OHSAA announces football state semifinal bracket pairings for Nov. 25-26
The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football state semifinal bracket pairings for Nov. 25-26.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin suffers latest decommitment, loses pledge from 3-star ATH out of Ohio
Wisconsin is losing commitments from prospects in the 2023 recruiting class with a second player making the decision Thursday. This time, the decision comes from Collin Dixon, a 3-star ATH out of Tallmadge, Ohio. He shared his decision to reopen his recruitment after previously committing to the Badgers in June.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
13abc.com
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
Mega Millions winning lottery numbers for November 15, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated lottery story on Nov. 8, 2022. Although nobody hit the $207 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
How much snow did your town get? Check latest snowfall totals in parts of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio was hit by its first winter snowstorm Thursday morning, with some areas seeing more than a foot of snow within 12 hours. By 8 a.m., heavy lake-effect squalls slammed Ashtabula County overnight, as some areas got more than 14 inches of snow. Some parts of Lake and Geauga counties expected as much as 4 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
What are the winning Powerball numbers from Monday, November 14, 2022? See all the prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous Powerball story on Nov. 8, 2022. Although nobody hit the $59 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Monday, Nov. 14, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
WKYC
Impacts of lake effect snow in Northeast Ohio: Team coverage at 6 a.m.
It's a snowy morning for some across Northeast Ohio. Here's our team coverage at 6 a.m. as lake effect continues in the primary snowbelt.
Live weather updates: Tracking lake effect snow in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's the reality of living in Northeast Ohio. Wintry weather has officially made its return... Snow showers are expected in the snowbelt region Thursday with lingering showers into Friday. This has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for Lake and Geauga counties as well as a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Ashtabula County.
'Nothing goes on for infinity': Northeast Ohio native Tom Batiuk to retire 'Funky Winkerbean' comic strip at year's end
MEDINA, Ohio — After 50 years in newspapers across America, the journey Tom Batiuk calls a "wonderful odyssey" is coming to an end. The Northeast Ohio native Batiuk announced he will be retiring his long-running "Funky Winkerbean" comic strip at the conclusion of 2022. The 75-year-old made the news official with a post on his website, writing that "nothing goes on for infinity."
clevelandurbannews.com
Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
ODOT searches for plow drivers as it prepares for lake effect snow in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As portions of the primary snowbelt prepare for accumulating snow, crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are also getting ready for the wintry weather. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
Northeast Ohio restaurants pulling salads, lettuce from menus amid shortage
Pizza and salad usually go hand in hand, but for customers of Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood, that combo currently isn’t an option.
Check out the joint called "The Best Pizza in Ohio," featuring toppings like mashed potatoes and cranberries
In tiny Valley City, in North Eastern Ohio, there's a pizzeria that the 12 tomatoes blog just calledThe Best Pizza in Ohio. One look at the menu at Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria and it's easy to see why. The pizzas look delicious and colorful, with plentiful toppings and just the right amount of browning on the crust.
