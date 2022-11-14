ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles police shooting reported in South L.A. area

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2If0_0jATUI3N00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers today was under investigation.

The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers went to the location on a report of  female with a gun, police said.

Paramedics were sent to Adams Boulevard and Maple Avenue, which is in the same general area, at 9:34 a.m. on a report of a shooting, and they took a person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

