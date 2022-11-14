Democratic group launches tip line for damaging info from Trump launch

A major Democratic super PAC is launching a tip line for those attending former President Trump’s expected 2024 campaign launch to provide potentially damaging information.

American Bridge 21st Century announced the project a day before Trump is scheduled to announce at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that he will run for another White House term in 2024.

“American Bridge is inviting folks who want to hold Trump accountable to send us tips about anything interesting or newsworthy they see at Trump’s announcement on Tuesday,” Drew Godinich, senior communications director at the organization, said in a statement to The Hill.

Goodinch said the group expects Mar-a-Lago to be “crawling with fringe weirdos and, potentially, known right wing lunatics.”

“If you’re in South Florida and want to join American Bridge in the fight to hold Trump accountable, you should grab your phone and go down to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday,” Goodinch added.

The group has reserved an email address — TrumpTips@americanbridge.org — for those who wish to send information about Trump’s campaign launch.

American Bridge 21st Century has positioned itself as the primary organization conducting opposition research and pushing back on potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates.

The group last month listed 21 Republicans it views as the likeliest GOP presidential contenders, including former Trump, several officials who served in his administration, and prominent senators and governors such as Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The organization earlier this year accused Trump of breaking campaign finance laws, citing his spending on political funds without officially launching a presidential bid. Trump has repeatedly teased the prospect of seeking another White House term dating back to when he left office in January 2021.

Last week, he officially set a date for what he billed as a major announcement from Mar-a-Lago. Jason Miller, a longtime Trump adviser, has since confirmed Trump will use the announcement to launch a 2024 bid, even as some in the party push to move on from Trump in the wake of disappointing midterm elections.