Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Driving Ban In Place For Erie County As Dangerous Storm Approaches WNY

Erie County has officially put a driving ban in place ahead of the massive snowstorm that is expected to dump anywhere from two to six feet of snow on Buffalo and Western New York. As the storm begins to roll into our area tonight, there is currently a state of emergency in the 11 counties - Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming - that will bear the brunt of the storm.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Western New York schools weigh options for Friday

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big question for parents: Should they be prepared for their kids to be home from school in the coming days?. "The most important thing to us is making sure that we make decisions that keep people safe," Hamburg Central School District superintendent Michael Cornell said.
HAMBURG, NY
NewsChannel 36

Hochul announces new funding to help Ukrainian refugees in New York

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- This week Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $21.4 million in funding to help displaced Ukrainians living in New York. The funding will be allocated to 17 different refugee service providers across the state, including the American Civic Association located in Binghamton. The American Civic Association focuses on helping refugees get work permits but this funding could help them add housing and food services.
BINGHAMTON, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?

The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
NewsChannel 36

Cayuga Addiction Recovery Service Celebrates 50 years

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Leadership and staff for the Cayuga Addiction Recovery Service (CARS) came together at the Hotel Ithaca on Wednesday, November 16th to celebrate the organizations 50th anniversary. As a special part of the event the founder of CARS, Jason Wittman, M.P.S., was recognized for his achievements of providing care for people struggling with addiction for so many years.

