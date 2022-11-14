Read full article on original website
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH. .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries this morning, then. mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs in. the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY. * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and. Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...Until 4 AM...
Kentucky's lawyer disciplinary system to be reviewed
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's lawyer disciplinary system will be reviewed next month by an American Bar Association committee, officials said. The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar Association said in a joint statement that they requested the review in an effort to create more efficiency, ensure due process and protect both the public and the integrity of the legal profession. The review in December will evaluate the current system, and a report with any recommended changes will be submitted to the Supreme Court next spring.
'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory...
Tennessee elementary teacher is recipient of Milken Award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in Tennessee is the recipient of the Milken Educator Award, which carries a $25,000 cash prize. Alexa Guynes of Dogwood Elementary School in Germantown Municipal Schools was chosen “for modeling excellence in education,” Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a news release Thursday.
Is Maui the best Hawaiian island to visit right now?
The state's second-largest island is having a moment.
Report reveals wild tale behind killing of a turkey by Northern California postal worker
The birds seemed to be specifically targeting postal workers.
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
