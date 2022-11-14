ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

How to prevent cold weather breakdowns

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A hard freeze warning was issued for El Paso County from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to a news release from AAA, proactive vehicle checks can present cold weather breakdowns. Some vehicle checks can be performed by the car owner,...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

WinterFest ice rink moved outside El Paso Convention Center

Real ice was celebrated Thursday with children from the El Paso Girls and Boys Club on the rink as this year's first skaters. In 2021, the rink was made up of plastic, which some people complained about. This year's "The Rink," made of ice, is in the center of the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

KFOX14 News viewers to experience interruption as engineers upgrade antenna

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 News engineers are replacing our TV station antenna which may cause some interruptions in programming. Some households across the Borderland may be affected during these upgrades. On Thursday, the helicopter and tower crew installed a new antenna on top of the tower. Now,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

East El Paso Cinemark debuts new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cinemark in east El Paso opened its new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium on Thursday. The new auditorium makes for the ultimate moviegoing experience, with 270 degrees of footage displayed across 3 screens. The Screen X tickets are on sale for the Marvel's Black Panther:...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

NASA distributes Artemis learning lunchboxes to El Paso kids

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews with NASA were in El Paso on Wednesday distributing Artemis learning lunchboxes to kids. The historic launch of the Artemis 1 was conducted on Wednesday. The boxes were filled with about 10 hours of content aiming to inspire the next generation of kids...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rollover crash site along Transmountain Road heading west cleared

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash on Transmountain heading west. The crash happened Thursday before 7 a.m., closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Emergency dispatcher with the El Paso Fire Department said two people were sent...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso native plays key role in NASA Artemis 1 launch

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso native and rocket scientist Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera played a pivotal role in Wednesday's early morning launch of Artemis 1, an uncrewed spacecraft that will orbit the moon. Villegas-Aguilera is a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. A Branch...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso oposses $18 million proposed rate increase by Texas Gas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is contesting the proposed rate increase and the consolidation of three service areas into one extensive service area by Texas Gas Service. The proposal could result in an increase of more than $18 million for West Texas ratepayers, with...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Drivers should watch out for new speed limits on Socorro Road

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced new speed limits on Socorro Road after a speed study was conducted. TxDOT crews installed the new reduced speed limit signs last week. Singh Street to Bovee Road is going from 40 miles per hour to 35 miles...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Annual pilgrimage to Mt. Cristo Rey to take place on Saturday

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annual Pilgrimage to Mt Cristo Rey has been scheduled for Saturday to coincide with the feast day of Christ the King. The pilgrimage in the past has been scheduled for the last Sunday in October but this year will be in November. This...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso shelter leaders have mixed reaction about the lift of Title 42

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso shelter leaders are concerned after a federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. Many of the El Paso shelters have been overwhelmed by migrants in need of help even with Title 42 in place.
EL PASO, TX

