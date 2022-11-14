Read full article on original website
MNsure CEO in Rochester to tout cheaper, more accessible plans [Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.]
Post-Bulletin (Rochester, MN) Nov. 17—ROCHESTER — Minnesotans' access to health insurance has gotten broader, and tax credits to help pay for it have gotten bigger. on Thursday, said increased and renewed tax credits means Southeast Minnesotans will save an estimated. $860. per month on 2023 coverage through MNsure.
Sidecar Health expands Ohio major medical plan offering for employers, introducing first dollar coverage for commonly used services
Sidecar Health announced a new plan option available for 1/1/23 effective dates for. employers with 51+ employees. In addition to first dollar coverage for preventive care offered by all. Sidecar Health. employer plans, employers now have the option to choose a plan that covers frequently sought services with no cost-sharing:
Texans can be at risk for Medicare fraud. What you need to know to protect yourself.
Austin American-Statesman (TX) Medicare and health insurance often is at the top of people's minds in November, which is typically open enrollment season. If you qualify for Medicare, you have until. Dec. 7. to make selections for 2023. You could hit a snag, however. Medicare fraud is a. $60 billion.
Digital-First Health Insurance Provider Angle Health Is Expanding in Georgia
PRNewswire/ -- , the digital-first, full-stack health insurance company bringing transparency, simplicity, and ease of use to members, employers, and brokers, announced today it is expanding in. Georgia. . Powered by its integrated, AI-enabled technology platform,. Angle Health. provides a digital-first navigation experience with fully tailored, comprehensive healthcare benefit plans...
Mississippi misses out on billions by rejecting Medicaid expansion
CBS - 12 WJTV (Jackson, MS) JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 2021 analysis from the State Economist's Office,. is missing out billions of dollars in federal funds each year Medicaid is not expanded. The 2021 report was conducted to see how the state could economically benefit if.
Digital-First Health Insurance Provider Angle Health Expanding into Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, and South Carolina
PRNewswire/ -- , the digital-first, full-stack health insurance company bringing transparency, simplicity, and ease of use to members, employers, and brokers, announced today it will be expanding into. Arizona. ,. Georgia. ,. Indiana. ,. Ohio. ,. Missouri. , and. South Carolina. . Powered by its integrated, AI-enabled technology platform,. Angle...
Medicaid switch confuses beneficiaries, providers and draws feds’ scrutiny
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi was not allowed to kick anyone off Medicaid under federal regulations. In exchange, the state received extra federal funding. But Mississippi didn’t simply maintain each person’s coverage. Instead, if enrollees on a managed care plan technically lost eligibility (like a new mom more than 60 days after giving birth) or failed to update…
Medicaid expansion: And then there were 11
South Dakota and Mississippi, though both small and heavily rural states, are not a lot alike. South Dakota is predominately white and freezing in the winter. Mississippi has the largest Black population in the nation and, compared to South Dakota, is downright balmy in the winter. But one thing they...
WELLCARE OF NORTH CAROLINA RECOGNIZES NATIONAL RURAL HEALTH DAY
RALEIGH, N.C. , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- November 17 marks National Rural Health Day, an observance that highlights and raises awareness of the unique healthcare challenges facing those living in rural communities across the country. WellCare of. North Carolina. (WellCare) has long been committed to improving healthcare accessibility, and...
Florida Citizens' Revises Ian Loss Estimate to $3.8B, Including Litigation Expenses
Direct losses, litigation and other expenses from Hurricane Ian will reach $3.8 billion for Florida's Citizens Property Insurance Corp., but that's still below the threshold that would trigger an assessment on policyholders, officials said Tuesday. The $3.8 billion loss level is about what Citizens' leadership projected one day after category 4 Ian made…
INCENTER Insurance Solutions Opens New Office in Texas, Delivering Expertise Across the Entire State
PRNewswire/ -- , a member of the INCENTER family of companies, today announced the opening of an office in. , which will serve the entire state. The new office opens its doors with five staff members born and raised in. Texas. . In the coming months, the company will add...
State officials say they were wary of cracking down on Medicaid payments contractor
Members of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee were told ongoing issues with Optum Maryland have cost the state more than $500 million. Clarence Lam, D- Baltimore and Howard counties and co-chair of the committee. And from the start of Tuesday’ s hearing, Maryland Department of Health officials, including Webster Ye, assistant secretary for health policy, and…
Brady, Curry, Shaq among athletes facing lawsuit in FTX debacle
Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) A slew of high-profile athletes and celebrities are listed on a class-action lawsuit filed against the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Naomi Osaka, Trevor Lawrence, Larry David, Shohei Ohtani and Shaquille O'Neal are a few of the names included...
