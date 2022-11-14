Closures along 183A toll road in Liberty Hill area to impact drivers this week

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Construction along the 183A toll road will impact drivers in the Liberty Hill area this week, the city said .

Here’s a list of closures to look out for. The city reminded drivers these closures could change, depending on weather or other circumstances.

Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U-turns between State Highway 29 and County Road 258 will be closed. Drivers should use the SH 29 intersection to access U.S. Highway 183.

Wednesday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The crossover at Seward Junction Loop will be closed each night. Drivers should use the intersections at SH 29 and Whitewing Drive/Larkspur Park Boulevard to turn around and access U.S. Highway 183.

Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be rolling lane closures along the entire corridor for street sweeping.

For more details on the 183A Phase III Project, visit this website .

