kgncnewsnow.com
Mental Health Symposium
Hope 4 Everyone will be hosting a Mental Health Conference on November 19th at Celebration Family Church in Fritch, TX, 9:00 am-2:00 pm. The event will dive into the connection between mental health and spiritual guidance for individuals. Tickets are $15 a person and you can register online or in...
KFDA
Several Panhandle schools moved to 4-day school week’s to help raise attendance
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Seven rural Panhandle schools have moved to Hybrid and four day school weeks to help raise attendance, and help with off days for teachers and staff. Groom ISD began its hybrid school week this year, but are facing some challenges along with the positives that the change has brought.
Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
kgncnewsnow.com
A Common Thread Donates 600 Caps to Northwest Texas NICU
A Common Thread, A Cigna employee group, will be donating over 600 handmade caps to premature infants at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Northwest Texas Healthcare System in Amarillo. Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo admits over 400 babies every year who face critical or serious health complications. The hats...
El Paso News
Amarillo Mayor responds to concerns surrounding drag show
Jimmy Witcher, the senior pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church, confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that he received the letter from Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson about the “A Drag Show Christmas” on Nov. 3. Witcher went on to say that he had a meeting with Nelson on Nov. 9. Witcher provided...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo’s Comprehensive Plan
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The City of Amarillo is working on its comprehensive plan called Vision 2045. This is a 20-year-plan that’ll start with community input, and Vision 2045 is actually an update that was completed in 2010. State...
kgncnewsnow.com
AC Returned From University of North Texas with Awards
Amarillo College was honored thanks to 14 students in student media winning awards at the Texas Community College Journalism Association Convention on November 11th. The contest recognized student work from the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters. The biggest accolades from the competition were Overall Excellence in Magazine and first...
Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?
Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
kgncnewsnow.com
West Texas A&M University Professors Named as Research Editors
West Texas A&M University is recognizing two professors within the Paul Engler College of Agricultural and Natural Sciences for their efforts in animal science research. Dr. Ty Lawerence and Dr. John Richeson both animal science professors were chosen to be guest editors for the “ Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practices” research piece.
Another Restaurant in Amarillo Has Closed Their Doors? But When?
It was earlier this year when I got to stop by and do a review of a new place in Amarillo. Ok, when I am given the task of trying new food I am excited. I mean I am all about food. I don't care what type it is I am in and will try it.
kgncnewsnow.com
Meat Recall From Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods in Amarillo is recalling 94,000 pounds of meat on November 2nd. The U.S. Department of agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced possible contamination from “extraneous materials,” primarily a mirror-like material. There have been no confirmed instances of people getting sick from this meat. The...
Who Tore the Stalls Off the Plainview High School Bathroom Wall?
I've seen some funky stuff go down in the high school bathroom, but this is ridiculous. I've never really understood the idea behind vandalizing a bathroom. I get wanting to "stick it to the man" and get the higher ups' attention, but by doing something like this you're inconveniencing so many innocent people in the process.
Texas Tech Student Questioned by TSA for ‘Guns Up’ Salute
Something every Texas Tech student and alumni does when spotting another Red Raider is throw a ‘guns up’. It becomes second nature as a way to show your connection to the school you both love. But what happens when you do so in a highly inappropriate place? Well,...
KOKI FOX 23
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
Want To Be That Neighbor? How Many Chickens Are Legal In Amarillo
There are many benefits to having backyard chickens. I know this. I've flirted with the idea. They eat bugs, produce eggs, and taste pretty good when mixed with eleven herbs and spices. Also, have you seen the price of eggs lately?. But before you go fowl...find out how many chickens...
kgncnewsnow.com
Pete’s Car Smart Kia Joins AutoInc
Pete’s Car Smart Kia is joining the AutoInc Family of Dealerships. AutoInc is a locally-owned automotive group, and Kia will remain locally owned as it joins, with its name becoming Kia of Amarillo. With the addition of Car Smart Kia, AutoInc now owns and operates19 dealerships through Amarillo, Lubbock,...
kgncnewsnow.com
New Stores In Amarillo
Two new stores are coming into and upgrading in Amarillo. The new Womens Dillards has recently opened its doors and has 158-thousand-400 square feet of space with over 50 new brands of shoes, skincare, and luxury clothing. Dillards officials say the expansion is noticeable when you walk into the store....
A Strong Case For Why This Is The Most Dangerous Lake In Amarillo
From time to time, Lawrence Lake pops up in the headlines. It has for quite some time. That's the reason why Lawrence Lake has what you might call a somewhat "nefarious" reputation. So what is it that makes Lawrence Lake the most dangerous lake in Amarillo, TX?. The Issues With...
