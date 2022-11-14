The collapse of FTX raises some existential questions: Not just about that company, not just about cryptocurrencies, but of decentralized finance (DeFi) as well. At first glance, it shouldn’t be this way. It is the centralized finance of the crypto space — the exchanges that are being rocked by last week’s FTX Chapter 11 filing — that would seem to be the most immediately threatened, upended by what seems a crisis of trust.

12 HOURS AGO