Storrs, CT

FOX 61

UConn launches new player-centered clothing line

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn fans can take their fandom one step further with the launch of new player-centered apparel. Athlete's Threads, a college athletics apparel website is now featuring options for the various Huskies teams. UConn football, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's hockey, and men's golf are...
STORRS, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

Are there Bobcats in Connecticut? (We have the answer!)

Within a month of moving to CT, I looked out on my back porch to see a giant wild cat standing on my favorite chair. Not being native to the state, I freaked out – what was it? A mountain lion? A lynx? That led me to research if there are bobcats in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Conn. ranked second healthiest state in U.S.: Study

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut may be the home of the hamburger, but it still ranked the second healthiest state across the country, according to a new study. The study, conducted by the online fitness resource Total Shape, analyzed data from each state including online searches for gym memberships, how many gyms are in a state per 100,000 of the population, percentage of smokers, and obesity.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery

A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
COLCHESTER, CT
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes in Connecticut

Beachfronts are popular places to cool off in the summer, but if you want to skip the crowds, try one of Connecticut’s swimming holes. You can take a relaxing soak after a nice lunch, unwind with some time spent sunbathing by the gravel ledge, or, for the more daring, leap off high cliffs or tube down raging rapids.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Community colleges in Connecticut merge, all will offer students standard tuition fee, opportunity to earn bachelor's degree at same rate

NEW BRITAIN - On the fourth floor of 185 Main St. Tuesday, an agreement was signed that forever changes the landscape of college education in the state. Beginning July 1, 2023, all 12 community colleges in the state will merge to become CT State Community College, offering students one standard transcript and tuition fee rate, with the opportunity to go on and earn a bachelor’s degree at the same rate.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

9 Paces to go for the Best Milkshakes in CT

There isn’t a time during the year when I’m not down for a tall, tasty milkshake. I recently went on a search for places that serve the best milkshakes in CT and let me tell you – I was not disappointed. The milkshakes at these top shops...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

These 6 Connecticut Lottery winning tickets remain unclaimed

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket on Sept. 27 has won more than $227,000 — and may not know it. There are six winning, unclaimed lottery tickets that have been bought within the last two months in Connecticut, according to information from the CT Lottery Tuesday evening. Winners have 180 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Dozens of towns flipped in the ’22 governor’s race

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – All the recounts are over in our state. Democrats remain in control of the general assembly. New research shows they may have had help from a particular group of voters. News 8 drilled into the data including which towns flipped one way or the other here in Connecticut. Tufts University in […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Has 5 Towns That Start With the Letter D, Can You Guess Them?

Fun fact: There are no towns in the State of Connecticut whose names start with these letters: I, J, Q, X, Y, Z. I went on a bit of a info-dig recently, looking to see if there were any odd things that stood out about the State of CT, specifically having to do with the names our towns. I found out that CT has more towns that begin with the letter "W" than any other letter (22), there are also some odd town names but no trend really jumped out at me.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MSNBC

Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote

High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fishersisland.net

Fall Hospital Safety Grades: What CT Hospitals Got Top Marks

CONNECTICUT — Several Connecticut hospitals have made improvements in protecting patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections while others have fallen short, according to the Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report released Wednesday. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit health care watchdog group, used an academic grading scale...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

National Fast Food Day Deals across Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday, Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day! This means your favorite fast food joints, from Popeye’s to Domino’s, are offering up amazing and delicious deals nationwide. And in Connecticut, there are plenty of tempting deals to go around. News 8 compiled a list of deals you can get from different fast-food […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

