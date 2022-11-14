ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Two Men Exonerated of Bloody 1989 Murder Accuse Famous Forensic Scientist Henry Lee of ‘Fabricating Evidence’ that Put Them Away for Decades

By Colin Kalmbacher
 3 days ago
James Thompson
3d ago

As I said in an article as recently as a couple weeks I followed CERTAIN cases back in the past and I have always been in DISAGREEMENT with some of his conclusions To This DAY 💯😔

Queen Beautiful..
3d ago

Dr. Lee gets paid very well to lie, just like the judges, lawyers, doctors and law inforcement...This is nothing new and ig will not stop!!

Ncnovembergirl
3d ago

He did the same thing in the first Phil Specter trial. Along with Michael and Linda Biden, it was a joke.

