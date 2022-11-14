ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCH: Consumers Want Bank Stablecoins but Regulators Block the Path

FTX’s meltdown and crypto’s whipsaw gyrations continue to shake retail investors, many of whom will be wiped out. Institutional investors are shying away from the space, writing down their FTX investments to zero. Hackers have siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars from the paralyzed exchange. Rob Hunter, deputy...
FSB Official Says Unregulated Crypto Threatens World Finance System

The ongoing turmoil in the cryptocurrency world has given the Financial Stability Board (FSB) new reason to develop regulations for the industry. That’s according to Steven Maijoor, head of the FSB’s working group on crypto assets and the latest person in the industry orbit to call for more regulation.
Japan’s Financial Regulator: Local Impact From FTX Collapse ‘Minimal’

Aiming to determine Japan’s exposure to FTX, the country’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) has reportedly asked local cryptocurrency exchanges if the collapse of FTX and its affiliated companies has affected their businesses. The financial regulator has found “minimal impact” upon the local exchanges, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Nov. 16),...
Binance CEO Zhao's Crypto Recovery Fund Proposal Draws Support

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s proposal to form a recovery fund for the crypto industry is reportedly drawing a positive response from firms interested in contributing. “There are players that have strong financials and we should band together; we’ve got significant interest so far,” Zhao said while speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported Wednesday (Nov. 16).
FinTech Winter May Lead Banks to Increase Acquisitions

Banks looking to boost their digital capabilities reportedly may be taking a closer look at acquisitions of FinTechs. That’s becoming an attractive play as interest rates are up and valuations are down, Reuters reported Thursday (Nov. 17). The valuations of FinTechs have fallen 70% this year while those of...
Finzly Launches Treasury Management Platform for Global Banking

FinTech Finzly has released an advanced version of its treasury management platform that enables banks to offer their business, commercial and corporate clients global transaction banking features. The new Experience Hub can be added to existing digital banking platforms or offered as the primary digital banking tool, Finzly said Thursday...
FTX Faces 1M Creditors as Investigators Close In

The downfall of crypto trading platform FTX has triggered a worldwide regulatory investigation and could leave the company dealing with more than one million creditors. That's according to a court filing Monday (Nov. 14) in the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy case before a federal court in Delaware. It says that...
Will Defi’s Stablecoin Dependence Prove Deadly?

The collapse of FTX raises some existential questions: Not just about that company, not just about cryptocurrencies, but of decentralized finance (DeFi) as well. At first glance, it shouldn’t be this way. It is the centralized finance of the crypto space — the exchanges that are being rocked by last week’s FTX Chapter 11 filing — that would seem to be the most immediately threatened, upended by what seems a crisis of trust.
Coinbase’s Discounted Bonds Offer Snapshot of Crypto’s Cash Conundrum

Wall Street, they say, is a voting machine — and then over the longer term it’s a weighing machine. That sentiment guides value investing, an approach where investors try to assess the intrinsic value of a business. Ideally, they strive to buy stocks or bonds that are selling at a discount to a firm’s actual worth, and profit once the market catches up.
OCC Head Hsu Praises ‘Careful and Cautious’ Approach to Crypto

A cautious approach to cryptocurrencies has proven to be the right course for banks, and consumers would be wise to adopt a similar approach in their own financial lives. So said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu, who added that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) “careful and cautious” strategy for crypto activities by banks had mitigated the risk of contagion from this year’s events in the crypto markets.
House Financial Services Committee Announces December Hearing on FTX Collapse

The downfall of crypto trading platform FTX has triggered a worldwide regulatory investigation, and now the U.S. House Financial Services Committee is undertaking a bipartisan hearing on the matter in December. The committee will focus on the once-heralded exchange’s collapse and the broader consequences of FTX’s failure for the digital...
Is Higher Fraud Risk an Unintended Consequence of Fed's New Debit Routing Rule?

Last month, the Fed said it was officially ending debit network exclusivity across all channels. Beginning in 2023, all debit card issuers must enable merchants to choose at least two unaffiliated payment card networks to process transactions. The exclusivity ban has been in place for over a decade and initially...
FIs Embrace Biometric Payment Cards To Improve Security, Enhance User Experience

Last month, biometric payment cards that incorporate fingerprint scanners received a significant boost thanks to the publication of new specifications by EMVCo, the global card standards-setting body owned by Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, JCB and UnionPay. Among other things, the new EMV Contactless Kernel Specification is intended to accelerate...
Wells Fargo and HSBC Add Offshore Yuan to FX System

Wells Fargo and HSBC, two of the world’s largest banks, have added the offshore version of China’s yuan (CNH) to their blockchain-based foreign exchange (FX) settlement system. The offshore yuan is the fifth currency settled between the two banks, using a shared settlement ledger that includes American and...
American Express and Square Team on New Seller Credit Card

American Express and commerce solutions provider Square have partnered to create a forthcoming credit card that will be designed for Square sellers. The Square Credit Card is to be available to eligible Square Sellers in the United States, with additional details to be announced next year, the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release.
Railsr Selects Featurespace for AML Analytics Tech

The U.K.-based embedded finance company Railsr announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15) that it has partnered with Featurespace to help protect Railsr customers from the threat of fraud. As part of the new partnership, Railsr will integrate Featurespace’s ARI Risk Hub into its anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-fraud tech stack to...
Unstable Stablecoins Clear Path for Banks to Step In

The cryptocurrency-flameouts this week have revealed hard truths about privately-issued stablecoins: They’re anything but stable. They’re no safe haven from turmoil. They may not be all that useful for payments, either. The premise of the stablecoin is a simple one. The digital offerings are pegged to another asset...
