MyNorthwest.com
UW Huskies stumble at home with 73-64 loss to Cal Baptist
SEATTLE (AP) – Taran Armstrong scored 18 points with six assists, Joe Quintana added 17 points and California Baptist defeated the UW Huskies 73-64 on Thursday night for its first win over a Pac-12 team. Cal Baptist 73, UW Huskies 64: Box score. The Lancers (3-1) made seven of...
Celebrating the life of Seattle’s favorite ‘Pepperoni Pusher’
A public memorial will be held this Friday for long-time Seattle business owner Art Oberto, who passed away in August at age 95. KIRO Newsradio caught up with one of Mr. Oberto’s sons for a look back at the life of the self-proclaimed “Pepperoni Pusher,” and for a preview of this Friday’s event.
Harrowing Burien airliner crash covered up by time
You wouldn’t know anything about it now by observing a typical day at this old family-owned supermarket in Burien. There’s no monument, and no interpretive signage. Errand-focused drivers come in and out of the parking lot where Des Moines Memorial Way crosses South 120th Street. Oblivious customers hurry up and down the clean and well-maintained aisles. And though she’s lived in the neighborhood for decades, the white-haired lady asking about bean sprouts has no idea that she’s standing on a spot where a deadly tragedy occurred 60 years ago this week.
Rantz: Racism claim against local high school doesn’t add up, media rushes to judgment
Coaches, students, and parents claim Lakes High School football players were taunted with racial slurs from the Stanwood student section and players during a recent game. But there’s no evidence this occurred. In fact, some key claims are being disputed. And a video of the game, obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, does not indicate any racial slurs being used.
Property owners accused of ‘price-fixing’ rent in Seattle
A well-known website for property managers, as well as some of the largest rental property owners in the nation, have been named in a class-action lawsuit for ‘price-fixing.’. The suit, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, alleges they are guilty of price-fixing...
Point Defiance Zoo introduces two young walruses from Québec
Two young walruses, born just weeks apart six years ago, have moved together from Aquarium du Québec to their new home at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Walruses Balzak, male, and Lakina, female, arrived in Tacoma on Wednesday, accompanied by a veterinarian and keeper from Aquarium du Québec.
Thousands lose power as 49-mph winds strike Puget Sound
Wind gusts of nearly 50 miles an hour likely contributed to power outages across the Puget Sound region on Thursday. More than 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity at one point — most located in south King County between Covington and Enumclaw. “We’ve had some spots in...
King County Councilmember pushes proposal to fight addiction
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is pushing a proposal to use $5 million to support social and human service workers. Appearing on KIRO Newsradio’s Gee and Ursula Show, Dunn explained what he hopes the money will be used for. “There have been double-digit increases in drug and alcohol addiction....
Rantz: After Seattle principal stonewalled police, suspect allegedly assaulted two victims
A Seattle principal is seen on video stonewalling a police investigation. An officer says it allowed a dangerous suspect to escape and allegedly commit two assaults. This incident comes as police said they have encountered more hostility from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) staff when responding to incidents. Liban Harasam allegedly...
SPD arrests suspect threatening students with weapons on campus
Seattle Police said officers responded to a call Tuesday of a suspect inside a school, menacing students with a knife. The school was put in lockdown. SPD reported that officers formed a contact team, went into the school, and found the suspect hiding behind a moveable wall on the building’s third floor.
The Light The World Giving Machine is coming to Bellevue
The Light the World Giving Machine, a vending machine that dispenses hope and joy to those in need, is coming to Bellevue!. Located on the north side of the Bellevue Downtown Park next to Bellevue Square, The Light the World Giving Machine provides our community with the opportunity to donate to local and global charities with a push of a button.
Death investigation underway after body found in burned-out trailer
A body was found following a large fire in unincorporated South King County Thursday. Josh Hoffman of PNW Thinline Photography, who shot video of the fire, said firefighters were called to the 30800 block of Military Road South at about 1:36 a.m. near Auburn. Video showed what appeared to be...
Burien man arrested on assault charges after allegedly luring women with rides
Washington State Patrol Detectives booked and arrested a man from Burien suspected of attacking women in October and November near the Burien Transit Center. The King County Prosecutor’s Office said the 42-year-old suspect lured his victims by offering them rides. He would then sexually assault and beat the women at knifepoint, according to probable cause documents.
