansive catalog of licensed Spider-Man characters to the small screen. With over 900 to pull from, they're spoiled for choice. And they've revealed that their first project will focus on a fan favorite new addition to the Marvel Universe: Cindy Moon.
IGN
How to Evolve Charcadet into Armarouge and Ceruledge
Charcadet is the pre-evolution to Armarouge and Ceruledge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The little Pokemon evolves only when holding a particular item. The Auspicious Armor is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, and the Malicious Armor is exclusive to Pokemon Violet, so Charcadet's evolutions are also version exclusives. Read on to see how to evolve Charcadet into either Armarouge or Ceruledge depending on version - the method is largely the same!
IGN
How to Evolve Pawmo, Bramblin, and Rellor - New Evolution Method
There’s a new evolution method in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that’s used to evolve three different new Pokemon - the Electric/Fighting-type Pawmo, the Bug-type Rellor, and the Grass/Ghost-type Bramblin. Here’s exactly what you need to do to evolve these three Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. How to...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - How to Find and Evolve Charcadet into Armarouge and Ceruledge
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay guide we show you how to easily find Charcadet early, and then evolve it into either Armarouge or Ceruledge. The item needed to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and the item needed to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.
IGN
Xbox Is Having a Black Friday Sale on Hundreds of Games
Black Friday 2022 isn't officially here yet, but if you've been poised and ready to jump on the best deals, the time has come. Xbox is already having a sale on hundreds of incredible games, with some down as low as $2.99. Whether you are looking for Xbox Series X/S games, Xbox One games, or even 360 games, there is something for everyone.
IGN
Walmart Black Friday 2022 Sale: Deals Announced
Walmart has been rolling out weekly early Black Friday sales each week in November during the lead-up to Black Friday. Walmart’s official Black Friday sale kicks off Monday, November 21. The deals go live at 12pm ET for Walmart+ members. The deals will then go live at 7pm ET November 21 for non-members. We have full details about what deals to expect below.
IGN
Best Xbox Black Friday Deals: Games, Xbox Consoles, Game Pass and More
With Black Friday just around the corner, we're already seeing some Xbox deals rolling in. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and GameStop will be repping Black Friday pretty hard, and with Xbox coming in second place for October 2022 sales, there are more and more Xbox consoles in peoples' homes than ever before.
IGN
Nintendo Black Friday Deal: Buy a Nintendo Switch OLED, Get a $75 Dell eGift Card
This Dell Black Friday deal starts early: buy a Nintendo Switch OLED gaming console and you can get a bonus $75 Dell promotional gift card. You'll receive the gift card via email once the console ships. The gift card carries a 90 day expiration and can be used on pretty much anything at Dell.com, including video games, gaming consoles, controllers, PCs, monitors, and more. If you already have a promotional gift card from a previous deal at Dell, you can apply it to this purchase.
