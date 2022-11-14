Read full article on original website
eastridgenewsonline.com
TDOT Roadway Activity Report
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 N on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will remain closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing Exit to the Broad St. that is off the US27 S exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs to get to Broad St. will have to use the Williams St. exit. There will be detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. exit to Broad St. Also, with the end of the new exit ramp there will be a new traffic signal at the intersection of the new exit and Broad St. With the new traffic pattern, the drivers need to be aware of the changes. On Thursday night of this reporting period from 9:00 PM – 6:00 AM, the contractor will be closing the right lane on I-24 E from MM177.6 to MM178.3. Also, while the contractor has this lane closed, they will perform rolling roadblocks on I-24 East from MM175 to MM178.3 so that the contractor can install the overhead signs on I-24 for this project.
WDEF
Sheriff: shooting suspect dies in exchange of gunfire with Marshals
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A fugitive from Georgia was killed in a shootout with U.S. Marshals this morning in Chattanooga. 49 year old John R. Wells Jr. was wanted in Walker County on charges of shooting his wife in Villanow a few weeks ago. She survived the shooting. Sheriff Steve...
eastridgenewsonline.com
The Bar Studio Opens in East Ridge
The Bar Studio recently pulled up stakes in Chattanooga and moved to East Ridge. The 60 minute boot camp gym that just opened up at 5319 Ringgold Rd Suite D, is open Monday through Saturday with camp schedules in the morning and afternoon. “We are so excited to be serving...
WDEF
Search still on for missing Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County officials are renewing calls for public assistance in solving the disappearance of Stacy Annette Crawford. The 44 year old woman disappeared from her hometown of Whitwell in July. Investigators believe she is the victim of foul play. They have arrested 49 year old...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman wanted for 'skip scan' scam at Dalton Dollar General
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Dalton, Georgia are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of trying to "skip scan" multiple items at a Dollar General self-checkout kiosk. Officials with the Dalton Police Department say the incident happened on Oct. 14 shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dollar...
eastridgenewsonline.com
District Attorney Wamp Shutters Budgetel as a Public Nuisance
On Wednesday morning, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp moved to shut down the Budgetel as a public nuisance. In a written statement released to the media, she wrote that the DA’s office is charged to “to protect our community and keep our citizenry safe.”. The DA’s office...
WDEF
Police arrest teenage fugitive
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police arrested a wanted teenager this morning, but it wasn’t easy. 18 year old Quinton Jones had warrants for aggravated burglary and domestic assault. Police had also sought him this summer in the auto burglary initiative for several vehicle burglaries and thefts. Police found...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for suspect in theft at Murray County gas station
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Murray County deputies are searching for a suspect in a theft at a local gas station. Officials with the Murray County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance photos of a man and a vehicle believed to be involved in the crime. According to officials, the theft of lost...
WDEF
Firefighters spot house fire from their station in East Lake
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Firefighters didn’t need to get the call about a neighborhood blaze this morning in East Lake. They could see the smoke from their station. Chattanooga firefighters noticed the smoke just before 11 AM. They went over to a home in the 1900 block of E....
wrganews.com
FCPD urging the Community to Secure Valuables and Firearms amid rise in Vehicle Theft
The following is a Public Service Announcement from the Floyd County Police Department:. Ties to gun violence can be found in scores of theft cases that have plagued our community since the. summer. The best advice continues to be to secure your vehicle and remove valuables. The increase in gun...
WDEF
Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Ho, Ho, Ho; Christmas Parade on Saturday
The City of East Ridge will hold its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 19. Line-up begins at 4:00 pm on Germantown Road from Ringgold Road north toward I-24, with the parade stepping off at 6:30 pm. Ringgold Road will shut down at 6:00 pm from Donaldson Road to Moore...
WDEF
Driver seriously injured in Ooltewah wreck
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A driver was seriously injured in a crash last night in the Ooltewah area. Officials say the vehicle ran off 6401 Mountain View Road and hit both a tree and a power pole. It brought down power lines and the vehicle caught fire. Tri-Community first...
WTVC
Winter activities around Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Happy Thursday y'all! We have a slue of events happing around Chattanooga. Take a ride on The North Pole Limited Christmas Train, visit the 28th year of Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights, watch the East Ridge parade, see the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market at Camp Jordan or The Snow Queen down in Dalton.
WTVCFOX
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
WTVC
Man fighting for his life after crash in Ooltewah late Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after a serious accident in Ooltewah Tuesday night. Chattanooga Police say the accident happened at the 6400 block of Mountain View Road a little after 11:30 p.m. Investigators say the 24-year-old man's vehicle left the roadway for some reason...
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
WTVCFOX
Credit union teller in Collegedale charged with stealing $47,000 from customers
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A credit union employee in Collegedale stole more than $47,000 from customers by transferring their money to her family members' accounts before putting the money in her own, according to Collegedale Police. Officers arrested Leilana Bearce on Wednesday. A release says the credit union president said...
indherald.com
Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery
ONEIDA | Tucked away in a forested ridgetop overlooking old mining lands is a cemetery where some of the earliest residents of the Tunnel Hill community between Oneida and Paint Rock are buried. It’s called the Keeton Cemetery — and for good reason: all but a handful of the graves...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga officer arrives at gunfight and opens fire; two sent to hospital, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Two people were injured during a gunfight in East Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. Police responded to the 2000 Block of Cooley Street where they encountered a gunfight, says CPD. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Chattanooga officer engaged with the suspects. First responders say the...
