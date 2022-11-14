Read full article on original website
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
UConn launches new player-centered clothing line
STORRS, Connecticut — UConn fans can take their fandom one step further with the launch of new player-centered apparel. Athlete's Threads, a college athletics apparel website is now featuring options for the various Huskies teams. UConn football, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's hockey, and men's golf are...
connecticutexplorer.com
Are there Bobcats in Connecticut? (We have the answer!)
Within a month of moving to CT, I looked out on my back porch to see a giant wild cat standing on my favorite chair. Not being native to the state, I freaked out – what was it? A mountain lion? A lynx? That led me to research if there are bobcats in Connecticut.
WTNH.com
Conn. ranked second healthiest state in U.S.: Study
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut may be the home of the hamburger, but it still ranked the second healthiest state across the country, according to a new study. The study, conducted by the online fitness resource Total Shape, analyzed data from each state including online searches for gym memberships, how many gyms are in a state per 100,000 of the population, percentage of smokers, and obesity.
branfordseven.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Connecticut
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Connecticut using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
sheltonherald.com
Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery
A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Connecticut
Beachfronts are popular places to cool off in the summer, but if you want to skip the crowds, try one of Connecticut’s swimming holes. You can take a relaxing soak after a nice lunch, unwind with some time spent sunbathing by the gravel ledge, or, for the more daring, leap off high cliffs or tube down raging rapids.
Bristol Press
Community colleges in Connecticut merge, all will offer students standard tuition fee, opportunity to earn bachelor's degree at same rate
NEW BRITAIN - On the fourth floor of 185 Main St. Tuesday, an agreement was signed that forever changes the landscape of college education in the state. Beginning July 1, 2023, all 12 community colleges in the state will merge to become CT State Community College, offering students one standard transcript and tuition fee rate, with the opportunity to go on and earn a bachelor’s degree at the same rate.
connecticutexplorer.com
9 Paces to go for the Best Milkshakes in CT
There isn’t a time during the year when I’m not down for a tall, tasty milkshake. I recently went on a search for places that serve the best milkshakes in CT and let me tell you – I was not disappointed. The milkshakes at these top shops...
These 6 Connecticut Lottery winning tickets remain unclaimed
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket on Sept. 27 has won more than $227,000 — and may not know it. There are six winning, unclaimed lottery tickets that have been bought within the last two months in Connecticut, according to information from the CT Lottery Tuesday evening. Winners have 180 […]
Dozens of towns flipped in the ’22 governor’s race
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – All the recounts are over in our state. Democrats remain in control of the general assembly. New research shows they may have had help from a particular group of voters. News 8 drilled into the data including which towns flipped one way or the other here in Connecticut. Tufts University in […]
Connecticut Has 5 Towns That Start With the Letter D, Can You Guess Them?
Fun fact: There are no towns in the State of Connecticut whose names start with these letters: I, J, Q, X, Y, Z. I went on a bit of a info-dig recently, looking to see if there were any odd things that stood out about the State of CT, specifically having to do with the names our towns. I found out that CT has more towns that begin with the letter "W" than any other letter (22), there are also some odd town names but no trend really jumped out at me.
sheltonherald.com
Here's what Thanksgiving was like in Connecticut throughout history
Thanksgiving celebrations in the Nutmeg State have been a tradition that has survived catastrophes such as supply chain issues, a global pandemic and a world war — and none of those were even in the past 50 years. Regardless of the challenges of a changing world, Connecticut residents have...
MSNBC
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote
High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
Connecticut’s teacher pension debt decreases for first time in 8 years
Connecticut's teacher pension debt decreased for the first time in 14 years, according to the latest pension report. The post Connecticut’s teacher pension debt decreases for first time in 8 years appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
fishersisland.net
Fall Hospital Safety Grades: What CT Hospitals Got Top Marks
CONNECTICUT — Several Connecticut hospitals have made improvements in protecting patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections while others have fallen short, according to the Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report released Wednesday. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit health care watchdog group, used an academic grading scale...
National Fast Food Day Deals across Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday, Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day! This means your favorite fast food joints, from Popeye’s to Domino’s, are offering up amazing and delicious deals nationwide. And in Connecticut, there are plenty of tempting deals to go around. News 8 compiled a list of deals you can get from different fast-food […]
CT secretary of the state favors 3 to 5 days of early voting
Stephanie Thomas, who begins her term as CT's next secretary of the state in January, said there are many details yet to be worked out.
Yelp Listed The Best Dive Bars In Western Mass., And Three, Including #1, Are In The Berkshires!
Do you have a favorite watering hole, Berkshire County residents? You know, a place to go after work, or meet up with some friends, or watch some football? Well, guess what? Your favorite place to hang might be one of the best in Western Massachusetts!. Yelp just recently released its...
Ned Lamont announces administrative changes for 2nd term as Connecticut governor
A week after winning re-election, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced administrative changes for his second term in office.
