SFGate

Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release this week of a statement by the world’s leading economies that strongly criticizes Moscow. Could this, at last, signal a...
SFGate

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's electricity grid operator warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with renewed artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supply to as much as 40% of the population at the onset of winter. Grid operator Ukrenergo said...

