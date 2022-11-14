ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

CBS Boston

Haverhill High School football season ended because of a hazing incident

HAVERHILL - Haverhill High School's football season ended abruptly Wednesday because of a misconduct investigation involving some members of the team. Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini said the incident involves hazing. "The investigation is ongoing and significant material was uncovered today which impacts the direction of the investigation and the entire school community," Superintendent Margaret Marotta said in an email to families. All future football practices have been canceled. Future games, including the Thanksgiving Day game against Lowell High School, have been forfeited. Members of the coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. Haverhill Police have been notified. 
HAVERHILL, MA
TheDailyBeast

Massachusetts High School in Turmoil Over ‘Disgusting’ Hazing Video

HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Two state rep races in Massachusetts may be headed for recounts

BOSTON — One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

What Do They Do There Anyway – MITRE

MITRE, if there ever was a well-known company in Bedford, it’s MITRE. Everyone knows someone who works there or who knows someone who worked there. There are currently around 2,000 people who work at the Bedford facility, second only to Hanscom in terms of local employment. If you ask...
BEDFORD, MA
nshoremag.com

These 13 North Shore Restaurants Won Wine Spectator Accolades in 2022

This year, 13 North Shore restaurants earned a nod from Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards. For 40 years, the Restaurant Awards have recognized the world’s best restaurants for wine, guiding people to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally.
BURLINGTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Local Celebrity Chef Mary Ann Esposito Launches New Book

When Mary Ann Esposito’s husband, Guy, figured out how to grow artichokes in spite of the short growing season at their New Hampshire home, it was the best gift he could have given her. “It was better than getting a diamond ring,” says the beloved chef and TV host,...
LYNNFIELD, MA
boxofficepro.com

Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location

Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
HANOVER, MA
YourArlington

EATS to open headquarters, market Nov. 28 in East Arlington

We have been dreaming of this building for eight long years, and our grand opening this month is a result of the astounding generosity of so many in this town.' -- Lauren Ledger, board president. UPDATED Nov. 16: Arlington EATS plans to open the doors on Nov. 28 to its...
ARLINGTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Changes possible in state education policy

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. With just five months left in Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration, Baker and Education Secretary James Peyser made a move that raised eyebrows, replacing two members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), the body that votes on state policy and decides who will serve as commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket

A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston Globe

At bars and restaurants, Thursday is the new Friday

The pandemic-altered rhythms of work and life mean the once-unremarkable day that predated the weekend is busier than ever. On an October Thursday in Brighton, a dozen chatty patrons sipped Japanese liquor at The Koji Club. Bartenders described the sake — brews with names like Forgotten Fortune or Dragon God — as “ricey and rusty,” and a couple complained about their bosses over a plate of curry empanadas.
BOSTON, MA

