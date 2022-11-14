ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Sidecar Health expands Ohio major medical plan offering for employers, introducing first dollar coverage for commonly used services

Sidecar Health announced a new plan option available for 1/1/23 effective dates for. employers with 51+ employees. In addition to first dollar coverage for preventive care offered by all. Sidecar Health. employer plans, employers now have the option to choose a plan that covers frequently sought services with no cost-sharing:
Digital-First Health Insurance Provider Angle Health Is Expanding in Georgia

PRNewswire/ -- , the digital-first, full-stack health insurance company bringing transparency, simplicity, and ease of use to members, employers, and brokers, announced today it is expanding in. Georgia. . Powered by its integrated, AI-enabled technology platform,. Angle Health. provides a digital-first navigation experience with fully tailored, comprehensive healthcare benefit plans...
Digital-First Health Insurance Provider Angle Health Expanding into Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, and South Carolina

PRNewswire/ -- , the digital-first, full-stack health insurance company bringing transparency, simplicity, and ease of use to members, employers, and brokers, announced today it will be expanding into. Arizona. ,. Georgia. ,. Indiana. ,. Ohio. ,. Missouri. , and. South Carolina. . Powered by its integrated, AI-enabled technology platform,. Angle...
Medicaid switch confuses beneficiaries, providers and draws feds’ scrutiny

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi was not allowed to kick anyone off Medicaid under federal regulations. In exchange, the state received extra federal funding. But Mississippi didn’t simply maintain each person’s coverage. Instead, if enrollees on a managed care plan technically lost eligibility (like a new mom more than 60 days after giving birth) or failed to update…
Medicaid expansion: And then there were 11

South Dakota and Mississippi, though both small and heavily rural states, are not a lot alike. South Dakota is predominately white and freezing in the winter. Mississippi has the largest Black population in the nation and, compared to South Dakota, is downright balmy in the winter. But one thing they...
State officials say they were wary of cracking down on Medicaid payments contractor

Members of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee were told ongoing issues with Optum Maryland have cost the state more than $500 million. Clarence Lam, D- Baltimore and Howard counties and co-chair of the committee. And from the start of Tuesday’ s hearing, Maryland Department of Health officials, including Webster Ye, assistant secretary for health policy, and…
Brady, Curry, Shaq among athletes facing lawsuit in FTX debacle

Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) A slew of high-profile athletes and celebrities are listed on a class-action lawsuit filed against the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Naomi Osaka, Trevor Lawrence, Larry David, Shohei Ohtani and Shaquille O'Neal are a few of the names included...
