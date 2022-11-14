ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Neymar shows off incredible touch and Richarlison nails it but Antony has a nightmare - to the delight of his team-mates - as Brazil's World Cup stars try to control ball dropped by drone from 30 metres

Brazil kick-started their World Cup preparation in unusual fashion after the national squad partook in an intense training drill. The star-studded national team - who arrived in Turin on Monday to finalise their World Cup preparation - stood under a drone as it dropped a football from 30 metres in order to test their first-touch.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Yardbarker

Real Madrid roasted for arrogance on the pitch by opposition player

Real Madrid have found themselves in something of a war of words in recent weeks. Los Blancos feel that they have been unfairly targeted by other teams and are not receiving sufficient protection from referees in recent weeks. It has led to a number of complaints form the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.
90min

90min

