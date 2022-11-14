Read full article on original website
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
City of El Paso will not collect trash on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will not be collecting trash or recyclables on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. The city will instead do the collection on Monday Nov. 28. Only gray bins will be collected on Nov. 28 not blue bins. The blue bins...
How to prevent cold weather breakdowns
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A hard freeze warning was issued for El Paso County from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to a news release from AAA, proactive vehicle checks can present cold weather breakdowns. Some vehicle checks can be performed by the car owner,...
WinterFest ice rink moved outside El Paso Convention Center
Real ice was celebrated Thursday with children from the El Paso Girls and Boys Club on the rink as this year's first skaters. In 2021, the rink was made up of plastic, which some people complained about. This year's "The Rink," made of ice, is in the center of the...
Operation Hope hosts Thanksgiving drive-thru giveaway in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Every year Operation Hope hosts their annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. This year it will be held at the Rock Faith Center in east El Paso on Saturday,. "It is just an opportunity we see a need and it's a miracle that can be performed...
Proper care of home plumbing systems could save you some cash this winter season
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — With temperatures nearly below freezing, it is important to take precautions with your plumbing systems. Something as easy as leaving your faucet dripping could help people avoid a hefty bill. Angel Perez with Liberty Plumbing says that exposed lines can break and lead to...
'Largest one we've had': 5.4 magnitude earthquake felt in west Texas, including El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Mentone, Texas about 242 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. A University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) professor told Chief Meteorologist Sandra Diaz...
KFOX14 News viewers to experience interruption as engineers upgrade antenna
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 News engineers are replacing our TV station antenna which may cause some interruptions in programming. Some households across the Borderland may be affected during these upgrades. On Thursday, the helicopter and tower crew installed a new antenna on top of the tower. Now,...
East El Paso Cinemark debuts new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cinemark in east El Paso opened its new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium on Thursday. The new auditorium makes for the ultimate moviegoing experience, with 270 degrees of footage displayed across 3 screens. The Screen X tickets are on sale for the Marvel's Black Panther:...
NASA distributes Artemis learning lunchboxes to El Paso kids
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews with NASA were in El Paso on Wednesday distributing Artemis learning lunchboxes to kids. The historic launch of the Artemis 1 was conducted on Wednesday. The boxes were filled with about 10 hours of content aiming to inspire the next generation of kids...
Rollover crash site along Transmountain Road heading west cleared
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash on Transmountain heading west. The crash happened Thursday before 7 a.m., closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Emergency dispatcher with the El Paso Fire Department said two people were sent...
Doniphan and Redd Road intersection partially blocked due to late night crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department blocked off part of Doniphan east and Redd Road Thursday night for a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to emergency fire dispatch. No injuries were reported, dispatch said. Our crew said cars are being removed...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
Drivers impacted by rebar on Doniphan still waiting for reimbursement from TxDOT
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Drivers that were impacted by the rebar on Doniphan in the Upper Valley last month have yet to get reimbursed by the Texas Department of Transportation. Many drivers had to come out of pocket to pay for their damaged tires. CBS4 reached out to...
Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show to celebrate 52 years this weekend
Artists from all over the region will showcase their work at the Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show on November 19 and 20 at Epic Railyard Event Center in downtown El Paso. Susana Visconti, President of Las Artistas said it will be an event filled with fun for the entire family.
El Paso native plays key role in NASA Artemis 1 launch
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso native and rocket scientist Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera played a pivotal role in Wednesday's early morning launch of Artemis 1, an uncrewed spacecraft that will orbit the moon. Villegas-Aguilera is a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. A Branch...
TOUGH QUESTIONS: Why can't more commercial traffic be diverted to other bridges?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As CBS4's John Purvis reported in a Tough Questions Special Report last week, the federal government's planned expansion of the Bridge of the Americas could lead to the demise of a number of nearby properties, including the El Paso County Coliseum. The government says...
City of El Paso oposses $18 million proposed rate increase by Texas Gas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is contesting the proposed rate increase and the consolidation of three service areas into one extensive service area by Texas Gas Service. The proposal could result in an increase of more than $18 million for West Texas ratepayers, with...
Drivers should watch out for new speed limits on Socorro Road
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced new speed limits on Socorro Road after a speed study was conducted. TxDOT crews installed the new reduced speed limit signs last week. Singh Street to Bovee Road is going from 40 miles per hour to 35 miles...
Annual pilgrimage to Mt. Cristo Rey to take place on Saturday
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annual Pilgrimage to Mt Cristo Rey has been scheduled for Saturday to coincide with the feast day of Christ the King. The pilgrimage in the past has been scheduled for the last Sunday in October but this year will be in November. This...
El Paso shelter leaders have mixed reaction about the lift of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso shelter leaders are concerned after a federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. Many of the El Paso shelters have been overwhelmed by migrants in need of help even with Title 42 in place.
