Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Walker’s 3 Keys to Penn State Beating Rutgers
No. 11 Penn State will go into its matchup in the penultimate regular-season game and the final road game at Rutgers as a 19-point favorite, according to Circa Sports. Penn State has bounced back from its loss to Ohio State with two of its best performances this season. It beat...
nittanysportsnow.com
The Walker Report: First Step to Being Elite, Keep Manny Diaz Long-Term
In the past three weeks following Penn State’s 44-31 loss to Ohio State, Nittany Lion fans alumni, and media have wondered how they can become an elite program again. What will it take to get over the hump against Michigan, Ohio State, and USC starting in 2024?. Well, there...
nittanysportsnow.com
PWO Joey Palko Commits to Penn State
Joey Palko, a Class of 2023 DE/TE who had been committed to Bucknell, got offered by Penn State this past weekend. It didn’t take long for him to commit. He announced his commitment to Penn State as a preferred walk-on late Wednesday night. In his tweeted statement, Palko thanked...
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star QB Jayden Bradford Has Penn State in top 4
Jayden Bradford, a Class of 2024 four-star quarterback out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has narrowed his school choice down to four, and Penn State is one of them. Louisville, NC State and South Carolina are also in the running. Bradford is the No. 9 prospect in Florida, the No. 9 quarterback in the country and the No. 115 overall player in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Basketball Keeps Rolling, Beats Furman, 73-68
Penn State men’s basketball is 4-0 after a 73-68 win over Furman in Game 1 of the Charleston Classic. Furman started hot, scoring the game’s first five points, but Penn State outscored it 46-24 the rest of the half and took a 46-29 lead into halftime. Jalen Pickett...
nittanysportsnow.com
Malvern’s Bobby Mears Commits to Walk-on at Penn State
Class of 2023 ATH Bobby Mears has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on, he announced via Twitter Thursday night. Mears (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) is from Malvern Prep High School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, which is less than three hours away from State College. He’s capable of playing tight end,...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook- November 16
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. Update (5:34 PM)- **Today, Penn State extended an offer to 2025 defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins from Tallahassee, Florida. Wiggins (6’5″, 245-pounds) holds early offers from Mississippi State, UMass and Marshall.
Penn State wrestling again ranked No. 1 in NWCA poll after opening win against Lock Haven
The top four teams remained the same.
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Furman
PICKETT’S (CONTINUED) CHARGE. Jalen Pickett didn’t have to post a triple-double to prove he could play. Pickett scored a game-high 23 points in Penn State’s season-opening win over Winthrop and had a game-high 11 assists three nights later against Loyola (MD). But getting a triple-double is always pretty cool, especially when it had only happened once in school history. In Monday’s win over Butler, Pickett had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 boards to join Calvin Booth as the only players in Penn State history to accomplish that feat. It will be hard to top a triple-double, but Pickett has impressed in each of Penn State’s first three games, and there’s no reason not to expect him to do so against Furman.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Moves Up to No. 11 in College Football Playoff Rankings
Penn State moved up in the third batch of College Football Playoff rankings, now ranking No. 11. This ranking comes after Penn State’s 30-0 demolition of Maryland, at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday. Last week, Penn State ranked No. 14. As everybody knew coming in, Penn State is the...
Onward State
Power Ranking Bald Penn State Figures
James Franklin’s football team is 8-2 and Micah Shrewsberry’s men’s basketball squad is 3-0 to start the season. Walk into one of your classes, and the professor might have no hair. If you weren’t already aware, Penn State is getting carried by its bald men. We’ve...
James Franklin on Penn State’s transfer portal success, a young Lion trying to reach a big goal, more
Penn State is inching closer to its Big Ten East matchup with Rutgers on Saturday in New Jersey. The 11th-ranked Nittany Lions are 8-0 vs. the Scarlet Knights during James Franklin’s time in State College and heavy favorites to make it 9-0. Franklin met with the media Wednesday night...
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Franklin Talks Short-Yardage, Freshmen Backs, More
No. 14 Penn State is 8-2 this season, and coach James Franklin loves to stress his team’s goal of going “1-0” every week. Penn State is on a roll, having outscored Indiana and Maryland a combined 75-14 over the past two games. Now, Penn State is looking...
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Takeaways From Penn State’s win Over Butler
Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 68-62 win over Butler. Pickett started 2-13 from the field. For a lot of players, this would automatically be an awful night. For Pickett, it became a historic one. Pickett’s shooting improved– he made four of his last five shots– and he ended with a team-high 15 points. He also finished with 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the second triple-double in Penn State history. Micah Shrewsberry’s statement is more accurate by the game.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz Nominated for Frank Broyles Award
On Tuesday, Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was named one of 51 coaches nominated for the Frank Broyles Award, which is given annually to the best assistant coach in college football. Diaz is in his first season as the defensive coordinator, replacing Brent Pry after he became the head...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smolik, Penn State QB commit, makes recruiting pitch to recently available 4-star CB
Jaxon Smolik is a key quarterback recruit committed to Penn State via the 2023 recruiting class. Now, he’s trying to pitch the Nittany Lions to a key cornerback prospect that recently became available. On Tuesday, Smolik shared an image of the announcement from Daniel Harris. Previously committed to the...
Hundreds of Penn State faculty are publicly and privately questioning university leadership
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. State College, Pa. — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. ...
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down
The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver
The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
Digital Collegian
‘Happy Valley is not the place for a casino’ | Movement of State College community members oppose Lubert’s proposed Nittany Mall Casino
A group of State College community members have spoken out against a Nittany Mall casino proposed by the former chair of Penn State’s Board of Trustees Ira Lubert. SC Gaming OpCo, led by Lubert, won a license auction on Sept. 2, 2020, which gave it the opportunity to develop a “mini casino” in an area, including College Township.
Comments / 0