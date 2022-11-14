Read full article on original website
Is Michigan Good For Star Gazing?
Younger me would invite someone star gazing in the hopes it led to making out. As you get older, you tend to appreciate the night sky even more. It is also really good for clearing the mechanism. You might have heard that the winter sky is the best for gazing upwards at the heavens. You heard right, but what about that Michigan sky?
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
How Did Frankenmuth Get Overlooked as Best Christmas Town in Michigan?
A recent article from today.com named the 25 Best Christmas Towns in the US for a Winter Getaway. On the list, you'll find towns like Cape Cod and Nantucket in Massachusetts, New York City, Duluth in Minnesota, and so on. Only one town from Michigan made the list and the selection was, to me, surprising.
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 18-20, 2022
Welcome to winter! The cold and snowy weather will help set the scene for a couple of Christmas Parades or to check out some holiday decorations and shopping. It is also the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the 2022 season. If you'd rather be indoors, there is the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival and a concerts and a Hollywood medium.
I Am Not Sure Michigan’s Favorite Condiment Is One
I was having a discussion about Thanksgiving. Turkey and gravy is the traditional thing, but I am not traditional. Hot take, I am not a big fan of gravy. I like my Thanksgiving or any other turkey with honey mustard. I know that is probably not normal. I am anything but. Honey mustard is condiment. This led me to wonder what is Michigan's favorite condiment.
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan
Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
Grand Rapids, Detroit, And Flint Are The Most Rat Infested Cities In Michigan
Orkin pest control annually releases a list of the 50 most rat-infested cities in the nation, and this year, if you're a Michigan resident, you may be living in one of them. What is the most rat-infested city in the country?. According to the annual survey from Orkin, the most...
Is One Of The 10 Least Common Last Names In Michigan Yours?
We all know that Smith, Johnson, Jones, Davis, and Anderson are the most common last names in Michigan, but is yours one of the 10 least common?. When you're a baby, you have no say in what your last name will be. When the baby becomes a child that can speak, they are taught what their last name is and that is pretty much it.
It’s Gonna Feel Stuffed This Thanksgiving Flying Out Of Grand Rapids
If you're planning on flying out of Grand Rapids for Thanksgiving travel, you might want to plan ahead. The airport is expecting around 75,000 travelers to use the Gerald R. Ford International Airport between Tuesday, November 22nd, and the following Monday, November 28th. Gerald R. Ford Airport’s COO Alex Peric...
The Best Michigan-Themed Gift Basket for Your Out-of-State Friends
The other day while catching up with a friend, we discussed holiday gifts and what she might want. "Just send me something that is from Michigan," she said. We might as well make it an entire gift basket's worth of Michigan "things." I've only been here a couple of years but, so far, I think I've put together a pretty good list of things to include. What do you think?
Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan
I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
Help A West Michigan Family Have A Merry Christmas With These Two Charity Drives
The holiday season is all about giving. Sometimes we can only afford to effect the people around our closest circle. While others are blessed enough to be able to give above and beyond at the end of the year to help others. And it feels GREAT to do so!. So...
Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan
As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
Ducks Are Getting In A Row For the Grand Rapids Amphitheater
The 12,000-seat amphitheater that will be built in the next couple of years in Grand Rapids has its ducks in a row and things appear to be moving swimmingly. I have been lucky enough to see concerts in all the major cities in the state of Michigan, and I remember driving to Grand Rapids often for shows way before I ever lived here.
Empty the Shelters Holiday Edition is Soon so Pets Can be Home for the Holidays
The holidays are upon us. Thanksgiving is next week and Christmas follows about four weeks later. Hopefully most all will be spending time with family and friends, but what about pets in shelters. Sure, they are safe, but it's a stressful situation for them and they deserve a loving home if possible.
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays
We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. These days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone, religious or not.
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?
The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
Comedian Mike Epps Set To Open Comedy Club In Michigan
If you do not know who Mike Epps is, you need to learn about this man immediately. The Friday Franchise (Ice Cube & Chris Tucker) Well, now that you are well acquainted with Mike Epps, there is exciting news. Mike Epps announced that he will be opening a multipurpose comedy...
