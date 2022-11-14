On Nov. 15, the Newport City Council-elect chose Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong to be its chair and, as provided for in the City Charter, to serve as mayor. What is noteworthy about Khamsyvoravong’s performance in the recent election was the number of people who voted for him. While he received 23 percent of the votes, that number indicates the percentage of all votes cast in a process in which voters could vote for as many as four candidates. That percentage doesn’t reflect the actual number of people that cast a vote for Khamsyvoravong. In fact, he received a vote from almost seven out of every 10 voters (68 percent to be exact). No other City Council candidate has exceeded 59 percent in the last 10 elections.

