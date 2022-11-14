ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCC Encourages Virginians to Shop for Health Insurance

Virginia consumers now have an opportunity to shop for affordable health care coverage or make changes to an existing plan for the 2023 plan year through HealthCare.gov. The 2023 Open Enrollment period will take place from. November 1, 2022. , to. January 15, 2023. . Open Enrollment is the only...
POZ

Helping Community Health Centers End HIV

Some 64 community health centers will receive a total of more than $20 million in federal funding to expand their efforts to prevent, test for and treat HIV. The funds were awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services (HRSA). The funding supports the federal Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative, which aims to reduce new HIV cases in the country by 75% by 2025 and by 90% by 2030.
The Associated Press

Notable Survey: 61% of Patients Skip Medical Appointments Due to Scheduling Hassles

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, today announced the results of a new patient survey, highlighting that legacy digital solutions and manual workflows limit patients’ ability to access care. 61% of patients surveyed said that they skipped going to the doctor in the past year because scheduling an appointment was too much of a hassle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005097/en/ (Graphic: Notable)
Motley Fool

'Amazon Clinic' Will Offer Affordable Online Healthcare in 32 States

Amazon's new virtual care service offers fast, convenient, affordable medical care. Amazon announced its newly-opened virtual healthcare portal, Amazon Clinic. Available in 32 states, adults can get help online for common health issues. This service is an affordable, convenient virtual care solution for busy people. Amazon continues to add new...
InsuranceNewsNet

Wyden, Smith Introduce Legislation to Strengthen Mental Health Care Coverage, Hold Insurance Companies Accountable

U.S. Senators (D-Ore.) and (D-Minn.) today introduced legislation to improve mental health coverage. Specifically, the bill would crack down on inaccurate health care provider listings or "ghost networks," and create stronger enforcement standards to protect those seeking mental health care. "Too often, Americans who need affordable mental health care hit...
beckerspayer.com

Cigna's CEO says supporting employee mental health is 'front and center' for CEOs

Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." Mr. Cordani joined the podcast Nov. 15 to discuss Cigna's research and efforts around mental health and well-being. If someone is dealing with a mental health challenge, Mr. Cordani said,...
InsuranceNewsNet

EMPLOYERS® Becomes Preferred Provider for Workers' Compensation at the Colorado Restaurant Association

EMPLOYERS, America's small-business insurance specialist, has been chosen as a workers' compensation preferred provider for the. . The program offers a variety of benefits and resources to CRA members, including an 8-percent policy credit on workers' compensation through EMPLOYERS's nationwide network of independent insurance agents. Teaming up with the CRA...
YAHOO!

More collaboration needed in health care: Walgreens exec

Walgreens' (WBA) new president of U.S. health care is still familiarizing himself with the company's vast portfolio of businesses, but he's clear about one thing: the industry benefits as a whole when competitors work together. John Driscoll, who has worked across health sectors including, insurance, pharmacies and health technology, said...
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn up to $54,600 as a Customer Service Representative for Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual, an insurance carrier, is hiring a customer service representative to work full time from home. You will be required to attend a 10-week paid training session weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST before starting your official work. Shifts will be between 12-1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m....
MedicalXpress

Perspective: Audio phone visits with medical providers remain crucial links to delivering equitable health care

Writing in the latest issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, two telemedicine experts and a historian at Johns Hopkins Medicine say audio-only telephone visits are an essential link to health care providers for patients without access to video visit options. Insurance coverage enacted during the pandemic for certain types of audio-only visits, they say, should continue, and without it, health care providers risk widening disparities in care experienced by people who are often marginalized.
beckerspayer.com

Why payers are holding back on dual special needs plans

Unclear regulations and a lack of experience managing risk for dual-eligible populations are holding payers back from developing plans for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, executives for Belong Health write in an opinion for Health Affairs published Nov. 15. Jordan Anderson, MD, senior vice president of care delivery...
InsuranceNewsNet

Reinsurance Group of America Partners With the University of Leicester to Examine Impact of Lifestyle Factors on Mortality and Morbidity

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (NYSE: RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, is partnering with The University of. , to study and quantify how multiple rating factors and comorbidities affect one another, enabling the international scientific community to better understand a range of common and life-threatening diseases. This research, sponsored by RGA, is being conducted by The.
