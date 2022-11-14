Complete 2022 World Cup schedule

The tournament begins on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The World Cup has arrived in Qatar, with 32 nations vying for the championship at the world’s largest sporting event.

Each team will play three matches in the group stage over the course of 2 1/2 weeks before the round of 16 begins on Dec. 3. By the week of Dec. 12, only four teams will remain alive to fight for the World Cup title, which will be decided on Sunday, Dec. 18.

All games will be played between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. EST, with all three of the United States’s group-stage games currently scheduled for the early afternoon Eastern Time.

Here is a look at the entire World Cup schedule:

Group Stage:

Sunday, Nov. 20:

Group A: Qatar vs. Ecuador (11 a.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Monday, Nov. 21:

Group B: England vs. Iran (8 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands (11 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Group B: United States vs. Wales (2 p.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Tuesday, Nov. 22:

Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia (5 a.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia (8 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Group C: Mexico vs. Poland (11 a.m. EST, Stadium 974)

Group D: France vs. Australia (2 p.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)

Wednesday, Nov. 23:

Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia (5 a.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Group E: Germany vs. Japan (8 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Group E: Spain vs. Costa Rica (11 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Group F: Belgium vs. Canada (2 p.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Thursday, Nov. 24:

Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon (5 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)

Group H: Uruguay vs. South Korea (8 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana (11 a.m. EST, Stadium 974)

Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Friday, Nov. 25:

Group B: Wales vs. Iran (5 a.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Group A: Qatar vs. Senegal (8 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador (11 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Group B: England vs. United States (2 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 26:

Group D: Tunisia vs. Australia (5 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)

Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia (8 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Group D: France vs. Denmark (11 a.m. EST, Stadium 974)



Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Sunday, Nov. 27:

Group E: Japan vs. Costa Rica (5 a.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Group F: Belgium vs. Morocco (8 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Group F: Croatia vs. Canada (11 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Group E: Spain vs. Germany (2 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Monday, Nov. 28:

Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia (5 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)

Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana (8 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland (11 a.m. EST, Stadium 974)

Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Tuesday, Nov. 29:

Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar (10 a.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal (10 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Group B: Wales vs. England (2 p.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Group B: Iran vs. United States (2 p.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Wednesday, Nov. 30:

Group D: Tunisia vs. France (10 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Group D: Australia vs. Denmark (10 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)



Group C: Poland vs. Argentina (2 p.m. EST, Stadium 974)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Thursday, Dec. 1:

Group F: Croatia vs. Belgium (10 a.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Group F: Canada vs. Morocco (10 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Group E: Japan vs. Spain (2 p.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Group E: Costa Rica vs. Germany (2 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Friday, Dec. 2:

Group H: South Korea vs. Portugal (10 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay (10 a.m. EST Al Janoub Stadium)

Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland (2 p.m. EST, Stadium 974)

Round of 16:

Saturday, Dec. 3:

Match 49: Winner of Group A vs. Runner-up of Group B (10 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Match 50: Winner of Group C vs. Runner-up of Group D (2 p.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Sunday, Dec. 4:

Match 51: Winner of Group B vs. Runner-up of Group A (2 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Match 52: Winner of Group D vs. Runner-up of Group C (10 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Monday, Dec. 5:

Match 53: Winner of Group E vs. Runner-up of Group F (10 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)

Match 54: Winner of Group G vs. Runner-up of Group H (2 p.m. EST, Stadium 974)

Tuesday, Dec. 6:

Match 55: Winner of Group F vs. Runner-up of Group E (10 a.m. EST Education City Stadium)

Match 56: Winner of Group H vs. Runner-up of Group G (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Quarterfinals:

Friday, Dec. 9:

Match 57: Winner of Match 49 vs. Winner of Match 50 (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Match 58: Winner of Match 53 vs. Winner of Match 54 (10 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Saturday, Dec. 10:

Match 59: Winner of Match 51 vs. Winner of Match 52 (2 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Match 60: Winner of Match 55 vs. Winner of Match 56 (10 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Semifinals:

Tuesday, Dec. 13:

Match 61: Winner of Match 57 vs. Winner of Match 58 (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Wednesday, Dec. 14:

Match 62: Winner of Match 59 vs. Winner of Match 60 (2 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Third-place match:

Saturday, Dec. 17:

Loser of Match 61 vs. Loser of Match 62 (10 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Final:

Sunday, Dec. 18:

Winner of Match 61 vs. Winner of Match 62 (10 a.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

More World Cup Coverage: