State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Walker’s 3 Keys to Penn State Beating Rutgers

No. 11 Penn State will go into its matchup in the penultimate regular-season game and the final road game at Rutgers as a 19-point favorite, according to Circa Sports. Penn State has bounced back from its loss to Ohio State with two of its best performances this season. It beat...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PWO Joey Palko Commits to Penn State

Joey Palko, a Class of 2023 DE/TE who had been committed to Bucknell, got offered by Penn State this past weekend. It didn’t take long for him to commit. He announced his commitment to Penn State as a preferred walk-on late Wednesday night. In his tweeted statement, Palko thanked...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

2024 4-Star QB Jayden Bradford Has Penn State in top 4

Jayden Bradford, a Class of 2024 four-star quarterback out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has narrowed his school choice down to four, and Penn State is one of them. Louisville, NC State and South Carolina are also in the running. Bradford is the No. 9 prospect in Florida, the No. 9 quarterback in the country and the No. 115 overall player in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Basketball Keeps Rolling, Beats Furman, 73-68

Penn State men’s basketball is 4-0 after a 73-68 win over Furman in Game 1 of the Charleston Classic. Furman started hot, scoring the game’s first five points, but Penn State outscored it 46-24 the rest of the half and took a 46-29 lead into halftime. Jalen Pickett...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Malvern’s Bobby Mears Commits to Walk-on at Penn State

Class of 2023 ATH Bobby Mears has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on, he announced via Twitter Thursday night. Mears (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) is from Malvern Prep High School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, which is less than three hours away from State College. He’s capable of playing tight end,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook- November 16

Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. Update (5:34 PM)- **Today, Penn State extended an offer to 2025 defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins from Tallahassee, Florida. Wiggins (6’5″, 245-pounds) holds early offers from Mississippi State, UMass and Marshall.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Furman

PICKETT’S (CONTINUED) CHARGE. Jalen Pickett didn’t have to post a triple-double to prove he could play. Pickett scored a game-high 23 points in Penn State’s season-opening win over Winthrop and had a game-high 11 assists three nights later against Loyola (MD). But getting a triple-double is always pretty cool, especially when it had only happened once in school history. In Monday’s win over Butler, Pickett had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 boards to join Calvin Booth as the only players in Penn State history to accomplish that feat. It will be hard to top a triple-double, but Pickett has impressed in each of Penn State’s first three games, and there’s no reason not to expect him to do so against Furman.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Moves Up to No. 11 in College Football Playoff Rankings

Penn State moved up in the third batch of College Football Playoff rankings, now ranking No. 11. This ranking comes after Penn State’s 30-0 demolition of Maryland, at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday. Last week, Penn State ranked No. 14. As everybody knew coming in, Penn State is the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Power Ranking Bald Penn State Figures

James Franklin’s football team is 8-2 and Micah Shrewsberry’s men’s basketball squad is 3-0 to start the season. Walk into one of your classes, and the professor might have no hair. If you weren’t already aware, Penn State is getting carried by its bald men. We’ve...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

5 Takeaways From Penn State’s win Over Butler

Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 68-62 win over Butler. Pickett started 2-13 from the field. For a lot of players, this would automatically be an awful night. For Pickett, it became a historic one. Pickett’s shooting improved– he made four of his last five shots– and he ended with a team-high 15 points. He also finished with 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the second triple-double in Penn State history. Micah Shrewsberry’s statement is more accurate by the game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NorthcentralPA.com

Hundreds of Penn State faculty are publicly and privately questioning university leadership

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. State College, Pa. — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down

The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver

The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Digital Collegian

‘Happy Valley is not the place for a casino’ | Movement of State College community members oppose Lubert’s proposed Nittany Mall Casino

A group of State College community members have spoken out against a Nittany Mall casino proposed by the former chair of Penn State’s Board of Trustees Ira Lubert. SC Gaming OpCo, led by Lubert, won a license auction on Sept. 2, 2020, which gave it the opportunity to develop a “mini casino” in an area, including College Township.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

