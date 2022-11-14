Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Game Preview: UND to Square Off with NDSU
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – North Dakota will visit North Dakota State on Saturday. Kickoff between the Fighting Hawks and Bison is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. inside the Fargodome. The game will be carried by AM 790 FM 94.1|104.7 KFGO and the Home of Economy Radio Network with the pregame show starting at 1:30 p.m.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Brian Shawn Previews This Weekends NDSU-UND Harvest Bowl Game
Brian Shawn UND football play-by-play for Midco Sports joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. They preview the annual Harvest Bowl game, including what we should expect this Saturday as NDSU and UND square off with playoff implications on the line.
Fighting Saints Defenseman Commits to University of North Dakota
According to a press release from the Dubuque Fighting Saints, defenseman Jayden Jubenvill has officially announced his commitment to continue his hockey career and education at the University of North Dakota. 19-year-old Jubenvill is in the midst of his first season with the Fighting Saints and has six points, all assists, in his first 11 games.
redriverparishjournal.com
Football Coach is Stepping Down
Red River Head Football Coach Jeff Harper issued a statement of thanks to Coushatta and the community for two great years in the football program. Harper said he was blessed to have been given the opportunity to join the coaching staff under Coach Bachman as offensive coordinator. Now, Coach Harper...
KNOX News Radio
UND to test robot delivered food
The University of North Dakota is hoping to roll out a new food delivery program before the end of the year. Kiwibot and Grub Hub will utilize robots to provide the mobile order platform. Grub Hub’s Travis Price says after an order is placed the robots follow a determined route...
KNOX News Radio
SBHE committee OKs UND request to fund Pollard Ctr. addition
The North Dakota Board of Higher Education’s Budget and Finance Committee on Tuesday approved giving UND permission to use unspent tax-exempt bond proceeds to finance an addition to the Fritz Pollard Athletic Center. UND V-P for Finance Karla Mongeon-Stewart says, when the home of the Business College, Nistler Hall,...
kfgo.com
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
lakesarearadio.net
Thief River Falls man seriously injured in rollover crash north of Mahnomen
ERSKINE, Minn (KFGO) – A Thief River Falls man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash on an icy highway near Erskine in northwestern Minnesota Wednesday morning. The State Patrol said the 36-year-old man was driving his minivan southbound on Highway 59 about 25 miles north of Mahnomen when...
valleynewslive.com
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN
NEAR ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Erskine, MN that prompted a medical helicopter call. Around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the airlift was called because of the rollover along Hwy. 59 in Polk County. The crash report says a minivan was...
KNOX News Radio
GF council wrestles with bridge study
The Grand Forks council failed to reach consensus on hiring a consultant to continue work on the scoping phase for two potential south side bridges. A committee is recommending SRF Consulting be allowed to continue planning for an inter-city bridge and a river crossing at Merrifield Road. The cost of the analysis is just over $151,000 dollars. East Grand Forks has proposed a 50-50 funding split between the two cities. Grand Forks wants to add Grand Forks and Polk Counties into the mix.
KNOX News Radio
GF County hires base consultant
After cutting a long-standing contract for budgetary reasons the Grand Forks County Commission is ready to strike a new deal with the base consulting firm VMF Findley. The new contract for 2023 would cost $90,000 dollars – or $31,000 less than the current agreement. Several members say there has...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after authorities say he froze to death outside his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a mail carrier called authorities on Monday, Nov. 14 around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man’s body in the ditch.
KNOX News Radio
TRF man seriously injured in rollover
A Thief River Falls man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash on an icy highway near Erskine (MN) this (Wed) morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 36-year-old Kyle Larson was driving a minivan southbound on Highway 59 about 25 miles north of Mahnomen around 7:15 AM. Troopers say...
valleynewslive.com
Move your car to avoid fines in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City crews in Grand Forks will be removing snow Monday night into early Tuesday morning downtown. They want to remind residents to have your vehicles moved off the avenues before you go to bed to avoid a fine.
KNOX News Radio
EGF to look into election concerns (update)
A ballot question that prevented the East Grand Forks council from finalizing the results of the 2022 election last night (Tuesday) may have been resolved. Council member Tim Johnson voiced concerns that the Ward 4 ballot may have allowed people to vote for Ward 2 candidates as well. Johnson called the situation not good.
kvrr.com
Grand Forks Public Schools Survey To Get Input Before Bond Referendum Put Forth
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks Public Schools is seeking input from the community on its facilities and the improvements needed before putting forth a bond referendum. You can take the survey on the school district’s website from now until November 28. It will help the district...
KNOX News Radio
GF school survey going well
Grand Forks school officials say they are pleased with the public response to a survey on the idea of building a new Valley Middle School. The project would carry a $55 million dollar price-tag. A new central kitchen is also part of the plan at a cost of $6 million dollars.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks tenant uses fire extinguisher to put out bathroom fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department is reminding residents to double check that their smoke detectors and fire extinguishers are working properly. The warning comes after crews were called to 910 36th Ave. S. around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke and...
trfradio.com
Brush Mower Stolen West of Thief River Falls
Authorities responded to a theft call over the weekend west of Thief River Falls. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, theft of a 2 place aluminum trailer and a 54 inch Swisher brush mower was reported from the 15 thousand block of Pembina Trail. The call came in...
Agriculture Online
Starting to farm with no excuses
For as long as he can remember, Justin Zahradka of Lawton, North Dakota, has wanted to farm and raise cattle. He grew up on a small farm, helping his parents care for a herd of 20 cows. “I liked the cattle, and I had a passion for working with nature,” he says.
