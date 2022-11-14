Read full article on original website
Related
Biden holds emergency talks with world leaders on Poland explosion
President Biden said he and the leaders of eight allied countries had agreed during an emergency meeting to support Poland's investigation into the explosion that killed two people near the border with Ukraine and wait for more information before determining their next steps. What he's saying: Biden did not attribute...
Russia's shrinking sphere of influence
One of Russia's most prominent TV hosts fumed this week at what he saw as an act of defiance from allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Russia's answer to NATO. Driving the news: While Belarus voted against a UN resolution calling on Russia to pay Ukraine war reparations, Russia's...
IAEA board orders Iran to cooperate with probe into 3 undeclared sites
The International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution censuring Iran for not with cooperating with the agency's investigation into traces of uranium found at three sites not declared by the Iranian government. Why it matters: It's not the first resolution passed by the board against...
Biden eyes expanded Guantanamo migrant center as Haiti crisis deepens
The Biden administration is preparing for the possibility of mass migration from Haiti by expanding a migrant center on Guantanamo Bay and looking into the Bahamas or Turks and Caicos for temporary new holding sites, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Haiti has been beset by gang violence, fuel shortages...
Biden administration says MBS has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit
The Biden administration said Thursday Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity in a lawsuit filed against him due to his high office over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Driving the news: The declaration was made in a court filing in the suit filed...
Hopes for workers’ legacy fade after ‘deafening silence’ from Qataris
The trade union leading attempts to improve conditions for migrant workers in Qatar has warned that a positive World Cup legacy is unlikely
Saudi crown prince immune from Khashoggi suit: US govt
The US government recommended on Thursday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was immune from legal action over the 2018 murder of a dissident journalist, according to court documents. "The United States respectfully informs the Court that Defendant Mohammed bin Salman, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is the sitting head of government and, accordingly, is immune from this suit," read the submission to the US District Court for the District of Columbia, from the administration of President Joe Biden.
North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, South Korea, Japan and allied countries convened an emergency meeting during an Asian summit on Friday and condemned North Korea's firing of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, calling for a united response.
US, Japan and EU unveil $20 billion plan to wean Indonesia off coal
The U.S., Japan and a suite of other partners on Tuesday unveiled a $20 billion plan to help Indonesia curb reliance on coal-fired power in the world's fourth-most populous country. Why it matters: Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, relies on coal, the most carbon-emitting fuel, for roughly 60% of its...
GOP operative convicted in scheme to funnel Russian money into Trump campaign
A former senior aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was convicted Thursday after being found guilty of helping to funnel illegal foreign campaign contributions from a Russian national into former President Trump's 2016 campaign. Driving the news: Jessie Benton, 45, orchestrated a scheme to...
Biden-Xi meeting presses pause on U.S.-China free fall
Monday's meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping struck a positive tone — a notable change after several years of rapidly deteriorating bilateral ties. Why it matters: Fears of a looming U.S.-China conflict, or even the outbreak of war, have been rising in both countries amid tensions over Taiwan, China's military buildup, tech competition, tariffs, sanctions and cybersecurity.
Iran protesters set fire to Khomeini's ancestral home: images
Protesters in Iran have set on fire the ancestral home of the Islamic republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini two months into the anti-regime protest movement, images showed on Friday. They were fuelled by anger over the obligatory headscarf for women imposed by Khomeini but have turned into a movement calling for an end to the Islamic republic itself.
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; 10m Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid as first snow falls
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin has lost 83,400 troops during war, Kyiv claims
Vladimir Putin has lost more than 83,400 Russian troops in the war in Ukraine, according to Kyiv. The Ukrainian army updated its daily tally of enemy soldiers killed by 350 on Friday.It came as UK intelligence suggested Russian forces were reorganising and preparing defences in the event of more major Ukrainian breakthroughs, suggesting Moscow feared more losses.Russian units have constructed new trench systems near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donetsk River between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the British ministry of defence said.“Some of these locations are up to 60km behind the current front line, suggesting...
Dutch court convicts three for Malaysian Airlines MH17 plane crash
Three men with links to Russia were convicted in a Dutch court Thursday over the 2014 downing of a passenger plane that killed all 298 people on board, AP reported. The big picture: Investigators say Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down by a Russian surface-to-air missile system over rebel-held eastern Ukraine. The plane was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014. Most of the passengers on board were from the Netherlands.
North Korea fires ballistic missile after warning to U.S.
North Korea's military fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea on Thursday and warned of a "fiercer" response to U.S. efforts to bolster defense ties with South Korea and Japan. Driving the news: The warning was in response to President Biden's trilateral meeting last week in Cambodia with leaders...
Hospitals pushed to the breaking point
Hospitals are keeping patients longer than they need to, as healthcare worker shortages are making it hard to get some patients into long-term care facilities. Now, hospitals are looking to Congress for help paying for patients they can’t discharge. Meanwhile — emergency rooms have been overflowing in some parts of the country, and a lack of beds has left some to die in ER waiting rooms.
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0