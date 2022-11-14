Read full article on original website
RIDOT to Install ‘Extensive’ Landscaping for Pell Bridge Project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation plans to install “extensive” landscaping as part of the $85.5 million Pell Bridge ramp realignment project, including the area along the new Route 138 extension leading to Admiral Kalbfus Road. According to RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin, the department worked with stakeholders...
Annual Taste of Newport a Great Success
Last month’s 39th annual “Taste of Newport” raised more than $122,000 for Child & Family Rhode Island. Sharon Alemany and Lynette Dawley served as event co-chairs, while Mark and Ida Aramli were the honorary co-chairs. The event was made possible with the support of local restaurants, caterers, beverage vendors and confectioners.
The Pell Hotel Plan Receives Planning Board Approval
The Middletown Planning Board has unanimously approved a new plan to modify The Pell Hotel at 425 East Main Road. The approval, which had already cleared the Technical Review Committee, came after a public hearing where only one abutter spoke. Ben Jenkins, who lives behind the site, told the board he had no overall objection to the plan, but said the area is “super bright,” and that “lights stay on all year.” He asked that lights be kept at “low level,” as opposed to “pole lighting,” to dim the area for neighbors.
Middletown Board Displeased with Car Wash Plan
A long-standing proposal to build a car wash on empty lots at 991 and 995 West Main Road in Middletown was continued by the Planning Board to Dec. 14 after the board found the latest proposal raised as many questions as it answered. In January, the Zoning Board of Review...
Officials Failed to Disclose $20M Shortfall for New Rogers
Newport school officials failed to disclose a nearly $20 million deficiency in the budget to build the new Rogers High School, despite knowing about the funding shortage for days leading up to the General Election and the vote on school regionalization with Middletown. Louisa Boatwright and Rebecca Bolan, co-chairs of...
Holiday Card Contest
Middletown’s landmarks are the theme of the town’s holiday card art contest, which is open to all Middletown residents, including school-age children, amateur artists and photography enthusiasts. Winners will receive a $50 gift card. The deadline for entry is Nov. 23. The winning submission will be used to...
An Idea for Moving Forward
My suggestion on moving forward on school regionalization between Newport and Middletown is to promote a serious conversation now in both communities for a new special school regionalization election by the May 2023 time frame, assuming RIDE and the state legislature agree. What would Middletown and Newport vote to support...
Remain Engaged and Involved
I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to those who supported me during my campaign for Newport City Council. Although the result was not what I had hoped for, I am proud of the work that I did to run a campaign based on honesty, transparency, and focused on supporting year-round residents.
Ukrainian Relief Project meeting on Nov. 20
The Jamestown Ukrainian Relief Project will meet on Sunday, Nov. 20, at noon, at the Central Baptist Church, 99 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown. The public is invited to attend. Discussion will include details of a shared new initiative for December, an update on JURP support for refugee children in Ustron, Poland, and plans for the group’s winter calendar.
A Parade to Float Your Boat
This year’s Illuminated Boat Parade is set for Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Organizers expect 35 to 40 boats to join in the festivities. Best places to view the parade include Perrotti Park, the state fishing pier, and Bowen’s and Bannister’s wharves. In case of inclement weather or high winds, the parade may be cancelled. Call 401-845-5815 for more details. The awards ceremony will take place at Newport Yacht Club following the parade. The “Tim Mills Team Spirit Award” will be among the awards presented in honor of the late, former harbormaster Tim Mills. (Photo by David Hansen)
Khamsyvoravong Appointed Mayor, Ceglie Vice Chair
In the first gathering of the newly elected Newport City Council, a brief and informal caucus at City Hall on Nov. 15 that was open to the public, a council vote appointed Xay Khamsyvoravong as mayor and Lynn Ceglie as vice chair. Councilor Charlie Holder was absent from the meeting.
3rd Annual Middletown Holiday Card Art Contest 2022
The Town of Middletown is sponsoring its third annual Holiday Card Art Contest as a way of spreading. seasonal cheer and promoting the beauty of Middletown in the community. The winning submission. will be used to decorate the holiday card that the Town of Middletown sends out to employees, volunteers...
Past Mayoral Elections by the Numbers: Remarkable Showing for New Mayor
On Nov. 15, the Newport City Council-elect chose Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong to be its chair and, as provided for in the City Charter, to serve as mayor. What is noteworthy about Khamsyvoravong’s performance in the recent election was the number of people who voted for him. While he received 23 percent of the votes, that number indicates the percentage of all votes cast in a process in which voters could vote for as many as four candidates. That percentage doesn’t reflect the actual number of people that cast a vote for Khamsyvoravong. In fact, he received a vote from almost seven out of every 10 voters (68 percent to be exact). No other City Council candidate has exceeded 59 percent in the last 10 elections.
2022 Shopping Guide – Shop Local, Shop Small
Be sure to catch our Holiday Shopping Gift Guides every week through the Dec. 21 edition for dozens of gift ideas from local merchants. Newport This Week’s Holiday Shopping Gift Guide will featured dozens of gift ideas from local merchants each week. Looking for a bit of sparkle for...
Borges Sets the Tone with His Bass
Sometimes, getting an early start in the music business is the key to success. At the tender age of 12, Portsmouth bassist Will Borges opened for the hit band, Vanilla Fudge, and he’s never looked back. In 1968, Borges, along with his guitar-playing brother, Julius, keyboardist Sheryl Selina and...
