Roberto Carlos claims only two players from the England team are good enough to start for Brazil including one Spurs ace
Out of England’s World Cup squad, Roberto Carlos believes only Spurs striker Harry Kane and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold would make the current Brazil squad. Brazil and Argentina are the two main favourites to win the tournament. Brazil has assembled a squad with incredible attacking talent, including Neymar, Gabriel...
Lionel Messi delivers major blow to Barcelona's hopes of re-signing him
Lionel Messi gives an interview about his exit from Barcelona and settling at PSG.
Cristiano Ronaldo On Newborn's Death: 'We Don't Understand Why This Happened To Us'
The soccer superstar told Piers Morgan that losing his baby son was "the worst moment" of his life.
Neymar shows off incredible touch and Richarlison nails it but Antony has a nightmare - to the delight of his team-mates - as Brazil's World Cup stars try to control ball dropped by drone from 30 metres
Brazil kick-started their World Cup preparation in unusual fashion after the national squad partook in an intense training drill. The star-studded national team - who arrived in Turin on Monday to finalise their World Cup preparation - stood under a drone as it dropped a football from 30 metres in order to test their first-touch.
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Portugal Drama: Bruno Fernandes Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo After Brutal Manchester United Interview
Cristiano Ronaldo taking aim at Manchester United ahead of the 2022 World Cup could have an adverse affect on the Portugal National Team. The post Portugal Drama: Bruno Fernandes Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo After Brutal Manchester United Interview appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cristiano Ronaldo says he keeps his son's ashes with him at home
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he keeps his son's ashes with him at his home and describes his death as the "worst" moment of his life.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Video: Watch Novak Djokovic's son Stefan hit an amazing backhand winner against Goran Ivanisevic in practice session
World No.8 Novak Djokovic has been entertaining the tennis world for more than a decade and now his son Stefan appears to be setting the groundwork to carry the legacy forward. In a heartening video that was put out on social media on Tuesday, Stefan was spotted playing with Djokovic's...
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Raphael Varane reveals impact of Cristiano Ronaldo interview on Man Utd teammates
Raphael Varane reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview.
Real Madrid roasted for arrogance on the pitch by opposition player
Real Madrid have found themselves in something of a war of words in recent weeks. Los Blancos feel that they have been unfairly targeted by other teams and are not receiving sufficient protection from referees in recent weeks. It has led to a number of complaints form the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.
Cristiano Ronaldo tips Man Utd youngster for long career
Cristiano Ronaldo slams attitude of young players in TalkTV interview but picks out one Man Utd talent he expects to go far.
Report: Manchester City Joined By Crystal Palace & Real Madrid In Race For Brazilian Talent
Matheus Franca is the next hot name coming out of Brazil, with the 18-year-old experiencing his first full season at senior level. The attacking midfielder has found the net on eight occasions and supplied three assists in 24 appearances this season, attracting the attention of many major European clubs. According...
Transfer rumours: Liverpool want Mount; Arsenal eye Rabiot
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Mason Mount, Cristiano Ronaldo, Adrien Rabiot, Jude Bellingham and more.
Bayern Munich maintain stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich will not be making a move for wantaway Man Utd superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 90min understands.
