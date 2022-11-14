ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals 27, Rams 17: Takeaways from the Week 10 win

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxWwR_0jATSrIC00

The Arizona Cardinals picked up a W on Sunday with a 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on the road Sunday afternoon. It was without Kyler Murray, D.J. Humphries, Matt Prater or Byron Murphy, who were all out with injuries.

Colt McCoy led the Cardinals to a win but it was the defense that did its job against a poor Rams offense.

What can we take away from the game? Our observations and takeaways from the win are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Cardinals came out throwing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TKFs_0jATSrIC00
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Rather than starting by establishing the run, the Cardinals opened the game with 11 straight pass plays. It was more of short passes and horizontal throws, but it was effective.

In the first half, they had only 10 rushing attempts and 27 passing attempts.

Makeshift offensive line

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum was the only regular starting offensive lineman on Sunday. Josh Jones started in place of D.J. Humphries, Billy Price started for the fourth consecutive week at center and rookie Lecitus Smith started at right guard for Will Hernandez.

At left guard, it was not Cody Ford who started the game, despite being the starter the last few weeks since Justin Pugh was lost for the season. It was Rashaad Coward, elevated from the practice squad.

Ford and Coward split playing time in the game, but that was likely due to Ford’s illness during the week that only allowed him to practice a little bit on Friday.

They played clean

The issue for the Cardinals offensively has always been making mistakes — bad snaps, penalties and giving up sacks.

In the first half, the Cardinals had only one negative play. They stayed on schedule. McCoy is great at playing on schedule.

The playcalling did not look significantly different than with Murray playing. The difference was they weren’t making mistakes.

Cooper Kupp was a non-factor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpU0G_0jATSrIC00
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

If there is one team that seems to have defending Cooper Kupp figured out, it is the Cardinals. It hasn’t made them beat the Rams a lot, but he has had his two worst games production-wise against the Cardinals this season. In Week 3, he had only four catches for 45 yards (and he had a 20-yard touchdown run), but on Sunday, the Cardinals limited him to three catches for minus-one yards.

They were able to take John Wolford’s first read and cause problems.

Replacement kicker Tristan Vizcaino wasn't a problem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dISZc_0jATSrIC00
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kicking was a problem for the Cardinals while Matt Prater was injured.

He was ill on Sunday and the Cardinals signed Tristan Vizcaino to handle kicking duties.

He did not miss a kick, making both field goals he attempted and all three extra points. He hasn’t attempted a field goal from 50 yards or longer in his career, but he didn’t become a problem for the offense.

Budda Baker isn't human

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBVfY_0jATSrIC00
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Baker wasn’t supposed to play on Sunday. He was supposed to miss multiple games. He played 48 snaps, had four tackles and an interception he returned 53 yards. The ankle was not an issue.

Jalen Thompson missed almost an entire season with a high ankle sprain and complications from it in 2020. Kyler Murray missed three games last season.

Baker didn’t even miss a game.

Comments / 1

Related
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Chiefs players outraged by missed JuJu Smith-Schuster penalty (Video)

Chiefs players such as Justin Reid, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Isiah Pacheco expressed confusion, concern and outrage over JuJu Smith-Schuster’s injury. When Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went down on the field and demonstrated a fencing response, it concerned everyone watching the game. Chiefs fans, including Patrick Mahomes’...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick chimes in on controversial play that happened during Bills-Vikings game

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has previously stated that he doesn’t agree with the rule that prevents teams from challenging plays that happen under two minutes. So it was no surprise that he had an issue with the controversial play on Sunday that helped keep the Buffalo Bills’ game-tying drive going at the end of an epic back-and-forth meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. Bills quarterback Josh Allen linked up with wideout Gabriel Davis on a 20-yard sideline catch that would have been overturned as incomplete if reviewed, according to NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Another Hall of Famer Praises Kirk Cousins

Steve Young offered Kirk Cousins a nifty endorsement this week. Now, a Hall of Famer from a different sport is commending the Vikings quarterback. That’s Magic Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer from Los Angeles Lakers lore. Johnson leaned into his Michigan State connection — both men are Spartans...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy