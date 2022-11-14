Lizzo Covers Stevie Wonder’s “Someday At Christmas” For Amazon Music

Lizzo performs at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2019 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lizzo has recorded a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Someday At Christmas” for Amazon Music. Issued as an original track, the song is featured exclusively on the music streaming platform.

“I chose to cover ‘Someday at Christmas’ not just because it’s a classic, but because it’s a reminder to us that almost 60 years later, we are still fighting for peace, compassion, and equality,” explained Lizzo in a press release. “A friendly reminder to spread love and kindness this holiday season.”

Amazon Music

Stevie Wonder originally released Someday At Christmas the album in November 1967. The title track was originally released as a single in the year prior. The song has had studio versions recorded by The Jackson 5, Diana Ross, The Temptations, Mint Condition, Justin Bieber, and more.

Notably, Diana Ross performed the song live for the 2012 Christmas in Washington annual Christmas television special, performing for Barack Obama. Additionally, Stevie Wonder himself performed a cover alongside Andra Day in 2015, returning the song to Billboard charts.

Along with Lizzo’s cover, the festive playlist features Amazon Music originals including GIVĒON’s cover of “The First Noel,” DVSN’s take on “Amazing Grace,” and Kane Brown performing “Blue Christmas.”

We have Christmas music playing at our house all throughout the season and this year I’m excited that my daughters will get to hear my voice on one of the most timeless classics made famous by the legendary Elvis Presley,” explained Kane Brown. “I hope my version puts everyone in the holiday spirit.”

Check out a preview of the Amazon Music holiday playlist below.